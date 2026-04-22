Palantir's 22-point manifesto reads like a confession: it's telling everyone what it is; what it wants; what it intends to do; and has published it's blueprint for anyone in any doubt.

Consider Laurence Britt's fourteen warning signs of fascism, which were designed to help people recognise authoritarianism before it consolidates power. Apply these to Palantir's manifesto and the material conditions surrounding the company's rise, and they reveal a project that has already consolidated significant power and is announcing its intention to consolidate more.

The brownshirts aren't in the streets, they don't need to be yet, because they are in cloud servers. Propaganda isn't just on the radio, it's in the predictive policing algorithm. The merger of state and corporation isn't decreed by a dictator, but executed through a software license agreement. The Nazification of American society isn't proclaimed from a balcony, as it's already embedded in the code that runs the government and people's social media feeds.

The company has made its confession. The question is whether people having heard it, will act before the next contract is signed. The fourteen warning signs are all present. The patient is symptomatic, the diagnosis is in, and it's time for treatment before this parasite organism eats its host. Us.

Firstly…

In April 2026, Palantir Technologies, a $400bn state surveillance and defense corporation with contracts inside the Pentagon, ICE, IRS, and intelligence services of multiple western supremacist nations, published a 22-point manifesto titled The Technological Republic. This calls for the reversal of post-war denazification, the remilitarisation of Germany and Japan, the introduction of universal conscription, the subordination of civilian technology to military imperatives, and the explicit ranking of human cultures into hierarchies of "vital advances" and "dysfunctional and regressive" peoples. This is Nazism.

Laurence W. Britt, a political scientist who studied the rise of Hitler, Mussolini, Franco, Salazar, and the Greek and Chilean juntas, published "The Fourteen Early Warning Signs of Fascism" in 2003. His framework was designed as a diagnostic tool, so citizens could recognise the symptoms of authoritarian consolidation before the patient is terminal. Applied to Palantir's 22-point manifesto, Britt's framework reveals something more alarming than an abstract ideological affinity. It reveals a corporate-state apparatus that has internalised the core features of fascism, updated them for the age of algorithmic governance, and is exporting them through the western, read white, supremacist alliance network the US established from 1945.

The Fourteen Warning Signs, as Manifested Today

1. Powerful and Continuing Nationalism

Britt's Criterion: The nation's elevated above everything else, because it's deemed itself exceptional, while being besieged, therefore needing to demand total loyalty and any criticism is framed as betrayal.

Palantir's Manifesto (Point 13): "No other country in the history of the world has advanced progressive values more than this one. The United States is far from perfect. But it is easy to forget how much more opportunity exists in this country for those who are not hereditary elites than in any other nation on the planet."

The Reality: This is the classic nationalist formula, to acknowledge imperfection while asserting absolute superiority. The function of this nationalism isn't patriotic sentiment, it's to establish a moral claim on the loyalty of Silicon Valley's engineering class. Point 1 of the manifesto declares Silicon Valley owes "a moral debt to the country that made its rise possible" and has "an affirmative obligation to participate in the defense of the nation." This nationalism is instrumental, by attempting to convert patriotism into a recruitment pipeline for the surveillance state.

The Nazification Parallel: The German Nazi government similarly framed its project as the restoration of German greatness after the humiliation of Versailles. The "moral debt" owed by German industry to the nation was invoked to justify the subordination of private enterprise to state objectives. Palantir's manifesto performs the same operation for the American tech sector, a debt is owed, obligation is patriotic, engineers must serve.

2. Disdain for Human Rights

Britt's Criterion: Human rights are treated as obstacles to state power, with rights-based arguments characterised as weakness, naivete, or decadence of liberal elites.

Palantir's Manifesto (Point 4): "The limits of soft power, of soaring rhetoric alone, have been exposed. The ability of free and democratic societies to prevail requires something more than moral appeal. It requires hard power, and hard power in this century will be built on software."

The Reality: let's be clear, soft power in this formulation includes human rights advocacy, diplomatic engagement, international law, and the entire architecture of global internationalism put in place at the end of WW2. The manifesto dismisses these as "soaring rhetoric alone." What is required is hard power, by which they mean military force, surveillance, and software that makes both possible. Human rights aren't mentioned in the 22 points, because they aren't even worth dismissing, as they're deemed irrelevant.

