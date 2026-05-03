The Boomer Bingo Card: How Many Can You Tick?
They marched for peace, then voted for war. They burnt their bras, then clutched their pearls. They enjoyed free degrees, cheap homes, final-salary pensions and a planet not on fire, then pulled the ladder up, blamed us for falling, and called it wisdom. They are the generation who coined "don't trust anyone over 30," then became the least trusted over-30s in history.
Below, a comprehensive taxonomy of Boomer hypocrisy, from counterculture to the crematorium, from free love to NIMBY councils, from the hippie trail to the airport lounge.
Contents
Their 60s/70s Persona
Selective Service
The "Hard Work" Myth
Pulling the Ladder Up
Do As I Say…
The Household
The Analogue Superiority Complex
The Fun Police
The Entitled
Planet-Saving Hypocrites
Death & Denial
Their 60s/70s Persona
Politics: 60s radicals, now conservative establishment
Respect: hated authority, now demand it
Institutions: tore them down in the 60s, now sanctify them
Progress: coined "don't trust anyone over 30," became the establishment they warned about
Activism: marched for change, now call protesters snowflakes
History repeats: forgot their own youth rebellion, genuinely baffled by current youth movements
Anti-intellectualism: "school of hard knocks" pride, mock nuanced social theory as "useless degrees"
Work: "Turn on, tune in, drop out," now preach grind culture
Lifestyle: counterculture rebellion, became consumerists
DIY culture: punk's "do it yourself" ethic, now insist on expensive credentials for everything
Sex: celebrated free love, now clutch pearls at modern identities
Libido: invented free love and key parties, now demand we stop being "so overtly sexual" on TikTok
Homosexuality: applaud Stonewall in retrospect, stayed silent or worse during AIDS crisis
AIDS: joked about it, ignored it, let a generation die, now march at Pride with rainbow pins
Swearing: normalised casual profanity in the 70s, now clutch pearls at modern song lyrics
Music: rock 'n' roll rebels, panicked over rap & video games
Poetry: can recite The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, call rap "not real music"
Glastonbury: bragged about mud and trench foot in the 70s, now demand glamping pods and clean toilets
Hitchhiking: relied on strangers' kindness for travel, now see everyone as a potential threat
Gap years: bummed around the hippie trail cheaply, mock "finding yourself" as a modern luxury
Drugs: experimented freely, fueled the war on drugs
Alcohol: normalised liquid lunches and drink-driving, now call ketamine-assisted therapy "dangerous drug abuse"
Smoking: chain-smoked through pregnancy and in cars, now cough dramatically at a vape cloud 50 metres away
Cigarettes: had a dog on the packet and smoked anyway, now terrified of 5G and aspartame
Tanning: fried themselves with baby oil and reflectors, now lecture about SPF and skin cancer
Selective Service
Patriotism: dodged drafts or protested, now question others' loyalty and demand conscription
Vietnam: protested it, dodged it, now demand statues for every soldier and question why no one joins up
Conscription: dodged it via "bone spurs" or university, now furious 18-year-olds won't die for a cost-of-living crisis
Mandatory aervice: protested Vietnam, now suggest national service for "the youth of today"
War: bang on about Blitz spirit from a war they didn't fight, while waging a generational economic war they refuse to name
Nuclear threat: practiced duck-and-cover, now blame climate anxiety for being melodramatic
Remembrance: demand 2 minutes silence, silent on 40 years of wage stagnation
The "Hard Work" Myth
Economy: job-for-life security, preached free-market flexibility.
