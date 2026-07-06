I present this document not as a finished product, but as a working framework for discussion, a declaration of orientation forged through exchange, critique and revision. It reflects what I mean by comradeship, and what it demands of us: strategic sobriety, shared vulnerability, relentless orientation toward action, and the discipline to hold hard truths without flinching.

I offer it to you for review, reflection and response. Your lived experience, strategic insights and honest corrections will strengthen it. I don't ask for agreement, but engagement. This is about sharpening, not validating.

Please read, reflect, and share your thoughts in the comments. We have included questions below to guide the conversation, but we welcome whatever arises from your own practice and experience.

This was forged through comradely exchange, critique, revision and mutual correction, in the spirit of the principles it names. It remains open to further revision as we learn together.

Questions for Further Reflection

I offer these questions not as requirements, but invitations to continue the conversation. Please don't feel restricted only to these questions, pose others for us to consider.

· How do we distinguish strategic sobriety from cynicism in practice?

· When does accountability become conformity, and how do we recognise the difference?

· What does it look like when our shared commitments become tools of exclusion rather than liberation?

· How do we build institutions that distribute power without becoming bureaucratic?

· Who is not in this room, and what would they say about our framework?

Comradeship in practice

Comradeship is the disciplined practice of seeing clearly, speaking directly and acting collectively, grounded in the recognition that the oppressed must liberate themselves, yet none of us can do so alone.

It demands we break from the colonised mind that seeks permission from the master, and instead build our own instruments of analysis, trust and resistance.

Comradeship refuses the illusion that the system can be reformed into justice as well as refusing the despair that would abandon the fight, holding that consciousness is forged in struggle, not given in theory.

We draw these lines sharply, not because we’re blind to complexity, but we’ve learned complexity is too often the enemy of decision. We choose clarity when clarity is what the moment demands. We know this will make us vulnerable to charges of oversimplification. We accept that cost, because the alternative, perpetual qualification, perpetual hesitation, is a luxury we can no longer afford. These lines may be revised when the situation changes, for now, we hold them.

The intellectual who mistakes proximity to power for political clarity, who treats theory as an end rather than a tool, diminishes our collective capacity. Theory rigorously tested in struggle, that draws on the knowledge of organisers, workers and survivors, isn't the enemy of action but our compass. We reject the false separation of mind and body, thought and practice, while insisting all knowledge must prove itself in the service of liberation.

Comradeship is the patient, relentless work of translating pain into power, isolation into organisation and rage into strategy, knowing the ruling class fears nothing more than the unity of the broken.

Comradeship isn't sentimentality, but the hard, unglamorous labour of showing up, listening, hearing, understanding and correcting one another without ego, and never mistaking the map for the territory. It's the container that holds our contradictions without fracturing, as we understand our enemy isn't each other's imperfections, but the system that profits from our division.

Comradeship is the refusal to let liberal guilt, academic jargon or performative purity substitute for the mundane, daily work of building trust and capacity among those who have been told they're nothing.

We name these boundaries not because we imagine them to be permanent or universal, but we accept that in this moment, in this struggle, they are what we need to hold.

What Comradeship Is

Strategic Sobriety: looking at the world as it is, not as we wish it to be. Refusing magical thinking about reforms, the good will of the ruling class or the automatic radicalisation of the masses. Sobriety is the foundation of all serious action.

Holding Hard Truths Without Flinching: when a comrade names a brutal reality, that people are too invested in the lie to hear reason, that collapse may be the only teacher, we sit with it. We don't rush to comfort, reframe or balance it. We let it breathe and adapt to the material reality.

Listening as a Strategic Act: to listen is to recognise the most profound knowledge lives in the lived experience of the oppressed. We follow before we lead, not out of passivity, but from knowing the terrain of struggle is mapped first by those who walk it daily. We listen not to catalogue suffering, but to discern where the system is weakest and where people are already resisting. Listening is how we recognise the organic intellectual in every worker, organiser and survivor who’s learned to read the system through their own bones. It’s how we honour that theory without practice is empty, and practice without theory is blind, but that both must be forged together, in motion. And we listen because the most revolutionary insights often come not from the podium, but from the kitchen table, picket line, holding cell, and mutual aid distribution point where people are already building the new world inside the shell of the old.