The Nazification Parallel: The German Nazi legal theorist Carl Schmitt, whose work has been revived by the intellectual circle surrounding Palantir's chairman Peter Thiel, argued liberal democracy's obsession with rights and procedure was a fatal weakness. What mattered was the "friend/enemy distinction", basically the sovereign's capacity to decide who was a threat and act accordingly. Palantir's manifesto is Schmittian to its core. Rights are friction, and friction must be eliminated.

3. Identification of Enemies and Scapegoats as a Unifying Cause

Britt's Criterion: The construction of an external or internal enemy whose existence justifies extraordinary state measures and forecloses democratic deliberation.

Palantir's Manifesto (Point 5): "The question is not whether A.I. weapons will be built; it is who will build them and for what purpose. Our adversaries will not pause to indulge in theatrical debates about the merits of developing technologies with critical military and national security applications. They will proceed."

The Reality: although the "adversaries" are deliberately unspecified, we know they mean China, Russia, and any nation or group opposing racist and misguided western supremacy, but the function is precise. The existence of the adversary forecloses debate. Notice there's no space to ask whether AI weapons should be built, whether international treaties might prohibit them, whether the development of autonomous killing machines represents a moral threshold humanity should refuse to cross. They've already established the enemy through paranoia, without question. The only answer is we must build them faster than an adversary. The debate is therefore theatrical, it's a performance for people who don't understand the stakes.

The Nazification Parallel: The German Nazi regime's entire legitimacy rested on the identification of enemies: the Jews, the Bolsheviks, the Treaty of Versailles, the "stab in the back." Each enemy justified the suspension of normal legal and political constraints. Palantir's created adversary is more abstract, but the function is identical, as their emergency justifies the extraordinary. Democratic deliberation is a luxury the nation can't afford. No need to question it, the Military-Industrial-Complex has already predetermined your answer.

4. Supremacy of the Military

Britt's Criterion: Military values, personnel, and priorities are elevated above civilian governance. Armed force is glorified as the highest expression of national will.

Palantir's Manifesto (Point 7): "If a U.S. Marine asks for a better rifle, we should build it; and the same goes for software. We should as a country be capable of continuing a debate about the appropriateness of military action abroad while remaining unflinching in our commitment to those we have asked to step into harm's way."

The Reality: the formulation tries to appear balanced, 'we can debate military action while supporting the troops'. But the practical effect of the manifesto is the total subordination of civilian technology to military imperatives. Point 1 demands Silicon Valley's engineering elite participate in defense. Point 4 declares hard power built on software to be the only path for survival. Point 12 announces a new era of "deterrence built on A.I." The military isn't one priority among many, it's now the organising principle of the technological republic, the new nation state being born before your eyes. Palantir's business reflects this supremacy. The company holds approximately $10bn in army contracts, its software runs the targeting systems of the Zionist Occupation army. Its head of defense business is a former Republican congressman who wanted to be Secretary of Defense. Its former employees populate the Pentagon's senior ranks. This means the distinction between military and corporate personnel has completely collapsed in the US regime.

The Nazification Parallel: the German Nazi state was, at its core, a military project. The economy, education system, youth movements, and eventually the entire society were reorganised around the requirements of military power. Palantir's manifesto proposes the same reorganisation. Engineers shouldn't be building apps, but the nervous system of the next war.

5. Rampant Sexism

Britt's Criterion: Rigid gender hierarchies are enforced. Masculinity is associated with strength and leadership; femininity with weakness and submission.

Palantir's Manifesto: The 22 points contain no explicit reference to gender. But...

The Reality: the silence is deceptive. Palantir's chairman, Peter Thiel, has been the primary financial patron of Curtis Yarvin, the neo-reactionary blogger who has written extensively in defense of patriarchy, arguing women's suffrage was a mistake, and advocating for the restoration of traditional gender hierarchies as part of a broader rejection of democratic equality. Yarvin's philosophy, known as the "Dark Enlightenment", provides intellectual architecture for the movement Thiel has funded for over a decade. Yarvin attended Trump's 2025 inauguration ball. Vice President JD Vance has cited him as an influence. Steve Bannon calls him a friend. Sexism isn't in the manifesto, because it's in the ideological substructure. The belief in "natural hierarchies", the idea some people are suited to rule and others to be ruled, is applied to race, culture, and class in Yarvin's writings. It applies equally to gender. Palantir's 21st nazification manifesto doesn't need to state the sexism explicitly, because it's in the foundations of the broader project of dismantling the egalitarianism.