Unions: relied on them for rights, voted to crush them
Wages: rode the productivity wave, decoupled pay from growth
Globalisation: offshored the industries, blame immigrants for the job losses
Fraud: ran the mis-selling scandal, the LIBOR rigging, and the pensions raid, call us scam-savvy for selling trainers online
Asbestos: installed it everywhere they worked, now sue the same companies they ran
Rotary club: ran the town into the ground from a back room, retired, expected an OBE, got a letter from HMRC about a tax discrepancy
Prime Ministers: voted for Thatcher thrice and Blair thrice, now complain no politicians represent them anymore
Pulling the Ladder Up
Education: free degrees, voted to defund
Housing: cheap homes, became NIMBYs
Rent: lived in cheap housing association homes, became private landlords
Pensions: final-salary security, replaced with risky schemes
Pensions (again): collect triple-lock increases, complain about inflation those increases help fuel
Benefits: "earned" theirs, call others entitled
Tax: cut for themselves, expect services
Debt: created it, blame the inheritors
Inflation: held assets that soared, blame avocado toast for stagnation
Intergenerational Wealth: inherited post-war stability, call inheritances for the young "unearned luck"
Credit Cards: enjoyed the easy credit boom, sneer at Klarna and buy-now-pay-later
Methuselah: outlived every financial projection, call us irresponsible for not saving enough
Mobility: climbed the ladder easily, blame the ladderless for falling
Do As I Say...
Family: could support one on a single income, ask why youth delay marriage
Childcare: had grandparents nearby or a stay-at-home parent, call childcare subsidies handouts
Parenting: left us as latchkey kids, now wonder why we want therapy instead of children
Discipline: "a good slap never did me any harm," and it absolutely, demonstrably did
Child abuse: stayed silent about priests, scoutmasters, and "Uncle Terry," now lecture about safeguarding with zero irony
Divorce: normalised it, judge younger generations' relationships
Courting: met at the church social, married at 21, now tell young singletons on apps they're "too picky"
Grief: told us to stiff-upper-lip through every loss, now expect months of compassionate leave and casserole deliveries when a second cousin dies
Menopause: suffered in silence "as you do," now furious we've named it and want workplace adjustments
The Household
Frozen food: raised kids on Findus Crispy Pancakes, now lecture about organic and farm-to-table
Casserole: invented a cuisine of boiled meat and regret, now call avocado toast "bland"
Soup: consider Heinz tomato a health food, add a block of cheddar and three slices of white bread, call veganism "extreme"
Gentlemen's relish: ate a paste of fermented anchovies and despair, now say plant-based food is "too processed"
Sprouts: boiled to a grey mush every Christmas, one brave millennial roasted them with bacon, got accused of "ruining tradition"
Yorkshire pudding: insist only their dead mother's recipe works, served with every roast, essentially a bowl of beige crisp filled with Bisto despair
Bread: complain sourdough is £5, bought a Panasonic bread maker in 1994 and used it once
Biscuits: hid the chocolate digestives, called us sneaky for having a Deliveroo
Beer: warm, flat, and proud of it, now drink a pint of Estrella in Spain every night, come home and complain the pub doesn't do "a proper bitter"
Wine: a bottle of Blue Nun or Black Tower was the height of sophistication, now lecture on terroir from their WSET evening class
Health: drank, smoked and ate unhealthy food all their lives, now complain about diabetes they have
Homeopathy: dismissed doctors for "big pharma," drank water that once knew an onion, died of treatable condition
Furniture: sat on plastic-covered sofas, now call minimalist IKEA aesthetic soulless
The Good China: kept it in a cabinet for 40 years unused, call our minimalism wasteful throwaway culture
Carpets: have the original Axminster from 1978, make guests remove shoes, the cat has shat on it 200 times
Curtains: net curtains that turn daylight into a yellow nicotine haze, twitch them suspiciously when a Deliveroo driver pulls up
Pyrex: own one dish from their wedding, bring it to every potluck, will correctly identify it in any charity shop within 50 miles
Tupperware: kept margarine tubs until brittle, threw out Pokémon cards worth a deposit
Batteries: have a drawer of dead Duracells from 1987, call us wasteful for wireless earbuds
Receipts: keep every single one in a shoebox since 1973, can't find the deed to the house
Hoarding: death cleaning, refuse to do it, leaving us a 3-bedroom house full of brass rubbings and musty encyclopedias to clear when they go
Coat hangers: have 47 wire ones tangled in the wardrobe, bought us a "How to Adult" book for Christmas
