I went to Coldstones Cut today in Yorkshire, a man-made canyon

carved by men and machines, its edges jag against the sky.

It felt like a pilgrimage to an altar of extraction,

where the land itself is testament to what power

removes, reshapes, and leaves behind.

As you walk the narrow, confining path to the crossroads in the stones,

perched above the vast quarry, the air grows dense,

and you feel as a conscience enters an arena of history.

Here, the stone holds the silence of compressed time,

of epochs of pressure,

of slow formation, laid bare.

By force.

It's a silence that echoes with other silences, in other stripped-bare places.

Then you make your choice, left or right, to ascend.

This is a simple directional pivot,

yet it represents the daily referendum of the privileged:

which vantage point to choose;

which comfort to inhabit;

while elsewhere the ground is chosen for you by the falling of the sky.

I turned right, ascended to the 360-degree panorama,

a vista with distances of geographic certainty.

I walked the circle, my eyes looking for locations of personal geography, places I’ve known, loved, worked.

Kinshasa.

Port-au-Prince.

Kathmandu all emblazoned.

It was an attempt to tether myself to the familiar,

to the peace of this postcard view.

Then my eye caught a name on the cold wet metal engraved:

Gaza.

There it was, a place etched in steel and on my heart,

pointing into the empty air over a Yorkshire quarry.

A place where the quarried are people,

where the extraction is life itself,

where the silence is not geological

but brutal, imposed, broken only by the dirge of drones and the wails of the bereft.

And then, immediately adjacent:

The Hague.

A fake icon of justice,

a place I visited in disgust,

a western world lie, ensconced in a supremacist enclave.

A word on a plaque.

A promise on the wind.

Positioned as a neighbouring landmark to a genocide.

The bitter, aching irony of that proximity.

The court and the crime held in the same sightline.

One perpetually arriving too late,

the other persistently hoping it will show up at all.

And then, in the grey distance,

the sinister domes of Menwith Hill swelled from the moor like insipid, fungal growths.

The US military base, a node in the imperial network, the occupier within the vassal state.

The death machine’s silent ear,

listening to the world it dismembers.

The facilitator.

The empire’s unwavering hand.

Steadying the arm of the executioner.

The alignment was not coincidence; it was brutal cartography of our reality.

Gaza: the open wound.

The Hague: the rancid suture.

Menwith Hill: the hidden hand holding the knife.

All visible in a single, chilling glance from an ancient quarry in England, the architects

of the crimes in Palestine.

The entire grotesque equation laid bare,

the suffering,

the languid promise of accountability,

the relentless machinery that ensures the former outruns the latter.

Extinguishing life from the earth.

The wind here is cold, it carries the dust of pulverised limestone.

It carries, too, the echoes of voices from beneath rubble, from a land also carved to its bone.

It asks a question of the stone beneath my feet and the soul within my ribs.

What do you do now? Now you've seen the map?

What do you do now you have seen the unseeable?

Can you forget the unforgivable?

Can you deny the undenialable?

With a conviction carved not from hate

but from a shattered love for this world.

Fuck Israel.

And always and forever, Free Palestine.

From this vantage point, I make a vow to the wind.

To remember that every panorama is a lie,

if it doesn’t include their sky.

To remember that the stones here bear witness,

and so must I.