The Nazification Parallel: German Nazi ideology was explicitly patriarchal. Women were celebrated as mothers and homemakers, not as participants in public life. The regime's vision of social order was hierarchical at every level. The Dark Enlightenment's critique of "vacant and hollow pluralism" (Point 22) gestures toward the same restoration of "natural" hierarchy. The "inclusion into what?" question implies that the answer is a social order built on inequality.

6. Controlled Mass Media

Britt's Criterion: Information channels are controlled or co-opted by the state. Dissenting viewpoints are suppressed or delegitimised.

Palantir's Manifesto (Point 18): "The ruthless exposure of the private lives of public figures drives far too much talent away from government service. The public arena—and the shallow and petty assaults against those who dare to do something other than enrich themselves—has become so unforgiving that the republic is left with a significant roster of ineffectual, empty vessels."

The Reality: this point is a direct attack on investigative journalism. The "ruthless exposure" it decries is the work of reporters who examine the financial relationships, personal conduct, and ideological commitments of public officials. The manifesto characterises this work as "shallow and petty assaults" that drive "talent" away from government. The context makes the point incriminating. Thiel took $40m in investments from Jeffrey Epstein in 2015/16, which was after Epstein's 2008 conviction as a sex offender. Epstein called Thiel his "great friend" in private correspondence, with Epstein using Thiel as a business rolodex to broker deals with former heads of state. The relationship continued until months before Epstein's 2019 arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges. Point 18 isn't a philosophical complaint about media culture. It's designed to ensure journalists stop investigating the financial relationships that compromise the ruling class.

The Nazification Parallel: the German Nazi government didn't immediately seize all newspapers, it first delegitimised the press as biased, unpatriotic, and controlled by enemies of the nation, with the term Lügenpress, "lying press", being used to erode public trust in independent journalism. Palantir's manifesto performs the same delegitimisation. The media isn't suppressed by force, it's rendered irrelevant, its work dismissed as shallow assaults by empty vessels.

7. Obsession with National Security

Britt's Criterion: Security concerns are elevated above all other values. Security threats are used to justify expanded state power and reduced civil liberties.

Palantir's Manifesto (Point 12): "The atomic age is ending. One age of deterrence, the atomic age, is ending, and a new era of deterrence built on A.I. is set to begin."

The Reality: the manifesto announces a new arms race and positions Palantir as its essential infrastructure. The "atomic age" was governed by treaties, verification regimes, and the "logic" of MAD. The "new era of deterrence built on A.I." has no such architecture, it's a frontier without law, and Palantir intends to be the sheriff. The obsession with security isn't a response to genuine threats, it's a business model. Palantir's revenues have grown from $4.4m in 2009 to $970m in 2025, driven almost entirely by federal contracts related to defense, intelligence, immigration enforcement, and tax surveillance. Every new security crisis expands the market for Palantir's software. The company has a direct financial interest in the perpetuation of insecurity.

The Nazification Parallel: the German Nazi government used the Reichstag fire of 1933 to justify the suspension of civil liberties and the consolidation of executive power. The manufactured emergency and the response was calibrated to achieve political objectives that predated the crisis. Palantir's manifesto performs the same calibration. They created a threat fuelling paranoia, and the proposed response, the total subordination of civilian technology to military imperatives, the suspension of debate about AI weapons, the rearmament of former fascist powers in Germany and Japan, serves interests that are commercial as well as ideologically helpful to American fascism and its desire to cling to hegemonic totalitarian power.

8. Religion and Government Intertwined

Britt's Criterion: Religious authority is used to legitimise state power. Spiritual and political loyalty are fused.

Palantir's Manifesto (Point 20): "The pervasive intolerance of religious belief in certain circles must be resisted. The elite's intolerance of religious belief is perhaps one of the most telling signs that its political project constitutes a less open intellectual movement than many within it would claim."

The Reality: the manifesto's defense of religion isn't a defense of pluralistic faith or the constitutional separation of church and state, but one of traditional hierarchy against secular, liberal elites. The "certain circles" that exhibit "intolerance of religious belief" are the universities, the media, the coastal professional classes, the same groups the manifesto identifies elsewhere as "decadent" and "vacant." Curtis Yarvin's philosophy, while not personally religious, defends religion as a necessary mechanism of social control. The masses require faith to accept their place in the hierarchy. The elite's "intolerance" of religion is, in this view, a threat to social order. The manifesto's defense of religion is thus an instrumental defense, religion is valued for its capacity to produce obedience.

