MattAboutTown

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ArtxArabisedAmazighxAfnan's avatar
ArtxArabisedAmazighxAfnan
2dEdited

Raghead etc is also used for north africans as well as dirty arab (sexual undertones there- believe me i've been on the receiving end of it being insiniuated at me🫩). I’ve never been called the p word- i hope arabs can stop claiming the pain linked to that word

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Matthew T Hoare's avatar
Matthew T Hoare
2d

You should not be using the actual N word in the title. It is perhaps appropriate in the body of the text, given the contextualisation, but even that is stretching things.

Please edit the title.

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