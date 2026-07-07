You know the feeling, the one where you walk away from a conversation and your chest is tight, your stomach is churning and you spend the next hour replaying every word, wondering if you were the problem. That feeling is the physical signature of having experienced the tactical engagement of an abusive manipulator, and it might mean you've been engaging with a zionist or other abusers.

People who deploy manipulative tactics approach relationships as zero-sum games, for them to win you must lose, they must be right and you wrong. They don't respect you or see you as a separate legitimate person, more like an object to be managed, controlled and used, they don't see you as equal to them or sometimes even human at all.

You can't fix someone who doesn't understand, realise or believe they're broken, so don't even try, you can't reason with someone who doesn't respect reality. While you're trying to communicate, abusers are playing a game. So let's look at the what, who, how, when and why of psychologically manipulative abuse.

The What: The Tactical Inventory

Below are gathered all the tactics I am aware of that are deployed from a psychologically abusive person's arsenal, whether they realise they are doing this or not, with intent or by accident is irrelevant to the victim of abuse. I have grouped them into four clusters.

Cluster 1

Reality denial and distortion tactics attack your perception of what's real, true and valid, with the goal being to make you doubt yourself so you stop trusting your own mind, and relent, tolerating their warped world view, opinions or behaviour.

Gaslighting: systematically denying or distorting reality until you doubt your own memory, perception and sanity.

Gaslighting-by-Proxy: enlisting others to back their version of events, making you doubt yourself via manufactured consensus.

Selective Amnesia: forgetting only their hurtful actions, while remembering all of your mistakes in vivid detail.

Minimisation: downplaying your feelings with phrases like "you're overreacting" or "it wasn't that bad."

Splitting: framing everything in black-and-white, you're either all-good or all-evil.

Cluster 2

Deflection and evasion tactics ensure the focus never stays on their behaviour, with every attempt to hold them accountable being redirected, buried or drowned out.

Whataboutism: deflecting valid concerns by pointing to an unrelated situation, making you defend yourself instead.

Deflection: changing the subject whenever their behaviour comes under scrutiny.

Semantic Tunneling: hyper-focusing on one word you used instead of addressing the issue at hand.

Filibustering: talking non-stop to prevent you from getting a single word in.

Gish Gallop: overwhelming you with a rapid-fire avalanche of arguments so you can't address them all.

Moving the Goalposts: shifting expectations mid-conversation so you can't satisfy their demands or outline your point.

Cluster 3

Blame reversal and victim-framing tactics are designed to turn the table on you, to purposefully disorientate you, as the person who harmed you makes themselves the victim, while labeling you as the aggressor.

DARVO: they Deny their own behaviour, Attack you for bringing it up, then Reverse Victim and Offender to make you the villain, they have become the victim of their own behaviour.

Reverse Victim-Offender (RVO): accuse you of doing what they're doing to you.

Victim Blaming: implying if you'd acted differently, the abuse wouldn't have happened.

False Equivalence: equating your reactive outburst to their sustained abuse, claiming you're "both just as bad."

Projection: accusing you of their own flaws, shortcomings or hidden motives.

Cluster 4

Exhaustion and overwhelm tactics are designed to wear you down until you give up, as they weaponise confusion, volume and sheer persistence.

Sealioning: badgering you with endless, seemingly "reasonable questions" to exhaust you into submission or silence.

JAQing Off (Just Asking Questions): posing loaded questions with harmful implications, while denying responsibility for them.

Dogpiling: enlisting others to back their version of events, making you look outnumbered and irrational.

Concern Trolling: feigning genuine worry for your wellbeing while using "concern" to deliver insults or undermine you.

Pathologising: slapping amateur psychological labels on you to discredit your reactions.

The Who: The Types of People Who Deploy These

Understanding who uses these tactics helps inform an appropriate response to them and can help pattern recognition.

Group A: Behavioural Pattern Abusers

Overt abusers use tactics loudly and unapologetically to dominate and intimidate.

Covert abusers deploy them subtly and with a victim narrative, leaving you unsure if you're being abused at all.

Neglectful people use them to avoid emotional labour of caring for anyone, but themselves.

Chronically defensive people can't tolerate being wrong and will burn any relationship to avoid admitting it.

The hateful deploy these tactics to wound, punish, or destroy those they resent.

Group B: Psychological Drivers and Personality Structural Abusers

People with Narcissistic Personality Disorder, often are addicted to being "right", they can't tolerate the ego-death of admitting fault, needing to maintain a false self at all costs, and use these tactics to protect their fragile or inflated egos.

