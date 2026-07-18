The Name: Dialectical Mate-erialism™, DM for short

The Tagline: “Swipe left for a comrade. Swipe right for false consciousness.”

I was inspired to imagine a dating app designed for Marxists. So I went through the standard dating app elements and Marxified each one. Can someone please invent this.

Cheers.

The Profile

Standard: photos, bio, job title, height, “I love tacos and travel.” Dialectical Mate-erialism™ has no about me section, just:

· Relationship to the means of production (required)

· Primary contradiction, eg: “I am a wage-labourer who, through the mystification of financial instruments, has been induced to purchase a fractional claim on the surplus value I helped produce. My class consciousness is developing.”

· There will be a badge system: Contradiction Acknowledged ✅ vs. Contradiction Unacknowledged ❌ and profiles are hidden until Acknowledgement is achieved

· Favourite form of alienation, selected from a drop-down: labour, social, species-being, all of the above

· What I’m reading, if left blank, profile is hidden

If user’s try to lie, the app flags “False Consciousness Detected, their profile is now visible only to other False Consciousnesses.”

The app displays class position as a Materialist Horoscope: “I’m a Proletarian with Libra Rising, my tendency to romanticise the petit-bourgeoisie will be my undoing, my compatibility with Capitalists is 0%, compatibility with Organisers is 98%.”

Photos

Black and white only, must include at least one image of person in a crowd countering bourgeois individualism, selfies are flagged as commodity fetishism and temporarily blurred until a photo of them involved in the means of production is uploaded, eg: stood in front of a factory, a picket line, a library.

Bio formula

Everyone will have, “My objective class position is determined by my relationship to the means of production which is [X]

The X will be determined by a subjective self-identification exercise, verified through a 12-question diagnostic on surplus-value extraction to determine if material interests align, as sentiment is secondary. The diagnostic is mandatory and takes 45 minutes. If users fail, profiles are set to “Lumpenproletariat (Provisional)” until a reading course is completed.

The Swipe Mechanism

Standard: left = pass, right = like. Dialectical Mate-erialism™ will use:

· Swipe left = “Comrade” as a recognition of shared class interest

· Swipe right = “False Consciousness” because user rejects their ideological position

The Match

Standard: “It’s a match!” with confetti. Dialectical Mate-erialism™ doesn’t have a match, but a “Unity of Opposites!” When it happens, the notification reads, “you have identified a shared class interest, the dialectic proceeds to the next stage.”

Messaging

Standard: infinite chat, typing indicators, read receipts, “Hey” openers. Dialectical Mate-erialism™ replaces these with:

· The ‘typing indicator’ becomes ‘Comrade is formulating a response consistent with their material interests.’

· Read receipts are always on, for secrecy is bourgeois.

· “Hey” is filtered out, the app requires first messages to be at least 50 words and contain at least one reference to historical materialism, which is no barrier, but the quality control mechanism required.

· Messages are limited to one per day to prevent affective overproduction or the compulsive generation of emotional content with diminishing returns.

The Opening Move/Icebreakers

Standard: What’s your favorite movie? Pineapple on pizza? Dialectical Mate-erialism™ generates prompts based on historical materialist categories:

· Describe the moment you first became alienated from your labour.

· What would you do with the bourgeoisie if given 24 hours of absolute power?

· Rosa Luxemburg or Emma Goldman, and defend your position.

· If the revolution came tomorrow, would you be in the streets or the archives?

Playful, yet diagnostic.

The Super Like

Standard: a premium feature to signal intense interest. Dialectical Mate-erialism™ will allow a once monthly use of The Permanent Revolution, a limited-use feature signalling not only interest, but ideological alignment of the highest order. When this is sent the recipient sees: “This comrade believes your class position and theirs constitute a revolutionary unity. Their political assessment is a strong alignment.”

The Boost/Premium Features

Standard: pay to be seen more. Dialectical Mate-erialism™ has no boost, it is elitist, there are no premium and no tiers, there’s a “Solidarity Tax,” a voluntary 1% of income contribution from the intellectual and petit-bourgeois users (who are clearly identified) that funds the app’s maintenance, with surplus being redistributed among the collective. In exchange, they receive no special treatment, their only reward is knowing they have contributed to the material conditions of others’ romantic possibilities.

