“I don’t think you understand how much you hurt others when you hate, and maybe you don’t realise that you hate, but that’s what it is, your pre-emptive dismissal of people with intellectual disabilities, your dehumanisation, your mockery, it’s nothing but another form of hate.”

-Soeren Palumbo, student and advocate

The R-Word

The word retard was introduced in 1895 by the Royal College of Physicians as a “humane” replacement for earlier slurs like idiot, moron and imbecile all of which had become offensive in a clinical setting. Retard was meant to be clinical, neutral, compassionate, but by the 1970s, it was a schoolyard insult, and by as late as 2010, Rosa’s Law finally removed it from US federal law, replacing it with “intellectual disability”, but it never disappeared from casual conversation.

The lexicon below puts the R-word alongside other hate slurs, each one used as a weapon against a vulnerable group to dehumanise them and manufacture consent for violence against them. The only way language changes is when people stop using it and start correcting it, so be one of those people.

When you use retard as an insult, you aren’t just using a word, you’re insulting 1.3 billion people’s existence, you’re telling people with intellectual disabilities they’re synonymous with stupid, telling people with hidden disabilities their struggles don’t count because they don’t look disabled enough. You are possibly insulting your neighbour, colleague, family member, or your friend when you say it, and even, ultimately potentially yourself, as a disability can happen to anyone, at any time.

“People who received a survey that used the R-word were significantly more likely to believe that people with intellectual disabilities should be excluded from society…less likely to believe they were human beings who had the same rights and privileges.”

-Darcy Haag Granello, Professor of Counselor Education, Ohio State University

What is a Disability?

Of the 8.2 billion people alive today, there are about 1.3 billion who have a disability, 16% of the global population, one in every six people, making it the largest minority group on the planet. It’s the only one anyone can join at any time, through accident, illness or ageing. Disability doesn’t discriminate, and neither should language. Yet the word retard remains in circulation as an insult, punchline, shorthand for anything perceived as stupid or worthless. People use it at work, in schools, on social media and on television, often without a second thought and without consequence.

In simple terms, a disability is any condition of the body or mind that makes it more difficult for a person to do certain activities and interact with the world around them, as structured by a society built for people without percieved disabilities. Disability isn’t an inherent trait of a person, but something that results from the interaction between people and the environmental and attitudinal barriers faced. In other words, people aren’t disabled by their bodies or minds, but by a world that’s not designed for them.

Not all disabilities are visible, an estimated 80% of disabilities are non-visible or invisible, so they aren’t immediately apparent, making them far more widespread than most people realise, and because a disability is hidden doesn’t make it less real or less worthy of respect.

“You assumed that people would understand and accept that being linked to someone like me is an insult and you assumed you could get away with it and still appear on TV. I have to wonder if you considered other hateful words but recoiled from the backlash. Well, Ms. Coulter, you, and society, need to learn that being compared to people like me should be considered a badge of honor.”

-John Franklin Stephens open letter to Ann Coulter after she called Obama a retard on Twitter

Categories of Disability

Physical: affecting a person’s mobility, dexterity or physical capacity, including cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, spinal cord injury, amputation, arthritis and chronic fatigue syndrome.

Sensory: affecting sight, hearing or speech, including blindness, low vision, deafness, hearing loss and speech impairments.

Intellectual: affecting learning, reasoning, problem-solving and adaptive functioning, including Down Syndrome, Fragile X Syndrome and Williams Syndrome.

Cognitive: affecting memory, perception, learning or problem-solving abilities, including traumatic brain injury, stroke-related impairment and dementia.

Psychosocial/mental health: affecting emotional regulation, mood and mental wellbeing, including depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Neurodevelopmental: affecting brain development and function, including autism spectrum disorder, ADHD and specific learning disabilities.

“People use the r-word in front of me, and they think it doesn’t matter. That’s the word ‘retard’ or ‘retarded’ used in a derogatory manner. They’re not thinking about how much it hurts me and my friends.”

-Matthew Williams, Advocate in TEDx Talk on his experience with epilepsy

The Lexicon of Hate

Spastic/spaz is used as a general insult for clumsiness, stupidity or social awkwardness. Comes from the Greek spastikos, meaning “pulling” or “drawing” it became a medical term in the 19th century to describe muscle rigidity and involuntary spasms, often seen in people with cerebral palsy. In the UK, it was used clinically for decades, including by the Spastics Society, now renamed Scope. By the 1960s, spaz became a common playground insult meaning clumsy, awkward or socially inept.

Mongoloid/Mong targets people with Down Syndrome, coined in 1866 by British eugenist/physician John Langdon Down. He classified people with Down Syndrome as Mongoloid, as his racist, pseudoscientific classification system linked intellectual disability to ethnicity claiming people with Downs physically resembled Mongolians. The term was used clinically until the 1960s, before being finally rejected by the medical community. It became a playground insult to mock people with disabilities, carrying the weight of being both racist and ableist, linking a developmental condition to an entire ethnic group.

