People often ask: "How could the Germans have allowed it to happen in the 1930s? How could they have gone along with it? How could they have allowed those despicable things to happen to fellow humans?"

They ask it with genuine bewilderment, as if the answer were hidden, as if ordinary people in ordinary times would've done something different. The question assumes a single answer and there isn't one. Some were true believers, some were terrified. Some were calculating to save themselves by sacrificing others. Some just didn't see, because seeing would've required acknowledging their neighbour, their colleague, the family who'd lived down the street for years, was suddenly no longer protected by the laws they'd grown up trusting.

We aren't them. Our moment is different, faster, more fragmented, mediated through screens that turn atrocity into content. But the question we should ask is not "would we have been different?" It's "what are we not seeing now, because the seeing would cost too much?"

Here is part of the answer: we are not paying attention. We are normalising the abnormal. We are glad, some of us, sometimes, that the ire falls on others who don't look like us.

Now, not every bad thing is fascism, but not every bad thing needs to be fascism to enable it. The money funding far-right groups, the exhaustion that keeps people home, the denial that "it couldn't happen here", these aren't the plant itself, they are the soil. The question is whether we will recognise what's growing before it flowers.

This apparatus isn't contained by American borders, and it doesnt look like it did in the 1930s. Fascism isn't going to goosestep into your living room and demand to see your papers. They tried that before, fascists adapt and come again, with a new playbook, a new strategy. The playbook your politicians are copying, the algorithms shaping your feed, the denial of your friends who say "it couldn't happen here", these travel.

And here's the warning that needs nuance: some people are safer than others today. A white citizen in a suburban town faces less immediate threat than a migrant worker or a trans person. That's real. But that safety isn't a shield, it's a head start. The question is what you do with it. This apparatus doesn't keep its promises. It doesn't stop with the people you don't like. It grows until someone stops it. If you are glad the ire is falling on others today, you aren't safe. You are just further back in the queue.

Whether it will be stopped isn't written anywhere. It depends on what people do, what they risk, what they refuse to accept. The future isn't fixed. That's precisely why attention matters.

This is where Iris Murdoch enters. An Irish-born philosopher who lived through the rise of European fascism and spent her life asking what it means to be good in a world that offers no guarantees. Her answer was unfashionably simple and, in 2026, urgently necessary: the moral life begins with attention. And attention is the foundation of resistance.

Murdoch wrote: "Attention is the effort to counteract states of illusion."

What would attention have meant for someone in Berlin in 1933? It would've meant reading the full decrees, not just the headlines. It would've meant learning the names of disappeared neighbours, noticing when the jokes stopped being funny, when the language shifted, when the people who used to sit at the next table were simply gone.

In 2026, we are drowning in the same illusions, just faster. Think about your own feed. A video of suffering, then an advertisement. A headline about atrocities, then a recipe. A politician saying what would've ended a career a decade ago, then a meme. This is not an accident. This is design. The algorithm flattens everything into content designed to be scrolled past, not sat with.

Murdoch's attention is the refusal of this rhythm. It's the decision to stop, to really look, to let something cost you.

What the Germans Didn't See

By 1935, the abnormal had become normal. The jokes about neighbours had become policy. The people who left were not discussed at dinner. The laws were published; everyone could have read them. Most didn't.

By 1938, it was too late for attention alone. The machinery was too large, the risks too high. But 1933 was not 1938. There was a window, not infinite, but real, when seeing clearly might have changed something. When enough people saying "this is not acceptable" might have slowed the assembling of the pieces. We can't know for certain. History is not a counterfactual experiment. But we know a window closed between 1933 and 1938. The question is whether we will recognise ours before it does.

We are not in 1938 yet. But we are not in 1933 either. The window is narrower. The question is whether we will use it to look, or use it to look away.

What Attention Actually Requires

Attention is not clicking. It is not sharing. It is not having the right opinion. Attention is sitting with what is uncomfortable until it changes you. Windows close differently now, faster, with less warning, often while we're looking at something else. Consider Hind.

In January 2024, an Israeli tank fired on a car in Rafah. Inside were Hind Rajab, age six, and her uncle's family. All except Hind were killed instantly. She survived, trapped in the backseat with their bodies, and called emergency services. For three hours, she begged the operator: "Come get me. I'm so scared. Please come." The operator stayed on the line, hearing her cries, hearing the tanks approach. The Palestine Red Crescent dispatched an ambulance. It was struck by Israeli fire before it could reach her. The paramedics were killed. Hind's calls continued for a time. Then they stopped.