The Nazification Parallel: the German Nazi government's relationship with Christianity was complex and contradictory, but it understood the utility of religious sentiment for mobilising popular support and legitimising authority. The slogan Gott mit uns, "God with us", appeared on Wehrmacht belt buckles, meaning the fusion of spiritual and political loyalty was a deliberate project. Palantir's manifesto gestures toward the same fusion, updated for a secular age.

9. Corporate Power Protected

Britt's Criterion: Corporate interests are shielded from democratic accountability, economic and political power are fused.

Palantir's Manifesto (Point 16): "We should applaud those who attempt to build where the market has failed to act. The culture almost snickers at Musk's interest in grand narrative, as if billionaires ought to simply stay in their lane of enriching themselves… Any curiosity or genuine interest in the value of what he has created is essentially dismissed."

The Reality: This is the manifesto's clearest statement of class allegiance. Billionaires aren't to be criticised for their attempts to reshape society according to their private visions, but to be applauded. The alternative, implied by the text, is that billionaires should "simply stay in their lane of enriching themselves." The manifesto rejects this limitation, as the billionaire's lane is the entire society. Palantir's own corporate power is protected through its embedded position within the federal government. The company spent $6.1m on lobbying in 2025. Its former employees run key government functions. Its software is so deeply integrated into federal operations that removing it would constitute a national security crisis. The company has made itself indispensable and therefore unaccountable.

The Nazification Parallel: Benito Mussolini defined fascism as the merger of state and corporation. Nazi Germany achieved this merger through the subordination of German industry to state objectives, but industrialists who collaborated like Fritz Thyssen and Gustav Krupp, were richly rewarded. They wrote checks to a failing Austrian painter because they believed democracy was an obstacle to production. Palantir's manifesto is a similar check, written in public, for similar reasons.

10. Labour Power Suppressed

Britt's Criterion: Unions and collective bargaining are destroyed, workers are subordinated to corporate and state authority.

Palantir's Manifesto (Point 6): "National service should be a universal duty. We should, as a society, seriously consider moving away from an all-volunteer force and only fight the next war if everyone shares in the risk and the cost."

The Reality: the call for universal national service is a call for conscription and indoctrination. The class dimension is explicit in the text: the all-volunteer force concentrates the "risk and cost" of war on those who have no other options. Universal service, the manifesto argues, would distribute the burden more equitably, but the practical effect of universal service is the militarisation of labour. Citizens aren't workers with rights and the capacity to bargain collectively, they are now personnel with duties. The state determines their service, deploys their labour, therefore the suppression of labour power isn't achieved through anti-union legislation alone, but through the redefinition of the citizen as a conscript.

The Nazification Parallel: the German Nazi government abolished independent trade unions in 1933 and replaced them with the German Labour Front, a state-controlled organisation that eliminated collective bargaining and subordinated workers to the requirements of rearmament. The "national service" proposed by Palantir's manifesto achieves the same subordination through a different mechanism, because the worker is no longer a member of a union, but a conscript, cannon fodder for the technological republic.

11. Disdain for Intellectuals and the Arts

Britt's Criterion: critical thinking, artistic freedom, and intellectual autonomy are rejected, and intellectuals characterised as effete, disloyal, or decadent.

Palantir's Manifesto (Point 2): "We must rebel against the tyranny of the apps. Is the iPhone our greatest creative if not crowning achievement as a civilization? The object has changed our lives, but it may also now be limiting and constraining our sense of the possible."

The Reality: the manifesto's critique of "the apps" is a critique of consumer technology as a cultural dead end, with broader disdain evident throughout the document: the dismissal of "soaring rhetoric" (Point 4), the mockery of "theatrical debates" (Point 5), the contempt for "vacant and hollow pluralism" (Point 22). The intellectual life of liberal democracy, its debates, its arts, its pluralism, is framed as decadence and weakness. The disdain isn't rhetorical, it's structural. The manifesto proposes the replacement of the intellectual class with the engineering class, humanities are useless, arts are decoration. What matters is the capacity to build hard power on software, with the engineer being the new priest, and their code is their scripture.

