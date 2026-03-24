The people of Brunei are not free. They never consented to their system of governance, they voted for the opposite. They are a people whose democratically expressed will was militarily overturned by its 'former' colonial master acting in concert with a dictator who not only feared his own people's voice, but wanted to ensure their continued exploitation and subjugation for his and his families luxury in perpetuity. The Sultan seems like a slave master on a national scale. As a former police officer in Brunei told me when I visited last year:

“I had to get out of the police force, if they suspected me of knowing the truth, not only myself, but my whole family would be disappeared.”

Masjid Omar Ali Saifuddien, as seen as part of my walk around the capital

As I looked into his eyes, he wasn't joking, he was a man who was deadly serious. He wouldn't talk to me anywhere near any electronic devices, he searched me, I left my phone at the hotel. We had our conversation in the middle of the rainforest, miles from anywhere and anyone. He was still scared for his life, but he can't escape. He is effectively a prisoner living on death row, in his own country, and he knows it.

The British government, most recently represented by a visit to Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei's capital, by Seema Malhorta MP a month after I visited in 2025, calls Bruneians citizens of 'an independent Commonwealth nation', but that is a lie. They are generationally subservient and controlled by someone else against the will of their forebears, the definition of a slave. Held in a prison helped set-up by the British in 1962, kept captive by British soldiers and British weaponry, paid for by the profits from oil and gas extraction by a British oil company, and maintained by successive British governments that refuse to answer for what it has done. It is a stunning example of British hypocrisy, preaching democracy, human rights and rule of law, while protecting a military dictatorship for its own exploitative gains. The Sultan is a comprador, a dictator, an abuser on behalf of an empire that refuses to die.

Brunei is a textbook example of how a dictator retains control. Consolidate power with military and security forces, engendering loyalty through silencing internal dissent. Eliminate all and anyone who deviates from your will, over generations. Pay off those willing to commit treason against their fellow countrymen through 'patronage' in exchange for loyalty. Control the judiciary to eliminate accountability. Cultivate a cult of personality to conflate regime with national identity. Brainwash your population with outright lies in their eduction system to instill ideology, deterring dissent. Propagandise through a closely controlled state media network. Armed to the teeth, not for use externally, but to put down any resistance to dictatorial rule.

View taken by me, on a similar canoe to the one I went on

Welcome to the Jungle

As I sat in a canoe, powered by an outboard motor, being maneuvered through the Borneo jungle, towards an unknown destination, I wondered what I was going to hear. I'd already been driven for over two hours to a point in the river whereby we could take the canoes. "You take this one," he said, "we'll take two just in case, I'll follow." As we wound our way down the river, after about 45 minutes or so, we stopped at a banked area and disembarked. "This way," he said, "follow me, mind your step." As we trekked uphill over tree roots stretching across the path and into the forest, he started telling me about his people, how they are divided by the artificial state line between Brunei and Malaysia. How their experiences of life were so different. As we walked, he told me about the different vines and vegetation in the forest, which ones could be drunk if thirsty, which ones could be used for antiseptic, and which to avoid. He was a man of this land, he knew how to survive in his environment.

"I retired early, I left on health grounds, it's the least suspicious way to get out" he said when I asked him about why and how he left the police.

He explained he had witnessed fellow officers disappear, and when he had gone to their homes to check on them, they and their whole families were gone. No one would say or even acknowledge what happened to them. He became so concerned that because he had noticed a pattern, he started planning his exit for fear he and his family would be next.

"We're held here at the barrel of the British guns,” he went on, "why does the Sultan need all these weapons from the UK, who is he fighting? No one. He is not defending himself from anyone other than us, the people."

And he has a point. In August 1962 the people voted in a free and fair election, their first and only one ever. The Brunei People's Party won 54 of 55 seats in Parliament, with the lone independent subsequently joining the party. Voter turnout was 89%, and the British supervised the election. The Sultan, the father of current incumbent, Hassanal Bolkiah, fearing he would no longer be able to be a dictator, moved swiftly, he annulled the election results, suspended the Legislative Council and declared a state of emergency, which has never been lifted. Never. The people of Brunei remain living in a perpetual state of emergency, more than sixty years on. The 'country's' Legislative Council, appointed solely by the Sultan, renew by rubber stamp this state of emergency declaration every other year, without question. The Sultan at the time, Omar Ali Saifuddien III, begged the British for help to overturn the election results and re-install him as a dictator. The British gladly sent Gurkhas from Singapore to crush the popular uprising from taking power, nullify dissent and ensure the Sultan was repositioned under his military dictatorship, which persists to this day.

