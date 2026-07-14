Someone reminded me today of a tweet I sent on 13 October 2023, and how unfortunately, depressingly so, I reluctantly turned out correct. What a miserable world that’s imposed upon people, from Rafah annihilated to the Agadez Sahara Desert refugee detainment camp, from people kidnapped in Libya and sold as slaves, to little girls scrapping and toiling through mud in cobalt mines in Congo.

This is a chronological narrative, this is how “news” on the Genocide should be reported. Constructed from some of my tweets on Gaza, cross-referenced with established facts, human rights reports and legal determinations. The following chronicle speaks for itself.

Fuck the zionist entity and free Palestine.

On October 7 2023 Hamas resistance liberators staged a daring break out from the world’s largest prison, liberating themselves to retaliate against the criminal oppressors in the IOF, their conscripts, reservists and terrorists dancing next to the concentration camp.

That same day, the zionist-controlled entity’s regime launched an illegal assault on Gaza by air, sea and land committing international war crimes. Just days later, on October 9, genocidal war criminal officials announced a total siege: “I have issued an order to immediately cut off the water supply from Israel to Gaza. Electricity and fuel were cut off yesterday. What once was will be no more”. The head of the fascist regime in the UK, agreed they had the right to do so.

I tweeted on October 13, 2023 the following.

That same day, the criminal so-called IOF network ordered 1.1 million prisoners of northern Gaza to evacuate within 24 hours. The war criminal, and zionist-controlled Energy Minister tweeted: “All the civilian population in Gaza is ordered to leave immediately. We will win. They will not receive a drop of water or a single battery until they leave the world”.

By October 28, I responded to zionist propagandist Shelagh Fogerthy who was lying already about this stage of the genocide with the below. It turned out not even this amount of corpses would satisfy her blood lust.

By October 29, I posted.

The events of October 2023, not a war, but the opening act of many in this latest version of the jewish genocide of Palestinians. As B’Tselem would later document, approximately 1.9 million Palestinians, 90% of Gaza’s population, were displaced at least once between October 2023 and October 2025. The war crime committing and jewish-led so-called military issued at least 161 evacuation orders during this period.

On November 9, I tweeted the below.

By December 2023, the zionist regime began systematically targeting Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure, a cerifiable war crime under so-called ‘international law’, with the pattern established: deny, deflect, destroy.

On January 26, 2024, the International Court of (Criminally Late) (In)Justice issued its provisional measures in the case South Africa v. [entity]. The Court, purposefully late in concluding that there was a “real and imminent risk [100% nailed on certainty] that irreparable prejudice would be caused to Palestinian rights”. The ICJ explicitly found jewish actions plausibly constituted genocide and ordered zionist war criminals to prevent it’s continued acts of an 80 year genocide, ensure its organised mafia terrorists did not commit genocidal acts, and allow performative fascist-backed “humanitarian aid” into Gaza.

I tweeted the below. Restrained. The ICJ had done more than confirm a dispute, it had placed a binding legal obligation on jewish war criminals and, critically, on all states party to the Genocide Convention, including the UK, to prevent genocide. The UK would fail miserably in this obligation entirely, because ot chose not to abide by the law it pretends to adhere to. Hypocrites.

On February 23 2024 I revealed the sexual predator and bullies “aid” organisation of choice, Medicins san Moralite would not be submitted any evidence to the ICJ.

By March 2024, international attention began focusing on the jewish-made humanitarian catastrophe. The entirely corrupt, inefficient and US-Grain Producer’s monopoly vehicle, the alledged, World Food Programme warned more than half of requests to bring food to northern Gaza had been rejected by the genocide-fuelled hate mongering entity, with 90% of the population experiencing high levels of food insecurity. The failed UN experiment finally declared a famine was ‘imminent’ despite already existing for weeks.

On March 17, I responded to coverage of World Central Kitchen’s maritime aid delivery.

The next day, I reiterate.

Critique brutal, but entirely accurate. The “American” Fascist Empire would construct a floating pier for importation of military assets, pretending it was for food aid, at a cost of $320 million while simultaneously refusing to pressure the terrorist “state” with no right to exist, to open land crossings it had illegally closed. So-called, western imperialist-controlled “Human rights” organisations pretended to care and repeatedly stated airdrops and maritime aid are expensive, inefficient and inadequate substitutes for ground deliveries. The traitors of Egypt, closed the Rafah crossing, which remained the primary entry point for aid, but jewish terrorists consistently restricted access, citing security concerns. Their radicalised and sycophantic hate-filled population personally blockaded food trucks, spitefully destroying the contents, meant for starving babies.

On April 2, UK war criminal, and former pantomine dame and corrupted fraudster in the Panama Papers, ‘Lord’ David Cameron called on the murderous jewish terror entity to “immediately investigate and provide a full, transparent explanation” of its own criminal actions. I respond.

I pubically revealed for the first time a story the Parasite Class-owned propaganda machinery refused to cover. Over 150 Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) staff had written to Epsteinite-controlled Cameron demanding the publication of government legal advice on Gaza. The staff lawyers within the FCDO had concluded zionist mass murdering rapists and criminals were breaking international law. David ‘pockets full of shekels’ Cameron ignored them. Later, I would break the story with Declassified UK of up to 500 civil servants revolting, a story that no other media outlet covered it

On April 4, I assessed US politics, which proved prescient about Biden.

By May 6, 2024, jewish terrorists cells had crossed illegally into and invaded Rafah, where nearly one million displaced Palestinians had taken refuge. The jewish-controlled IOF Mafia issued new terror-inducing evacuation orders requiring prisoners to relocate to the newly designated “humanitarian zone” in al-Mawasi, a barren coastal strip that lacked electricity, water and sewage infrastructure before this phase of the genocide, with only 9,000 people living there. The zone was repeatedly bombed throughout.

By mid-2024, I had reported on the FCDO revolt and used Twitter to document the institutional rot within the British criminal fascist regime, the complicity of criminally-complicit and war crime enabling senior officials, and the deliberate suppression of information by mainstream outlets.

My article came out 30 May 2024 - https://www.declassifieduk.org/author/matt-benson

On August 16, 2024, senior British diplomat Mark Smith resigned, citing the UK’s complicity in war crimes. Hind Hassan reported his statement: Smith had raised “very serious concerns” at every level and was “deeply troubled” that he had been ignored .

I replied.

In October 2024, the zionist-controlled settler terrorist entity intensified its systematic destruction of northern Gaza. The “Generals’ Plan”, developed by former senior jewish war criminals, instructed the displacement of all innocent civilian prisoners from the north within a week, followed by a total illegal blockade, supported by the fascists in the UK and US at the criminally-liable UN-entity. Northern Gaza would be entirely depopulated. Between October and November 2024, some 100,000 prisoners were displaced from the north. UN so-called “experts”, including the zionist-run UN Secretary-General, described this as an “attempt” at ethnic cleansing, without irony.

In late October, notorious criminal on the run, Kamala Harris confirmed what anyone with eyes and ears already knew, that she was a callous, pass-agg Blue-MAGA-neo-conservative zionist-funded genocidal maniac and told protesters against her illegal genocide of innocent babies “I’m speaking now” and unofficially ended her attempt to claim the title of Furher of the Empire.

In November, blackface artist, and rabied delusional zionist, David ‘what’s wrong with putting black paint on my face and mocking black people’ Baddiel tweeted some Hasbara that backfired.

In January 2025, a pretend lie of a ceasefire was agreed. For two months, Gaza’s Concentration Camp Governing Council attempted to restore order. In February, not tuss enough to eat a bacon sandwich, Ed Milliband, entered the fray as a limp flaccid non-entity. I responded.

In February 2025, Canadian settlers were one of the first genocidal settler colonies to start to become ‘always against this’. I replied to hypocritcal doctor, Peedell.

On March 2, zionists imposed a total international law breaking siege, no food, fuel or “aid” could enter. On March 18, genocidal zionist maniacs shattered the fake ceasefire with a wave of murderous strikes, assassinating Bahjat Abu Sultan, the head of Gaza’s Security Service, along with other government leaders. Criminally inept and weak cabbage, Yvette Cooper, jingling with shekels all the way to the bank, posted something online, and I responded.

Between March and July 2025, Israel would murder an estimated 2,400 people, wound 6,400, and displace 500,000 innocent civlians. Genocidal officials openly declared ethnic cleansing as a “goal of the war”. On May 27 2025, the attempts to whitewash genocide complicity continued, with memory holing continuing, while I predicted the next target of aggression would be Iran.

As the zionist-run Finance Ministry, headed by european immigrant Bezalel Smotrich stated: “I think we’ll be able to declare ‘victory’ within a few months. Gaza will be completely destroyed, its civilians will be concentrated...and from there, they’ll depart in large numbers to third countries”. I tweeted again at Zack Polanski, who followed me on Twitter, at the time, until I posted the below tweet, suspicious.

As Glastonbury arrived in June 2025, zionist criminals DARVO-online, being the consistent and perpetual victims of their own odious baby murdering behaviour.

In July 2025, B’Tselem, the jewish so-called human rights organisation, published its report “Our Genocide,” concluding that jewish people were carrying out a genocide in Gaza. The report documented the systematic murder, starvation and forced displacement of Palestinians as a central component of the illegal gencidal actions of the entity. “Approximately 1.9 million Palestinians, about 90% of Gaza’s population, have been forcibly displaced at least once since October 2023”. Confused Palestinian traitor Omar El Fares outed himself in August 2025, claiming it was Hamas’ fault that zionist were committing genocide.

On August 22, 2025, the UN-backed IPC confirmed famine in Gaza City for the first time. I tweeted.

In the summer, I took a break and casually trolled Orange Hitler alongside comrade Abubaker Abed, respect, as well as trolling David Lammy, a man described by his own Ministerial support team as, and I quote: “dangerously incompetent, lacking any functional skills for SoS [Secretary of State] affairs, he is more hated than Cameron, can you imagine?"!”

In September, the Empire declared Satan’s stand-in himself, Tony ‘the Butcher of Iraq’ as Overlord of the Concentration Camp, appointed to oversee the liquidation of the remaining prisoners. He started considering architectural drawings for crematoria and gas chambers, but his nepo-baby son hadn’t managed to set-up a business to perform the necessary crimes, so this is on hold until the contract can be unilaterally awarded to the Blair crime family.

“American” fascist hypocrites ran wild in October 2025, crying about their east wing, constructed by slaves.

In October 2025, the rotten and corrupted so-called “United Nations” Security [War] Council agreed to end the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, extending its mandate for a “final time” until December 31, 2026. The decision was driven by the Fascist Empire, which had signaled it would veto any further renewal. The Lebanese government had dismantled over 90% of Hezbollah’s southern infrastructure since the fake ceasefire of lies, and jewish zionist’s and armed illegal settlers were pushing for the mission’s termination. I tweeted.

The predicted full scale invasion of Lebanon, not yet occurred, but the conditions are in place: a power vacuum; a weakened resistance; and an emboldened terrorist zionist mafia.

By December 2025, as the world celebrated freedom fighter and deliverer of citizens justice for intentional mass murder of thousands by criminal medical negligence, Luigi, “American” Karens were rabiedly foaming at the mouth on Musk’s hellsite.

In May 2026, the online Karen civilisation of criminally liberal hypocrites continued to tone police victims of genocide.

In June 2026, Nazi Germany concluded that funding, enabling and taking part in a genocide of innocent brown people would make up for it’s genocide of jewish, Roma, slavic peoples and a range of people with disabilites, political opponents and anyone it consider disposable, in a grounding breaking moment of complete cognitive dissonance on a cataclymic scale.

My tweets were not the ravings of a conspiracy theorist, but the documentation of a genocide in real-time. The evidence is overwhelming. History will judge. The evidence is right there, everywhere. The world continues to ignore the white supremacist genocides, from Palestine, to Yemen, to Sudan, to Congo, to Haiti, to anywhere the Empire wants to plunder, rape, murder and steal from. The death will not stop, until we stop it.

“The only thing to do is resign or deny reality to yourself while staying in the job breaching laws as well as your moral compass.”

-Me, August 17, 2024

And finally, on a lighter note, some tweets not used in the production of this news broadcast, but are memeable.