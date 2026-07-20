Seeing Like a State: a Platform for Success

James C. Scott's Seeing Like a State is a necessary, but insufficient diagnosis in the age of platform capitalism, a framework that brilliantly exposes state hubris while leaving us woefully unprepared for the digital enclosure that followed. Scott's central insight, that states simplify complex realities into legible categories, often with catastrophic consequences, remains invaluable.

Yet his systematic exclusion of capitalism from his analysis renders his framework incomplete for understanding contemporary platform power. The digital economy has inaugurated a second enclosure movement, fencing off what was once the de facto commons of human knowledge and social life.

Data has become a strategic asset and behavioural feedstock, and platforms operate as digital rentiers, extracting tolls from a population whose autonomy is increasingly conditional on platform access. Scott's framework, while essential for diagnosing the state's role in enabling platforms, can't explain the platform's internal logic of accumulation.

Scott's Incomplete Vision

Scott explicitly acknowledges:

"large-scale capitalism is just as much an agency of homogenization, uniformity, grids, and heroic simplification as the state is,”

Yet he doesn't elaborate on this theme in the book's central chapters, leaving his critique of capitalism largely suggestive. Scott was writing a critique of state-led high modernism, not a general theory of power, and while not a flaw in itself, it becomes one when his framework is applied to platform capitalism, where the state's drive for legibility is inseparable from capital's drive for accumulation.

Scott's account of German "scientific forestry" illustrates the pitfalls of synoptic legibility, eg: the state's radical simplification of complex forest ecosystems led to ecological devastation. Yet he treats high-modernism as the cause of disaster, missing that high-modernism is itself the ideology of a specific mode of production.

Marx identified the enclosure of common land as the essential foundation of primitive accumulation, the violent necessary precursor of capitalism. The state's project of making populations legible serves capital's need for control and extraction, and Scott provides tools to diagnose state hubris, but not capital's.

Seeing Like a State, Operating like Capital

Platforms mimic the state's drive for legibility, rendering human behaviour as measurable, predictable and monetisable through algorithmic governance, but they do so for profit. This is the core tenet of "seeing like a platform", a new epistemology of power rooted not in the mechanical rationality of complicated machines, but in the adaptive logic of complex systems and algorithmic big data.

Platforms aren't merely companies anymore, they are quasi-sovereigns that govern, enforces terms of service, moderate speech, shape behaviour and have their own quasi-legal systems like Meta's Oversight Board. Their territorial ambitions, Musk's plans for ‘Starbase' or Facebook's company town in Menlo Park, reveal an aspiration for sovereignty.

Crucially, platforms and states are symbiotic, not separate. Platforms rely on state-enforced intellectual property, contract law and infrastructure eg: the internet backbone. States rely on platforms for surveillance, data analysis and even tax collection. Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, launched the Special Competitive Studies Project in 2022 modelled on Cold War initiatives, revealing the revolving door between platform and state.

This is "State Platform Capitalism", a symbiotic relationship in which states and platforms compete to establish control over the technology stacks that serve as the underlying infrastructure of globalisation. The pathology isn't state OR platform, it's state AND platform, and Scott's framework is necessary, but not sufficient.

The Enclosure of the Social Commons

The historical parallel is exact and devastating. Just as the English enclosure acts fenced off common land, stripping peasants of their livelihoods and forcing them into wage labour and slavery in workhouses, AI is enclosing economically relevant intellectual capacity. This is the second enclosure movement, fencing off the commons of the mind, public knowledge, culture and data through intellectual property regimes that privatise what was once collectively held.

Whether this material was legally a commons is beside the point, it functioned as one in practice, as it was accessible, shareable and collectively produced. Large language models are trained on human data and creativity, appropriated with no compensation and without consent. This data, which includes copyrighted works, artistic creations and the accumulated knowledge of all humanity, is enclosed within proprietary systems and made available only for a price.

As Marx anticipated in the Grundrisse, the "general scientific work" and "natural gifts of social labour" are absorbed in capital as opposed to labour.

Scholars identified this as primitive accumulation in digital space, and just as Marx described the enclosures as the original sin of capitalism, the violent expropriation that created the conditions for exploitation, the AI industry is built on legal defaults and vacuums that allow it to enclose economically relevant intellectual capacity. The economic moats created by enormous compute costs ensure only massive capital incumbents can own the land, replicating the feudal structure where access to the means of production depends on the goodwill of a few landlords.

What we are witnessing isn't techno-feudalism, but platform monopoly rentierism. Unlike traditional capitalism, where capital accumulates through production and exchange, digital platforms accumulate through rent, charging for access to enclosed resources owned exclusively by a few oligarchs. This represents a continuation of capitalist crisis-response strategies that intensify dispossession and hierarchy. Platforms are digital landlords extracting a cognitive tax on every startup, product and worker that relies on their infrastructure to function.

Acknowledging platforms enable coordination, creativity and public goods eg: open-source AI, organising tools, global communication, makes the enclosure critique more powerful, not as platforms are purely bad, but because they simultaneously offer genuine value while systematically capturing surplus generated by that value. The tragedy isn't that platforms are useless; it's they’re useful and yet governance is structured to extract rather than to serve.

The False Binary and the Way Forward

Scott's framework inadvertently reinforces a false binary, one of state versus market. By scapegoating state planning while soft-pedalling the market, his work can serve as ammunition for those who wish to dismantle public goods, while leaving corporate power untouched. In the context of neoliberalism, critiques of state power that don't critique the market paralyse collective political action and facilitate the dismantling of the welfare state.

Scott himself has acknowledged his book has "sustained a number of wounds," conceding he reified the state by ignoring internal struggles between different state agencies. Yet his response to critiques of capitalism has been defensive, insisting capitalism is just as homogenising as the state, but leaving this insight marginal to his central analysis.

The challenge isn't to retreat from legibility, but to reclaim it, which requires moving beyond critique toward building alternatives, such as data cooperatives, publicly owned digital infrastructure and regulatory frameworks that treat data as a common good for collective citizenry benefit, rather than private wealth extraction.

Data cooperatives would allow communities to collectively own and govern their data, flipping the extraction model; publicly owned digital infrastructure, like municipal broadband or open-source AI trained on public data could provide alternatives to proprietary platforms; and regulatory frameworks that treat data as a common good, not private property, would shift the default from extraction to stewardship.

Only by seeing through the false binary of state versus market can we begin to build a digital future that serves humanity's flourishing rather than capital accumularion and extraction.