People with Borderline Personality Disorder, are often deeply insecure and use control to prop up a self that feels to them constantly under threat, deploying these tactics reflexively, particularly around fears of abandonment.

People with Antisocial Personality Disorder, are often incapable of genuine connection, seeing others as objects to be managed and use these tactics instrumentally, without concern for the harm caused to others.

Group C: Contextual and Systemic Abusers

Intellectually weak people are considered generational inheritors who learned these tactics in childhood as normal communication and don't know another way, lacking the capacity for genuine reasoning, so they rely on rhetorical tricks.

Emotionally weak or immature people can't sit with discomfort, so they deflect, deny, or attack to escape it, crumbling under scrutiny that demands accountability and will do anything to avoid feeling their own shame.

Ideological absolutists shield their tribe from any criticism in a cult-like manner, including political extremists, religious zealots, ethno-supremacists, white supremacists, zionists and others who can't separate self-identity from causal or material reality.

Institutional power-holders systematically protect their position and silence dissent, often illegally, but they hide behind legislation as cover or justification for their behaviour.

Flying monkeys are enablers who do the dirty work for a primary manipulator, they can be harder to spot, but once spotted it becomes undeniable what they're doing.

The How: The Three Deployment Styles

These tactics aren't deployed randomly, they follow patterns, and recognising the style of attack tells you what you're dealing with and how to counter it.

Style One: Subtle Death

Delivered calmly, often with a smile, leaving you feeling confused, not angry. You feel like you might be the problem, so this can be the most dangerous, as it can be almost invisible.

Tactics deployed: gaslighting, selective amnesia, concern trolling, pathologising, semantic tunneling, gaslighting-by-proxy, minimisation.

How it feels: you walk away questioning your own memory, replaying the conversation in your head, wondering if you're "too sensitive" or "imagining things", you feel vaguely wrong, but can't pinpoint why.

How to counter: trust your body and intuition, if you feel confused, anxious or off, that's a signal. Red-flag phrases to look out for:

· "I don't remember that."

· "You're imagining things."

· "I was just joking, you're too sensitive."

· "You're overthinking."

· "That's not what happened."

· "You need help."

· "I'm concerned about your mental state."

Style Two: Blitzkrieg

Designed to overwhelm your nervous system with volume, speed and intensity, so you can't think or respond, as they weaponise chaos.

Tactics deployed: gish gallop, filibuster, dogpiling, sealioning, JAQing Off, DARVO, whataboutism.

How it feels: your heart races and thoughts scatter, as you're trying to answer one thing, they've already fired three more at you, leaving you feeling cornered, desperate to keep up.

How to counter: you can't win a speed game, so slow things down, call time, take a beat, don't respond until you've had space to think. If they won't stop talking, leave the conversation. Red-flag phrases to look out for:

· "Just answer the question."

· "Why can't you give me a straight answer?"

· "I'm just asking questions."

· "If you can't defend your position, maybe you don't have one."

· "I'm not trying to attack you, I'm just trying to understand."

· "You're avoiding the issue."

· "Why are you getting so upset?"

Style Three: Withdrawal

The cold knives, no volume, no heat, just the slow silence of someone who knows you'll do anything to get them to speak again.

Tactics deployed here: selective amnesia, gaslighting, gaslighting-by-proxy, minimisation.

How it feels: you're screaming into a void, you apologise for things you didn't do.

How to counter: recognise withdrawal isn't neutral, but a weapon, so refuse to chase. Don't apologise for having feelings. Red-flag phrases to look out for:

· "I'm done with this conversation."

· One-word answers.

· "I can't deal with you right now."

· "You're too much."

· "I need space" (said with contempt, not as a genuine request).

The When: The Precise Moments They Strike

These tactics aren't random, they deploy at predictable pressure points, and knowing when they're coming lets you prepare.

When you express a need or boundary: is the number one trigger, so as you say "I need X", you're suddenly defending your right to need anything at all.

When you're at your most vulnerable: tired, sick, grieving, stressed, financially insecure, they strike when your defences are down.

When you're about to leave or pull away: it's their abandonment trigger, they'll deploy tactics to pull you back or DARVO you to make you feel guilty for thinking about leaving.

When you've achieved something: they'll undermine your confidence, as they can't tolerate you succeeding because it threatens their sense of superiority.

When you confront them about something they did: this is DARVO territory, they'll deny, attack and reverse victim/offender instantly.

