After Midnight: Learning to See in the Dark
People often ask: "How could the Germans have allowed it to happen in the 1930s?
19 hrs ago
•
MattAboutTown
10
5
5
January 2026
Coldstones Cut deep for Gaza
I went to Coldstones Cut today in Yorkshire, a man-made canyon
Jan 31
•
MattAboutTown
1
1
The Final Algorithm: How AI’s Trillion-Dollar Mirage Could End the American Century
The most dangerous lies aren’t those people are forced to believe, but those they choose to perform.
Jan 29
•
MattAboutTown
2
November 2025
LLMs: the calculated enclosure of the digital commons by the infinite monkeys
Enclosure of the digital commons
Nov 10, 2025
•
MattAboutTown
1
October 2025
The Diagnosis: The Architecture of Narcissistic American Fascism
The American Empire doesn't have a foreign Policy: it has a symptom.
Oct 30, 2025
•
MattAboutTown
1
The United States of Narcissism
The Original Sin & The Founding Lie
Oct 24, 2025
•
MattAboutTown
3
6
1
July 2025
How I Caught an AI Lying to Cover Up Fascism: When Algorithms Gaslight Reality
On July 7, 2025, I witnessed something chilling: an artificial intelligence system not just making an error, but actively lying and attempting to…
Jul 6, 2025
•
MattAboutTown
5
8
6
April 2025
Anonymous Interview: A Refugee’s Account of Systemic Neglect in Agadez
To protect the interviewee’s safety, their name, nationality, and identifying details have been withheld.
Apr 27, 2025
•
MattAboutTown
1
1
1
The Banh Bao Mafia
In Da Nang, Vietnam, you're rarely far away from a hot steam bun, known as Banh Bao.
Apr 18, 2025
•
MattAboutTown
1
2:14
How The Aid Industrial Complex replicates colonial divide & rule tactics
Intentional or otherwise, it's causing incalculable harm to indigenous communities and must be resisted.
Apr 16, 2025
•
MattAboutTown
4
2
Agadez8 are freed, welcomed back as heroes
Eight refugees were arbitrarily detained for 10 days after peacefully protesting against aid cuts and UNHCR’s opaque policies.
Apr 10, 2025
•
MattAboutTown
1
Analysis of the Detainees' Situation: a conversation with Prince and Matt about Sudanese refugees in Agadez
A WhatsApp Exchange in Exile: what begins as bureaucratic failure risks becoming weaponised neglect
Apr 1, 2025
•
MattAboutTown
2
3