The Nazification Parallel: the German Nazi government burned books, exiled writers, and condemned "degenerate art." The intellectual class was purged from universities and replaced with ideologically reliable functionaries. Palantir's manifesto doesn't propose book burnings. It proposes something more subtle: the irrelevance of the intellectual. Why read when you can code? Why debate when you can build? The humanities aren't suppressed, just rendered obsolete by the totalising claims of technological necessity.

12. Obsession with Crime and Punishment

Britt's Criterion: crime fears are used to justify expanded surveillance and policing, with those deemed criminal treated harshly and without due process.

Palantir's Manifesto (Point 17): "Silicon Valley must play a role in addressing violent crime. Many politicians across the United States have essentially shrugged when it comes to violent crime, abandoning any serious efforts to address the problem."

The Reality: Palantir's software already runs the predictive policing systems of the LAPD and NYPD. The company's Gotham platform is used to identify "patterns that matter" and "targets that warrant action." The company's ImmigrationOS platform feeds the mass-deportation machinery of ICE, tracking individuals for removal based on algorithmic determinations. The "crime" problem is framed as one that Silicon Valley, specifically Palantir, is uniquely positioned to solve. The solution isn't investment in communities, reduction of poverty, or reform of the criminal justice system. The solution is better software, more surveillance, more data, more algorithmic determinations of who poses a threat and harsher punishment.

The Nazification Parallel: the German Nazi obsession with crime, particularly crimes attributed to Jews, Roma, and other targeted groups, justified the expansion of police powers, the creation of concentration camps, and eventually genocide. The criminal wasn't a person who had committed a specific act, but a type of person, biologically or culturally predisposed to criminality. Palantir's predictive policing software operates on the same logic, as the algorithm identifies the "type", then the state acts on the identification.

13. Rampant Cronyism and Corruption

Britt's Criterion: state resources are distributed to political allies, with the distinction between public service and private enrichment eroded.

Palantir's Manifesto (Point 8): "Public servants need not be our priests. Any business that compensated its employees in the way that the federal government compensates public servants would struggle to survive."

The Reality: the manifesto's critique of public sector compensation is a setup for what has already happened: the replacement of career public servants with Palantir alumni. Gregory Barbaccia, Palantir's former head of intelligence and investigations, is now the federal Chief Information Officer. Palantir's CTO is reportedly under consideration for a top Pentagon role. Former Palantir employees populate DOGE, the entity that selected Palantir for the IRS database contract. Stephen Miller, the architect of the deportation programme holds a personal financial stake in Palantir. This is corruption, it's structural cronyism. A revolving door between Palantir and the federal government has become a one-way valve, public servants are replaced by Palantir alumni and the contracts flow.

The Nazification Parallel: the German Nazis distributed state resources, contracts, confiscated property, slave labour, to politically reliable industrialists. The distinction between party membership and corporate opportunity was deliberately erased, as loyalty to the regime was rewarded with access to state power. Palantir's manifesto proposes the same arrangement, loyalty to the technological republic is rewarded with contracts and appointments. The "ineffectual, empty vessels" of the current public service are to be replaced by the engineering elite.

14. Fraudulent Elections

Britt's Criterion: democratic processes are subverted. Electoral outcomes are manipulated to maintain power.

Palantir's Manifesto: The 22 points do not address elections directly. But...

The Reality: Palantir's power doesn't depend on who wins elections, as the company's contracts have grown under Democratic and Republican administrations. Its software is embedded in the permanent infrastructure of the state. Elections may change the personnel at the top, but they don't change the operating system. Thiel wrote in 2009 that "freedom and democracy are no longer compatible." The statement isn't a prediction, but a premise, which this manifesto is built on. The technological republic doesn't require fraudulent elections because it doesn't require meaningful elections at all. The people may vote. The algorithms decide. The Coup d'Etat is complete without you even seeing it.

The Nazification Parallel: the German Nazis didn't immediately abolish elections. The March 1933 election was conducted under conditions of extreme intimidation, but it was formally an election. The Enabling Act that followed transferred legislative power to the executive, with subsequent elections being plebiscites, rituals of acclamation rather than genuine contests. Palantir's manifesto gestures toward the same arrangement. The forms of "democracy" may be preserved, but the substance is evacuated. It already has been, just most people havent yet noticed.

The Nazification of the Alliance Network

Britt's framework was designed to diagnose fascism within a single nation-state. But Palantir's manifesto is inherently transnational. The Nazification of American power isn't confined to the US, as it's exported through it's alliance network.