When you're about to expose them to someone else: they'll pre-emptively discredit you, launch a smear campaign or gaslight you into silence.

When they sense you're figuring them out: your growing clarity is a threat, so they'll escalate tactics to create confusion.

When they're stressed or failing in another area: they project their shame onto you, becoming the target for everything wrong in their life.

Right after they've done something genuinely wrong: they need to neutralise you before you can process what happened, the attack comes immediately to keep you off-balance.

When they're losing control of the narrative: if you're telling a story they don't want told, they'll deploy everything they have to discredit you.

The Why: What They're Trying to Achieve

Understanding the why means you stop asking "Why are they doing this to me?" and start asking "What are they trying to get out of me?" The whys come in offensive (proactive) or defensive (reactive) forms.

Offensive uses are attacks launched to gain something

Establish dominance: in the early stages of a relationship to set the power dynamic, so you're off-balance from the start.

Isolate you from people who might help you see clearly: they'll criticise your friends, family and anyone who might be a threat to their control.

Extract resources: money, time, labour, status, emotional labour, as they want what you have and they'll use any tactic to get it.

Build a false narrative about who they are: they need you to believe they're a good person, a victim, someone worthy of your care and loyalty, and these tactics maintain their fiction.

Pre-emptively discredit you: if you speak up, they want everyone to have already heard you're unstable, crazy or a liar.

Make you feel grateful for basic decency: if they're destabilising you, their occasional kindness feels like a gift, and you become grateful for the bare minimum.

Secure a permanent supply of validation or care: they need someone who will never leave, withdraw or stop giving, and these tactics keep you trapped in that role.

Defensive uses are launched to avoid being hurt, exposed or held accountable

Avoid accountability at all costs: this is the most common defensive use, as they can't and wont admit fault, JADE (see below) is designed specifically to exhaust you into dropping the issue.

Protect a fragile ego: their sense of self can't withstand being wrong, and admitting fault feels like self-annihilation, they'll destroy anyone to avoid that feeling.

Prevent you from leaving: if you're confused, exhausted and doubting yourself, you're less likely to walk away, and these tactics are relationship-preservation, but preservation of a relationship that serves them, not you.

Regain control when they sense it slipping: they feel you pulling away, so they escalate, their goal is to re-establish dominance.

Project their shame onto you: they feel bad about themselves, so rather than process that feeling, they make you the source of all their problems. Now they don't have to feel shame, because they feel angry at you because of their behaviour.

Rewrite history: they need the past and present reality to look different than it actually is, so if you were abused, they were actually the victim, if they lied, you misunderstood.

Exhaust you into dropping the issue: this is the long game, they can't win the argument, so they make the argument so draining you give up.

Make themselves the victim: when all else fails, they DARVO by becoming the wounded party, you are the aggressor in their mind, now they don't have to answer for anything, because they believe you owe them an apology.

The Overarching Trap: JADE

JADE applies specifically to interactions where the other person is operating in bad faith, with every single tactic designed to get you to: Justify, Argue, Defend or Explain. That's the prize they're after, not the truth, not resolution, not understanding, only your engagement in a game you can't win. In healthy relationships, explanations, justifications and defenses are normal and necessary, in unhealthy dynamics, they become tools of entrapment. Ask yourself: "Is this person genuinely trying to understand, or are they mining my words for ammunition?" When you partake in JADE, you're doing their work for them, dancing on their stage, to their music on their schedule. You'll never win because they change the rules mid-dance.

Why They Want You to JADE

Justifying gives them material to pick apart, so as you offer a reason, they find a flaw to put you on the defensive.

Arguing is aimed at draining your energy, giving them the engagement (good or bad) they crave. They don't want to agree, they will never agree, they want to fight.

Defending puts you in the position of the accused, and every defence you mount becomes evidence you're guilty.

Explaining hands them endless rope to hang you with, the more you explain, the more they ask, the more exhausted you become.

How to Spot JADE

Are you explaining basic facts to someone who should/does already know them?

Are you defending a rational boundary that shouldn't need defending?

Are you arguing about whether you or your feelings are valid?

Are you justifying why you deserve to be treated with basic humanity and respect?

Have you been in the same conversation for a while and you're still just trying to make them understand?

Do you feel like you have to prove your own reality?

What to Do Instead

Don't explain what you don't need to explain; don't defend what shouldn't need defending; don't argue with someone who's not arguing in good faith; don't justify your humanity. Replace JADE with these:

· Don't justify: "I've made my decision."

· Don't argue: "I hear you, I still disagree."

