MattAboutTown

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The Lucid Hex 🖤✨️'s avatar
The Lucid Hex 🖤✨️
5d

These are actually decent questions, they’re just written in very academic language. For people like me who need the plain-English version, here’s what they’re asking.

1. “How do we distinguish strategic sobriety from cynicism in practice?”

Plain English:

How do we stay realistic without becoming hopeless and bitter?

Being “strategically sober” means seeing reality clearly. No fantasy. No pretending things are fine.

Being cynical means assuming everything is doomed, everyone is fake, and nothing can change.

Normie answer:

We need to be honest about how bad things are, but not let that honesty turn into “why bother?” energy.

Reality check: yes.

Defeatism: no.

2. “When does accountability become conformity, and how do we recognise the difference?”

Plain English:

When does holding people responsible turn into forcing everyone to think and speak the same way?

Accountability is saying:

“You caused harm. Let’s address it.”

Conformity is saying:

“You used the wrong words, asked the wrong question, or didn’t agree fast enough, so you’re out.”

Normie answer:

Accountability should help people grow.

Conformity just scares people into silence.

If nobody feels safe asking questions, it’s probably not accountability anymore. It’s social policing in a nice cardigan.

3. “What does it look like when our shared commitments become tools of exclusion rather than liberation?”

Plain English:

When do good values start being used to push people out instead of bring people in?

For example, a group might say it believes in justice, inclusion and care. Beautiful.

But then it uses complicated language, purity tests, status games or “you’re not educated enough” vibes to make ordinary people feel stupid or unwelcome.

Normie answer:

If your movement is meant to help everyday people, but everyday people feel too dumb, poor, tired or unwelcome to join it, something has gone wrong.

Liberation should open doors.

Not build prettier locked gates.

4. “How do we build institutions that distribute power without becoming bureaucratic?”

Plain English:

How do we share power without creating another slow, annoying system full of forms, meetings and gatekeepers?

This is a real problem.

People start with good intentions:

“Let’s make this fair.”

Then suddenly there are committees, policies, approval processes, language rules, meetings about meetings, and nobody can get anything done.

Normie answer:

Power should be shared, but systems still need to stay human and practical.

Not everything needs a panel.

Not everything needs a policy.

Not everything needs a 47-page framework.

Sometimes the answer is: ask the people affected, give them resources, and get out of the way.

5. “Who is not in this room, and what would they say about our framework?”

Plain English:

Who are we leaving out of this conversation, and would they think our plan is useful or ridiculous?

This is probably the most important question.

Because lots of rooms talk about “the people” without any of those people actually being there.

Normie answer:

If you’re making decisions about carers, disabled people, poor people, parents, renters, workers, kids, communities, whoever, then those people need to be in the room.

Not as decorations.

Not as token “lived experience.”

Actually listened to.

Because a framework can sound amazing in a boardroom and still be completely useless in real life.

The whole thing in normal human language:

How do we stay realistic without giving up?

How do we hold people accountable without becoming controlling?

How do we make sure our values include people instead of pushing them out?

How do we share power without creating another useless bureaucracy?

And most importantly:

Who is missing from the conversation, and would this actually help them?

That’s the real heart of it.

Less fancy words.

More real people.

More “does this actually work in someone’s messy, expensive, exhausted, Centrelink-email, school-run, rent-due life?”

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Val Honestly Real she/her's avatar
Val Honestly Real she/her
4d

-First of all, we are left guessing the exact purpose of this group. Is this a think tank, a protest group, a group that will take direct action, or something else, entirely?

-I’ll address the distribution of power, to prevent bureaucracy, next.

Most importantly, members must be extremely well vetted. Those with huge egos, the greedy, the power hungry, the yes people, would be antithetical to comradeship.

The most successful leaders, throughout history, set people up for success. The most effectual way to accomplish this is to vote or assign members to the tasks or tasks in which they excel.

No hierarchy.

-To avoid exclusion, all groups must have an equal seat at the table. All ethnicities, the Global Majority, members of the LGBTQ+ community, the impoverished, the disabled, the mentally ill/neurodiverse, teachers, scientists, doctors, human rights lawyers, et al.

-Strategic Sobriety vs Conformity

Strategic sobriety requires that accepted information is fact based-past history and current affairs, also lived experience.

Cynicism is a form of opinion-not fact.

-Accountability vs Conformity

Accountability takes real and honest responsibility for words and actions.

Conformity is either going along with the majority because it is easier than debate. Or, adherence to societal norms, rather than having the fortitude to think outside the box.

-Who is not in the room and what would they say about our framework?

As I stated initially, this question would be much clearer if I knew the exact purpose of the group.

Based on the context of your words, I would say politicians, wealth hoarders, leaders of companies that violate antitrust laws, white supremacists, pseudo Christian nationalists, pedophiles and rapists, and anyone who is active or passively committed to furthering fascism, greed, power for power’s sake, and those without the will or capacity to learn.

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