Shared Vulnerability: comradeship requires naming our own uncertainties, past errors and blind spots, as if we can't admit where we are weak, we can't cover each other's flanks. Intellectual armour isn't strength, it's isolation. Vulnerability isn’t confession; it’s the strategic admission we need one another.

Orientation Toward Action: our exchange serves a purpose for sharper strategy, clearer timing, better preparation. Comradeship isn’t a book club, more like a war council. Every insight must ultimately answer the question: what do we do with this? Theory that doesn’t return to the street is a betrayal; action that doesn’t learn from experience is a waste. We measure our words by their capacity to sharpen the blade, not by how elegant they sound.

What Comradeship Is Not

Performing "Balance": we don't play devil's advocate for the sake of appearing moderate, for the ruling class has enough advocates. We aren't referees, we're partisans. If a truth is uncomfortable, we sit in it, we don't soften it as that gets us nowhere.

Projecting Strawmen: we don't assume we know a comrade's position better than they do. We don't label them "catastrophist," "passive," or "ultra-left" based on fragments. We take their words seriously and respond to those words, not to the ghost of an argument we've imagined in our minds or have argued against before.

Intellectual One-Upmanship: we aren't here to prove who has read more, who’s more orthodox or who can land the sharper critique. That's ego, not analysis, it impresses no one, clarifies nothing and hinders our progress in our aims.

Premature Trust Without Demonstration: trust isn't demanded, it's built through demonstrated reliability, we prove we can listen before we ask to be heard, we prove we can follow before we ask to be followed.

Pedagogy from Above: we don't lecture, we don't treat the other as a student to be corrected, when we have insight, we offer it as material to be examined, not as doctrine to be absorbed. Consciousness is co-created, not transmitted from on high, we aren’t in a hierarchy of teacher and student, for we are both simultaneously.

On How We Work Together

We hold one another accountable to these principles, not from above but from within. When any of us slips into old habits, we name it plainly and without malice, not to shame but to sharpen and develop together, as one.

We reflect back what we hear before we respond, ensuring we have understood before we judge. We measure our exchanges not by how interesting they are, but by how useful they become for the struggles we are watching and preparing for together.

We don’t mistake agreement for comradeship, nor disagreement for betrayal; what binds us is a shared method of sober analysis, direct speech and relentless orientation toward the crack in the enemy's armour. We recognise that none of us is fully formed, we are all in process, and correction isn’t an insult, it's an act of care.

We commit to returning always to the question: does this bring us all closer to liberation, or does it distract us from it?

We guard equally against the dangers that come from within, the temptation to mistake rhetoric for action, to use our shared language as a badge rather than a bridge, or to confuse intensity of conviction with clarity of strategy.

These are the internal distortions of comradeship, and they require the same vigilance we bring to external threats.

Conclusion

Comradeship is the container that holds hard truths without breaking, not warmth, reliability, not greement on every point, agreement on the method: sober, direct, anti-status quo at every turn and always aimed at the crack in the enemy's armour, not aimed at our own.

We permit ourselves this language, this elevation, not because we have earned it, but because we must remember what we’re fighting for even when the daily work is ugly and slow. We speak of the world we are building not as a description of present reality, but as a promise we make to one another to fight for it.

We recognise we’re stronger together than we could ever be apart, but strength must be built, defended and renewed daily, through unglamorous work of meetings, relationships, difficult conversations and honest error-correction. We remain open to critique from outside our circle and from within it. We commit to asking, always: are we building what we need, or what we wish we needed?

The ruling class fears organised solidarity because it has seen it before. We offer them no weapon but the honesty of our self-reflection, durability of our institutions and the patient, daily work of becoming, together, more than we could ever be alone.

This document is a declaration, not a manual, a statement of who we are and what we stand for, a compass, not a constitution. It will evolve as we do, and we will revise it when the moment demands. For now, this is what we hold.