· Don't defend: "I don't need to prove that to you."

· Don't explain: "I've said what I need to say."

How to Protect Yourself

Knowing their playbook isn't enough, you need to know how to respond. Sometimes protection means recognising that the other person is playing a game. Walking away isn't defeat, just withdrawing from their weird game, which was never fair, played by someone who was never going to play by the rules. Walk away when:

· You've recognised the pattern and they refuse to acknowledge it

· Every attempt at resolution leads to more abuse

· You're exhausted, confused or doubting yourself

· You're afraid to speak your mind or express needs

· Your physical or mental health is suffering

· You've given genuine chances and nothing has changed

· You realise they're not interested in a relationship, they're interested in control

Sometimes you can't walk away (family, co-parenting, work, institutional dynamics), and sometimes you choose to engage as the cost of silence is higher than the cost of conflict. But engaging requires different tactics than the ones you've been using. Engage when:

· You can't leave without destroying something you need to preserve

· The pattern is systemic and other people need you to be the one who speaks up

· You have leverage and know how to use it

· You're prepared, resourced and supported by others

· Your integrity demands it

· You need to establish a precedent for your own self-worth

The Rules of Engaging with Psychologically Manipulative People

Rule One: starve JADE

Stop justifying, arguing, defending, explaining. Your reasons are your own and you don't owe them to anyone who's using them as weapons. Use neutral responses: that's your perspective; I'm comfortable with my position; I've said what I needed to say; I don't owe you an explanation.

Rule Two: name it

Naming a tactic deprives it of power, breaking the spell, reminding you you're not crazy, but that you're being worked: that's gaslighting; this is DARVO; you're just sealioning; that's a false equivalence.

Rule Three: build your support

Isolation is how they win, you need people outside the dynamic who see clearly, be that friends, family, therapist, advocate, anyone who can say "No, you're not crazy, that's manipulation." These people are not optional, they are your lifeline. If you see others being abused and feel able to step in, be that person to offer support, defence and allyship as appropriate.

Rule Four: control the frame

They want to control the narrative, and you need to control yours. Speak your truth openly and consistently, tell your story, expose the pattern, not with emotion, with facts. When you control the frame, you set the terms of the discussion, you're no longer reacting to their accusations, you're responding to, and presenting your, reality.

Rule Five: use the broken record

When they push, repeat the same short statement, don't elaborate, explain or apologise. The broken record technique is exhaustion-proof. You're not arguing anymore, you're stating. Eventually, they realise they're not getting fresh material and give up. Use the broken record technique, and don't elaborate, don't expand, don't give them fresh material to twist. Use the strategic pause, so before responding to any request, ask yourself: "Do I actually owe them this?" If the answer is no, don't give it.

Rule Six: set boundaries and enforce them

Boundaries without consequences are suggestions, when you set a boundary, enforce it. You must follow through. Every. Time. Without. Exception.

The Only Way to Protect Yourself Is to Refuse Their Game

I have given you their full playbook, the tactics, perpetrators, deployment styles, pressure points, motivations. You know about JADE, how to starve it, when to walk away and when to engage. Use this information to protect yourself and other comrades, not to fix anyone, you can't fix them, professional therapists and psychologists struggle to fix a lot of these abusers. There's no combination of words that will make a manipulator understand, no perfect boundary you could set that will make an abuser respect you, because they don't respect you. There's no amount of explaining that will make someone who doesn't want to understand hear you. They don't need to understand, they need to be stopped.

Use and share this information widely to recognise the game and refuse to play by their rules. When they JADE you, starve them, when they DARVO, name it, when they sealion, stop answering. When they use false-equivalence, reject it firmly.

The greatest enemy of manipulation is transparency, tell your story, speak the truth, share these skills with others. When people know what to look for, the tactics lose their power.

Protecting yourself doesn't always mean leaving, sometimes it means standing and fighting, sometimes it means documenting and exposing, sometimes it means walking away with your sanity intact. You get to decide what protection looks like for you in any given moment. Make boundaries real, don't apologise for your humanity, use it to expose the lack of theirs.

The only way to lose is to play their game on their terms, to keep JADEing, to keep hoping they'll change, to keep accepting the unacceptable, to keep shrinking yourself to fit their needs. You don't need to do that anymore, now you know what they're doing, why and how they're doing it, when they're going to strike, and what they're really after.

So stop asking "Why are they doing this to me?" and start asking "What am I going to do about it?"

Then do it. You owe them nothing. You owe yourself everything.