The Block/Report

Standard: block for harassment, report for inappropriate behaviour. Dialectical Mate-erialism™ will ensure:

· Block is replaced with “Excommunicate” reserved for users who reveal themselves as class traitors or apologists for capital.

· Report becomes Theoretical Intervention, as users submit a 200-word critique of their ideological error, submitted to a user-run council who doesn’t punish, but educates.

A public ledger titled Correctable Misrecognitions of Class Interest is updated on a bi-weekly basis. The council’s decisions will be published in a bi-weekly public ledger called The Purge of Bourgeois Tendencies.

If a user is found objectively reactionary, profiles aren’t deleted, but temporarily suspended until a 3-part reading group on The German Ideology has been completed, and upon completion, users receive a certificate, Graduate of the School of Hard Knocks (Dialectical).

The Date

Standard: dinner, drinks, walk in the park. Dialectical Mate-erialism™ doesn’t encourage “dates” instead, after 90 days of consistent messaging, it prompts users to, meet in person at a site of material significance, it’s time to Proletari-Date™!

Suggested locations

· A picket line, chanting in unison will improve joint material conditions

· A factory tour to observe the means of production, if users end up holding hands near the assembly line, the dialectic is strengthening

· A public library, where Proletari-Daters™ can read aloud their favourite lines from Capital Volume II

· A co-op grocery store to buy ingredients for a meal Proletari-Daters™ make together, discussing the lamentable ‘fair trade’ coffee prices to it’s uncertified counterparts is the foreplay

· Anywhere that is not a restaurant which aren’t prohibited, but will require Proletari-Daters™ to review the restaurant’s labour practices, supply chain and tip distribution before the date. If they still choose to go, the app requires a joint statement afterward, stating that ‘we acknowledge our consumption here perpetuates exploitation, our Proletari-Date™ is not an endorsement of this establishment.’

The app would then generate a Surplus Value Index for every venue, dates with a score above 70% trigger a notification, that romantic activity is subsidising wage theft, proceed with ideological discomfort.

If a Proletari-Date™ is completed successfully together, the app considers the union materially grounded and issues a final notification, that their partnership is no longer alienated, Dialectical Mate-erialism™ has no further role in their relationship, account is then deleted, data erased. There’s no ‘we met on Dialectical Mate-erialism™’ as they are simply two people who found each other through shared class struggle and raising each other’s consciousness, together, as a collective outside of individualism.

The Unmatch

Standard: poof, gone. Dialectical Mate-erialism™ has a button that says, Abolition of the Relationship, whereby the user must select from a list of material reasons:

· Class contradiction became irreconcilable, because they kept using the word “meritocracy” without the scare quotes

· I discovered they voted for austerity when they quoted Adam Smith unironically

· They refused to read Capital

· They claimed they were a socialist, but have a subscription to “The Economist” and read Ayn Rand, claiming they have “good points”

· They work in HR and are therefore an enemy of the proletariat

· They are, in fact, the bourgeoisie, as they claimed Capital was “too long”

After selecting, the app asks, users what have they learned anything from this contradiction? The response is optionally published to an anonymous community forum titled ‘Lessons from Failed Unities’ to become a collective learning resource.

The Pause/Take a Break

Standard: hide profile temporarily. Dialectical Mate-erialism™ has a Temporary Withdrawal from the Romantic Mode of Production feature. The user is asked, if they are taking a break from dating or from class struggle? If the former is selected,the user is shown a message, “the personal is political, return when you are ready to align both.” If the later, the account is automatically deleted for failing to show sufficient class solidarity.

Notifications

Standard: ding, ping, buzz, badge count. Dialectical Mate-erialism™ has no badges, counts or urgency. Notifications arrive as:

· A single daily digest at 7:00am, the hour of the worker’s awakening

· The notification is the sound of a factory whistle

· The message reads, comrade, the material conditions of your romantic life have updated, review at your convenience.

The End of the App

Standard: stay forever, keep swiping. Dialectical Mate-erialism™ has a built in terminal goal, to make itself obsolete. The user is reminded every 30 days, that their presence on the app is a symptom of alienation, Dialectical Mate-erialism™ objective is their departure.

When the user deletes their account after finding a Unity of Opposites, they receive one final message, “The state has withered away, go build the future.”