It took twelve days to reach the car. Hind had bled to death, alone, surrounded by her dead family.

That is what happened. That is what attention requires you to sit with. Not a statistic. Not "a child in Gaza." Hind. Six years old. Three hours. Twelve days. The ambulance was clearly marked. The operators heard the tanks approaching. The world kept scrolling.

I have told you this detail because attention without specificity is just another abstraction. Hind is not a symbol. She was a child. If you need to pause before reading on, pause. That is also attention.

What You Are Not Seeing

That's what attention to one child looks like. It's unbearable, and it's only the beginning. Because the same forces that made Hind's death possible, the dehumanisation, the legal erosion, the systematic refusal to see, are operating in your city too, just more slowly, more quietly.

What conversations have you stopped having? The friend who says things you used to challenge, now you stay silent. Ask yourself why. Ask what that silence costs. Not in the abstract. Cost to whom, and when will the bill come due?

What laws are being passed while you scroll? What meetings are happening while you're exhausted? Who is being named in the local press as controversial this month, and what will happen to them next month?

What are you telling yourself is "not that bad" because the alternative, seeing it clearly, would require you to do something you don't want to do?

This isn't a rebuke to everyone in the same way. If you're working multiple jobs, caring for children or parents alone, or part of a targeted community fighting just to get through each day, you may be seeing more clearly than anyone, and acting with what little you have. Attention isn't a luxury good, but it's unevenly available. The question isn't whether you're attending enough. The question is whether those of us with more capacity, more time, more safety, more insulation are using it to look, or using it to look away.

How Attention Becomes Resistance

Murdoch herself might have resisted this application. She wasn't an activist; her attention was contemplative, directed toward the Good that transcends any particular political moment. She believed clear seeing gradually transforms the soul, not that it sends you to council meetings.

But here is what she also believed: that the Good shows itself in the world, in particular people, in irreducible faces. And when those faces are being disappeared, when the world they inhabit is being systematically unmade, what then is clear seeing? What then is attention?

Perhaps it's the same thing: looking until you cannot unsee. And then, because you cannot unsee, acting. Not because the action is guaranteed to succeed, but because not acting has become impossible.

Liberation doesn't begin with the march. It begins before, when you see not marching become impossible. You attend the council meeting because you see what's being decided there. You learn your neighbour's name because you notice they've been quiet. You speak at dinner because the silence burns more than the conflict. None of this is heroic. It's simply what becomes possible when you stop looking away.

Murdoch wrote: "Love is the extremely difficult realisation that something other than oneself is real."

In 2026, that realisation is the foundation of resistance. To insist that others are real, that their pain matters, their lives have weight, their faces aren't symbols, is to push back against every force that wants to flatten them into abstractions.

The algorithm wants you to see content. Attention shows you Hind. The propaganda wants you to see a threat. Attention shows you a child who begged for three hours.

The exhaustion wants you to see a problem too big to solve. Attention shows you one person, then another, then another. Not the whole crisis. Just enough to act.

From Kierkegaard's Midnight to Murdoch's Dawn

Kierkegaard's Midnight Hour was the moment of rupture. The mask comes off. The lies stop. But he knew seeing clearly isn't the same as living truly. You cannot stay in midnight forever. The dawn is harder. It requires you to actually inhabit the world you now see.

Murdoch offers what comes next: you attend. You look. You refuse the comfort of abstraction. You let yourself be changed by what you see.

This is not easy. It is not safe. Looking clearly at what's spreading across the West in 2026 means seeing things you cannot unsee. It means carrying weight you did not ask for. It means losing the numbness that made life bearable.

But numbness was never freedom. Numbness was just the waiting room. Liberation begins when you start to feel again and feeling begins with seeing.

What You Can Do Tonight

You do not need to start a movement. You do not need to post the perfect thread. You need to do one thing: look at something you have been trained to ignore, and don't look away.

The next face in your feed that you would normally scroll past, pause. Learn their name. Learn how they died. Let it cost you something. The next conversation you would normally exit, stay. Let yourself hear what's actually being said, and what's being left unsaid. The next time you feel glad the ire is falling on others, ask yourself when you think your turn will come.

Murdoch wrote: "We can only act in the world we can see."

That's the work. Not preparing an answer for future interrogators. Just seeing what's in front of you, and letting that seeing demand what it demands. Not because history is watching. Not because future generations will judge you, but because it's real, and you're here, and this is the only moment in which you can actually act.

If you're reading this and feel the pull to look away, ask yourself: what am I about to miss?