To frame the British military presence in any way as a legitimate defence agreement is to believe the lie, and accept the Sultan's own justification for it uncritically. It also fails to recognise history and reality of why they first came to be there in the first place: to displace democratically elected representatives, to quash an election the British themselves oversaw as to it's legitimacy, who then helped annul it and support the imposition of a dictator. The weapons and troops exist not to defend Brunei from external threats, but to protect the Sultan from his own population.

An 89% turnout with 54 out of 55 seats won by a party whose platform included removing power from the Sultan is about as close to a unified democratic mandate as any country has ever produced. That the British themselves, annulled it using violence is not a minor detail, it is central to the history of this stolen land. I am not suggesting the 1962 election represents the ongoing will of the population sixty years on, I am saying this is how colonialism works, in practice. Democracy was violently suppressed before it could establish itself, and this suppression has continued uninterrupted ever since. Under such conditions there is no mechanism for the people's will to be expressed at all. The 1962 election stands as evidence of what was stolen, not as a claim about current public opinion. This represents a stolen choice of a future direction from past, present and future generations.

The insidious Foreign Office office in the capital, perpetuating the dictatorship daily

Colonialism never ended, it mutated

The dictatorship in Brunei mimics traditional colonial structures precisely. The leader anointed and protected by the coloniser, acts as a puppet rewarded for his traitorous behaviour by grotesque wealth, stolen from his people. A people who largely live in abject poverty, except the chosen few who enable and support the dictatorship, who are paid off with the stolen wealth of a nation. Shell Oil, thieves-in-chief, stealing Brunei's wealth since 1929, own 50% of the national oil company, pays off the Sultan who relies on this for 75% of the country's (the Sultan's) revenue, they make huge profits on the open market and the people in Brunei continue to suffer. The population, the prisoners, work for the prison, who are either employed by Shell or the government, or in industries that depend on both the oil and gas industries or the military industrial complex that oversees the subjugation and extraction. There is no independent economy. There is no way to build wealth outside of the dictatorship.

This is what imperialist capitalism is in it's purest form: a company town, run by a dictator cosplaying as a monarch, secured by a foreign military and weapons industry, extracting resources from a captive population who are used as the labour for their own abuse.

"It's like people have Stockholm Syndrome," the former officer continued, "people think they are free because that's what they're told in schools, we're all being lied to, and by continuing with this, we're lying to our own children."

I looked at the man in front of me, and could see the pained look in his face. He knew the truth, but to speak openly about it meant death. "It's brainwashing and propaganda," I said. He said, "yes, have you watched the news here?" I laughed, "I have," I confirmed, "they are really keen to ensure you all love the princess." "Which one?" he replied. What came next was a surprise, there was a moment of connection, unsaid, maybe it was a look, an inflection in our faces, but at that moment, we both knew we knew the truth without having to speak it out loud. We understood each other, without comment.

Having spent the day walking around the capital the day earlier, I had already noticed some of the points he was raising. There is an eerie feel to the place, almost as if people are zombified, going through the motions. I tried to imagine for a moment of hope that maybe they all knew they were being lied to, and lying to each other, but carrying on with the facade anyway.

It was such a surreal experience, I started to overtly ask the people I interacted with in cafes, shops, people on the street, "what is life here like, what do you think of the Sultan?" Almost universal in their response, from cafe owner to homeless people, it felt like people had been hypnotised, came something along the lines of, "the Sultan is a very generous man." It felt such an odd juxtaposition to be told this, as I walked around and saw plenty of homeless people, begging for scraps, seeing how people lived outside the dictator's favoured few. What use to the people is access to free education, if all it does is train them into believing a lie they can see right in front of them, but still commit to? It's good for the dictator, but not for those living an impoverished existence.

