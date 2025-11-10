January 2026

November 2025

October 2025

July 2025

April 2025

Anonymous Interview: A Refugee’s Account of Systemic Neglect in Agadez
To protect the interviewee’s safety, their name, nationality, and identifying details have been withheld.
  MattAboutTown
The Banh Bao Mafia
In Da Nang, Vietnam, you're rarely far away from a hot steam bun, known as Banh Bao.
  MattAboutTown
2:14
How The Aid Industrial Complex replicates colonial divide & rule tactics
Intentional or otherwise, it's causing incalculable harm to indigenous communities and must be resisted.
  MattAboutTown
Agadez8 are freed, welcomed back as heroes
Eight refugees were arbitrarily detained for 10 days after peacefully protesting against aid cuts and UNHCR’s opaque policies.
  MattAboutTown
Analysis of the Detainees' Situation: a conversation with Prince and Matt about Sudanese refugees in Agadez
A WhatsApp Exchange in Exile: what begins as bureaucratic failure risks becoming weaponised neglect
  MattAboutTown
© 2026 Matt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture