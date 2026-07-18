MattAboutTown

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SoyCyrene
2d

Capitalist spotted

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StandForSomething
4d

Excuse me, are you using the trademark? A tool of bourgeois intellectual property to prevent the collective usage of online resources? Ick, I swipe right.

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