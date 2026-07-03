In the 1930s, a Boy Scout coined the term "boondoggle" to describe the braided leather cords scouts made to keep busy, useless trinkets that looked productive, but served no actual purpose. The word soon evolved to define any project that wastes time, money and resources under the guise of importance. Today, America's unprecedented spending on AI infrastructure is shaping up to be the greatest boondoggle in history, an overinvestment that mirrors the Soviet Union's catastrophic military overspending, which contributed directly to its collapse.

The Anatomy of a Boondoggle

A boondoggle is a project undertaken for political, corporate or personal gain that ultimately delivers little to no practical value. It sounds impressive on paper, generates massive spending and creates the illusion of progress while masking fundamental flaws. The three defining traits are as follows.

· Waste: resources are poured into something with no proportional return

· Deception: inflated projections, circular accounting and misrepresented demand

· Unwillingness to admit failure: doubling down rather than cutting losses

Spending Frenzy for Fiscal Calamity

The numbers are staggering. In 2024, America's largest tech companies alone had spent approximately $235 billion on AI infrastructure, by 2025, it was $400 billion, with projections exceeding $700 billion in 2026. Microsoft, Google, Meta and Amazon collectively reported $380 billion in capital expenditures for 2025. OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle pledged $500 billion for the Stargate initiative.

Here we see the classic boondoggle traits in full display.

Waste, with global server usage averaging just 12–18% of capacity, and an estimated 10 million servers sitting completely idle, representing roughly $30 billion in wasted capital. Even active servers rarely exceed 50% usage. This infrastructure is expensive to build, costly to maintain and rapidly depreciates.

Deception of success, as enterprise AI adoption now actually reversing, dropping from 14% to 12% according to the US Census Bureau. The disconnect is glaring, US firms built approximately 1,600% more AI infrastructure than enterprises are actually buying. Only $17.5 billion was spent by Fortune 500 companies on AI in 2025, against $300 billion in industry investment. While building ahead of demand is a standard business strategy (Amazon did this with AWS), the degree of overbuild implies a growth trajectory that’s historically unprecedented and mathematically improbable given current revenue curves.

Unwillingness to admit failure, as rather than scaling back, companies are doubling down, flooding secondary GPU markets and launching desperate fire sales of excess capacity, like Meta did this week.

The Soviet Parallel

The Soviet collapse wasn't caused by a single factor, but military overspending played a decisive role, and was a fundamental part of hypernormalisation, lifting the veil on a decades-long delusion. In the late 1980s, Soviet military expenditure consumed roughly 40% of the state budget and nearly 20% of its GNP. Gorbachev admitted in his memoirs military statistics were so secret even Politburo members had no access to the true figures. The scale was only revealed when the system was already crumbling.

The Soviet leadership committed to maintaining strategic parity with the US at any cost, by building nuclear weapons, maintaining massive conventional forces and propping up allies worldwide. This spending starved the civilian economy of investment, created chronic inefficiencies and ultimately left the Soviet system bankrupt and unable to adapt. By 1992, Russian military spending collapsed from $350 billion to just $60 billion, and by 1998 to $19 billion. The empire simply couldn't sustain the burden.

The US isn’t the USSR, it has price signals, bankruptcy mechanisms and capital reallocation, but the resource allocation dynamic is identical: massive diversion of capital into a single sector with no proportional return, starving productive parts of the economy.

The Same Trajectory

America's AI spending is following this all too familar pattern, as massive capital outlays are diverted into a single sector, AI data centres, which accounted for nearly half of US GDP growth in the second quarter of 2025. This concentration is starving other industries of investment, raising hurdle rates of return across the economy. Non-AI sectors are being squeezed as capital floods into the bubble.

Revenue projections used to justify this are optimistic to the point of statistical improbability. To support planned infrastructure, the AI industry would need to generate $2 trillion in annual revenue by 2030. Bain & Company projects they will fall $800 billion short. OpenAI would need to grow from roughly $13 billion in revenue to $983 billion by 2030, a 6,500% increase. JP Morgan calculated the industry would need $650 billion annually in perpetuity just to deliver a modest 10% return.

The circular nature of these financial deals is better understood as financial engineering than economic growth. Nvidia invests $100 billion in OpenAI, which uses the money to buy Nvidia chips. Microsoft invests in OpenAI, which purchases Azure credits, revenue Microsoft books while effectively paying itself. The money moves in circles while real external customer cash flow remains elusive. This is worse than Enron, and anyone with a pension is holding this bag, massively so.

The Reckoning

Signs of correction are already appearing. Meta, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Salesforce have cut nearly 100,000 jobs combined. Secondary GPU markets are flooded with excess capacity, as hyperscaler pricing wars brew as companies try to monetise idle infrastructure. Meta's pivot to selling excess computing capacity to external clients is the classic boondoggle fire sale, desperately trying to offload unused assets in a saturated market, hoping no one notices.

The Soviet Union collapsed in part because it refused to acknowledge the impossibility of sustaining military spending that consumed its economy while delivering no proportional return, and America faces the same with AI. The investments are consuming capital, diverting resources from productive sectors and generating no measurable economic return beyond the stock prices of a few hyperscalers, and even that’s starting to crumble.

When this bubble bursts, and financial logic dictates it will, the resulting write-downs, layoffs and economic correction will reveal the boondoggle for what it is: a $700 billion lesson in hubris, built on the naive belief simply spending money on technology guarantees progress. The Boy Scouts knew better. The Soviets learned the hard way. America is about to get the same education. The ripples from this, the greatest misallocation of capital and wealth in human history, will be enormous.

Boondogglers Beware.