Cripple targets people with disabilities, especially mobility impairments, coming from the old English word “crypel” related to creopan (to creep or crawl), and was originally a neutral descriptive term for someone unable to walk. Over centuries, it became an insult for weakness, uselessness or inadequacy, reducing a person to their physical impairment, implying helplessness, and used as a catch-all insult for anyone perceived as inferior.

Paki targets South Asian people, especially those from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, and often used indiscriminately against anyone brown. It emerged in the UK in the 1960s as a term of abuse used by white Britons against South Asian immigrants, weaponised by racist groups and used in street violence. It conflates a diverse region into a single, dismissive label, reducing an entire population to a stereotype, implying they’re unwelcome outsiders, carrying memories of racist violence.

Chinky targets East and Southeast Asian people, mocking their eye shape, originating from a 19th century racial caricature, used in colonial contexts and western media to mock and dehumanise Chinese, Japanese, Korean and other East Asian people. It reduces an entire group to a single physical characteristic, is deeply offensive and carries histories of exclusion, violence and discrimination, including the Chinese Exclusion Act (1882) and anti-Japanese sentiment during WWII.

Nigger is probably one of the most extreme words in the English language, targeting black people. It comes from the Spanish and Portuguese word negro, used in the slave trade to label and dehumanise enslaved Africans. It became the primary slur used to enforce racial hierarchy, segregation and violence in the US and beyond, carrying centuries of abuse, enslavement, lynching, segregation and systemic racism, and when used by non-black people, it evokes trauma and violence. It’s widely considered the most unacceptable word in English, and its power lies in its history of dehumanisation.

Sandnigger/Towelhead/Raghead target Arabs, Muslims, Sikhs or any non-white person who wears a head covering, reducing people to their clothing, geography and skin colour, emerged during the Gulf War and intensified after 9/11, used by white supremacists and others to dehumanise people. It implies people are subhuman, used to justify violence and discrimination, mocking religious and cultural headwear, turning it into a mark of otherness, terrorism and backwardness. It’s used by Islamophobes and those who see West Asian and South Asian people as threats, implying they’re terrorists or religious fanatics, carrying memories of hate crimes, airport profiling and street violence.

Hottentot targets Khoisan people of southern Africa, originally used by the Dutch to abuse people whose language incorporates clicking sounds, mocking them as “hotten-totten”, a parody of their speech. The term became the standard colonial label for Khoisan, ranking them as primitive and closer to apes in pseudoscientific racial hierarchies. Sarah Baartman, aka “The Hottentot Venus” was exhibited in Europe as a freak show because of her body type, with the slur used to justify her dehumanisation. It mocks indigenous languages, reduces an entire people to a caricature and was used to justify enslavement, land theft and extermination.

Gook targets Southeast Asians, especially people from Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Philippines. Stemming from the Korean word for country (guk), used by US “soldiers” during their genocidal campaign in Korea (1950-53). It was heavily used during the American War in Vietnam to dehumanise Viet people to justify American’s horrfying violence, including the My Lai massacre. It conflates multiple nationalities into a single offensive label, implying they’re subhuman or enemy combatants, carrying memories of war crimes, refugee trauma and ongoing anti-Asian racism.

Abbo targets Aboriginal People, emerged in the 19th century as a term of abuse used by white Australians, and used to justify dispossession, forced removal of children (Stolen Generations) and ongoing discrimination. It’s a dismissive, dehumanising label that erases the diversity of Aboriginal nations and cultures, carrying memories of violence, loss and systemic racism.

Half-caste targets people of mixed race, especially in the UK and former British colonies, coming from caste, a term imported from South Asia to describe racial hierarchy, it was used in British colonial contexts to classify mixed-race people as inferior. The term implies a person of mixed race is incomplete, less than whole, suggesting mixed-race people aren’t fully human, not fully belonging to any community and are defined only by their racial mixture, erasing their identity and carrying colonial violence.

Mulatto again targets people of mixed black and white ancestry, originating from Spanish and Portuguese mulato, meaning “young mule” a reference to the offspring of a horse and a donkey, both unequal species. The term equates mixed-race people with animals, implying they’re inferior hybrids (also see Half-breed), and was used extensively during slavery. It reduces a person to their racial mixture, implying they’re unnatural or inferior, carrying memories of slavery and the one-drop rule.

Faggot/Poofter/Poof targets gay men, especially those perceived as effeminate, and while the origins are disputed, the connection to gay men emerged in the early 20th century, and became an insult for any man perceived as weak, unmasculine or homosexual. They’re hate terms used to dehumanise gay men, enforce masculinity and justify violence. Faggot is one of the most extreme slurs in English, used in hate crimes, bullying and street harassment, designed to tell gay men their existence is contemptible.

And finally...

Language changes when people stop using it and start speaking up, so next time you hear the R-word say something. You might be the first person who’s ever said that to them, and for the person with a disability who hears it, you might be the first person who’s ever shown them they matter.

ps If you got upset by the use of any of the words above, but you use the word retard, maybe some self-reflection is required.