Point 15 of the manifesto is the most explicit statement of this project: "The postwar neutering of Germany and Japan must be undone. The defanging of Germany was an overcorrection for which Europe is now paying a heavy price. A similar and highly theatrical commitment to Japanese pacifism will, if maintained, also threaten to shift the balance of power in Asia." This isn't a foreign policy recommendation, but a declaration of intent to reverse one of the foundational settlements of the post-1945 order. The denazification of Germany and the demilitarisation of Japan weren't incidental outcomes of the war. They were its central achievements, the permanent dismantling of the military-industrial complexes that had launched wars of aggression and committed genocide.

Palantir's manifesto calls for their restoration. A remilitarised Germany and Japan are "massive new defense-software markets," as one analyst observed. But the commercial motivation is inseparable from the ideological one. The manifesto's broader project, the consolidation of a Western civilizational bloc capable of prevailing in a clash of civilizations, requires pacifist members be brought into line. Germany and Japan must rearm because the technological republic requires their participation in the coming conflict.

The manifesto's call to reverse denazification aligns precisely with the programme of the European far right. The Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) has argued for decades that Germany's post-war "culture of shame" must be abandoned. Björn Höcke, the AfD leader whom a German court legally ruled may be called a fascist, has called the Berlin Holocaust Memorial a "monument of shame." Japanese revisionists who seek to purge the Nanking Massacre from textbooks have made similar arguments about the "theatrical commitment to pacifism" that Palantir's manifesto denounces. Palantir is now their lobbyist. An American company with nearly a billion dollars in federal contracts is selling the rehabilitation of fascist-era militarisms as a business opportunity and a strategic necessity.

And finally….

The Distinctive Features of 21st Century Fascism

Britt's framework captures the content of fascism with remarkable accuracy, and Palantir's manifesto reveals several features that require updating the framework for the 21st century.

Algorithmic Governance

The most significant evolution is the replacement of bureaucratic control with algorithmic control. The German Nazis required thousands of clerks to manage the logistics of deportation and genocide. IBM's German subsidiary provided the Hollerith punch-card machines that indexed Jews, Roma, and other targeted groups for the trains to death camps, with the machines making bureaucracy more efficient. They did not replace it.

Palantir's software replaces bureaucracy entirely. When a deportation order is generated by ImmigrationOS, there's no human decision-maker to hold accountable, the algorithm decided, it is proprietary, it can't be cross-examined. The algorithm doesn't leave a paper trail that historians can later examine. The scale, speed, and opacity of algorithmic governance exceed anything available to 20th century fascists.

Sovereign Software

Palantir has achieved what no corporation in history has achieved: sovereign software. The state cannot govern without Palantir's platforms. The IRS can't process tax data without Foundry. ICE can't track deportations without ImmigrationOS. The Pentagon can't target adversaries without Gotham. This inverts the traditional relationship between state and corporation. In 20th century fascism, the state subordinated the corporation. The industrialists who collaborated with Hitler were ultimately answerable to the Nazis in government. In 21st century technofascism, the corporation has made the state dependent on fascists in corporations. The software isn't a tool of the state, the state is a client of the software, and the client can't fire the vendor without collapsing its own operations.

Ideological Laundering

The manifesto is a document of ideological laundering. Curtis Yarvin's neo-monarchist philosophy, which explicitly defends slavery, racial hierarchy, and the abolition of democracy, is translated into the polite language of "civilizational ranking" (Point 21) and "resisting hollow pluralism" (Point 22). Thiel's 2009 declaration that freedom and democracy are incompatible is translated into "the limits of soft power" (Point 4). The call to reverse denazification is framed as a strategic necessity rather than an ideological commitment. The laundering process makes the ideology acceptable to a broader audience while preserving its authoritarian core. The polite language is a gateway, and their radical programme outlined in the Palantir Fascist Manifesto is the destination.

Compromised Capital

Thiel took $40m from Epstein. This isn't a footnote. It's the capital structure of the company building America's 21st century fascist architecture. The chairman of a $400bn surveillance empire took money from a serial child rapist and used that rapist as a business partner. Point 18 of the manifesto, the plea to stop "ruthless exposure of private lives", is a direct appeal to protect this compromised capital from scrutiny. Fascist movements of the 20th century were funded by industrialists who saw democracy as an obstacle to profit. The technofascist movement of the 21st century is funded by a convicted sex trafficker. The difference is one of degree, not kind.