The Great Golden Dictator himself

Let's talk about the Sultan

So briefly, he is not only the Sultan, but he's the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance, Foreign Affairs Minister, Head of State, and whatever else he determines himself to be, when it suits him. Because you see, there is no division of power, as there is no power outside of the Sultan. The definition of a dictator is 'an absolute ruler', and that is what the Sultan is, fully supported by the British government to steal the nation's wealth from the people of what has been deemed by colonisers as 'Brunei'. The current dictator, the longest serving 'monarch' globally, completed his 'education' for the role in 1966 at the British military academy Sandhurst, in preparation for his father's abdication, an interesting choice of finishing school for a benevolent ruler. He's also been made an honorary Admiral and Air Chief Marshall, and why not, when you're the Sultan anything goes, and it's just in case you were in any doubt as to his authority.

"You know he lives in the largest palace in the world, while we only have seven hours of electricity a day, at most?" said the man stood with me in the rainforest. "Yes, I read about that, and the car collection, 7,000 is it supposed to be?" I responded. The man shook his head in disgust.

The Sultan's stolen wealth sits more than £30bn, is derived directly from the country's oil and gas exports, which he spends a significant amount of in the UK. This includes owning a vast property empire including The Dorchester Collection, a luxury hotel collection compromising The Dorchester, 45 Park Lane, Coworth Park in Ascot, as well as properties in Paris, Geneva, Milan, Los Angeles and many more international locations. He owns Embankment Place, a major commercial complex in London's Charing Cross, generating more than £17m per annum in rent alone. He owns St John's Lodge, the Grade II listed building in Regent's Park, Lansdowne House in Berkeley Square, Herne Place a luxury gated community in Windsor, as well as townhouses in Leinster Square, Notting Hill and Kensington Palace Road, one of the UK's most expensive addresses. He also owns The Aviary, a large country house in west London.

"We're told we got independence in 1984, but independence from whom?" the former police officer told me.

Since 1984, Bruneians have been told they're independent, from British rule, but that is a lie and the man in the rainforest stood next to me knew it. "We don't have elections, there's no free press, the Sultan rules through his eternal emergency law," he told me. The British military presence is there not only to ensure access to the oil and gas, it is there, paid for by the Sultan, renewed every five years by every British government since the Gurkhas were deployed to crush democracy back in 1962. Keir Starmer renewed it himself in 2024. "The Gurkhas even provide him with personal body guards, to protect him from us should we finally organise," the man told me as we headed back to the river. We needed to head back before sunset, so we went back down the trail and clambered back into the canoes.

To conclude

The 1962 British crushing of democracy to secure the oil and gas resources for Shell set the template. Sixty years on, the same template remains, British troops remain occupying the land close to the oilfields, using it for 'training purposes', which is code for occupation to secure the natural resources within arms length of their base and ensure dissent does not rise again. The Dictator cosplaying as a Sultan ensures there are no elections, no freedom of speech, no right to organise, no accountability, no distribution of wealth beyond the traitors he surrounds himself with. Anyone Bruneian who deviates from this facade, has been and continues to be disappeared, alongside their family members.

The British government maintains this dictatorship, despite it bringing in a Sharia Penal Code, prescribing death by stoning for adultery and gay sex in 2019. Another example of extreme hypocrisy by the British state, while the Foreign Office tries to lecture the world on democracy, human rights and rule of law, it continues the subjugation of a people for profit, for which Shell pays no tax into the UK Treasury. The British government's response? To suggest the government, aka the Sultan, ratify the UN Convention Against Torture. Another sick joke from an institution, whose legacy is as sordid as it is immoral.

In Brunei, British troops prop up a dictator, a dictator the British government approves of, because a British company is stealing the wealth from the people in coordination with a dictator they installed. A people who remember, voted the opposite of what has happened to them, for a party that wanted to remove the Sultan's power and rule for the betterment of the people of northern Borneo.

"This isn't what our people wanted, we never voted for this, it has been forced upon us, and now everyone is acting as if it is ok," these words, some of the last I heard from my former police contact, will ring in my ear for along time.

The Foreign Office says it stands for the rule of law, and it does, it stands for the emergency law, supporting a dictatorship for its own gain.