Lawns: obsessed over striped grass monocultures, call vegans the preachy ones
Thermostats: kept the house at "put on a jumper" temperatures, now cruise to Benidorm for heat
Radiators: bleed them religiously, run the heating from September to May with the windows open "for fresh air"
Kettles: fill it to the brim for one cup, boil it three times, lecture Greta on wasted energy
Tumble dryers: line-dried everything until 2010, now run it 4 times a day, complain about the electric bill
Defrosting: remember the great winter of '63, refuse to defrost their own freezer until it's a solid ice tomb
Microwaves: thought they'd cause cancer in 1987, now cook a full Sunday roast in one, still don't understand the defrost setting
Bath vs Shower: had one bath a week, whether they needed it or not, call our daily showers "environmental vandalism," fly to Florida 3 times a year
Toothpaste: squeezed from the middle their whole lives, will die on the hill that we're "obsessed with the end"
Shoes: wore Clark's sensible lace-ups for decades, now buy Skechers with velcro, call Crocs the death of civilisation
Dress code: wore a suit to fly in the 70s, wore a suit to court for a parking fine in the 90s, now fly in pyjama-like linen, call hoodies "disrespectful"
Fashion: wore mini skirts to outrage, now demand "professional" dress codes in offices
Lipstick: still wearing Coral Reef from 1982, apply it at traffic lights, wonder why young women don't make an effort
Lynx Africa: bought us our first deodorant kit, wore it themselves to the pub, choked out the barmaid
Sewing: mum could run up a dress on a Singer, now demand we learn "life skills" while they can't reset the router
Handkerchiefs: blow nose into cloth square, stuff it back in pocket, offer it to a weeping grandchild, call hand sanitiser "paranoid"
Thermal underwear: swore by itchy long johns, now mock technical fleece layering
The Analogue Superiority Complex
Tech support: made us program the VCR, now ask what the cloud is and why their printer won't work
Morse code: think it was a vital life skill, now can't work a smart metre but insist we're the soft ones
Maps: got lost constantly, now smugly tell us GPS has ruined spatial awareness
Phone calls: taught us to never answer the landline, now complain we only text
Landlines: insisted on keeping one "for emergencies," unplug it when scammers ring, miss the emergency
Ringtones: paid £4.50 for the Crazy Frog, now keep their phone on full-volume in the quiet coach
Emails: forwarded every chain letter in the 90s, now warn us about misinformation online
Scams: fell for Nigerian prince emails, now forward Facebook posts warning we're being trafficked via AirDrop
Passwords: wrote them on sticky notes, now mock us for using password managers
Diaries: had Filofaxes bursting with contacts, now phone us because they can't find an email
Spelling: learned cursive and copperplate, now type in all caps with random ellipses
Photographs: took 6 blurry pictures per holiday, now forward WhatsApp images of the same sunset 47 times
Holiday slides: subjected guests to endless projector nights, now won't look at a single Instagram story
Sky TV: paid £80 a month since 1993, complain about our £6.99 Netflix subscription, but want the password
Selling Sunset: watched Dallas and Dynasty for the property porn, now tell us Netflix reality shows are rotting our brains
Bingo: sat in silence for 3 hours staring at numbers, called our video games antisocial
QAnon: called us gullible for believing in climate graphs, now convinced JFK Jr. is about to reappear and run the Fed
The Fun Police
Sundays: fought to open shops and pubs, now lament the loss of the quiet day of rest
Hobbies: made fun of trainspotters, now dominate golf courses and cruise ships without irony
Birdwatching: spend £300 on binoculars to spot a reed warbler, call therapy a waste of money
Cricket: watch it for 5 days straight to a draw, can't sit through a 15-minute film without asking "what's happening"
Crosswords: complete The Times cryptic in pen daily, can't remember their own mobile number
Jigsaws: completed a 5000-piece of a lighthouse, left one piece missing for 30 years, blame a grandchild they rarely see
Ice cream: scream at the van for playing music, buy a 99 with a fiver and tell the driver to keep the change, then phone the council about the noise
Car boot sales: turned a profit on literal rubbish, call Depop sellers "delusional capitalists"
National Trust: joined to stop anything being built near them, complain about the tea room prices
Holiday souvenirs: brought us a straw donkey from Torremolinos, expect it to be displayed at our wedding as a centrepiece
Farewell Tour: every holiday billed as "probably our last," been on 14 farewell cruises, will haunt the buffet
The Entitled Citizen
Healthcare: built the NHS for themselves, tolerate its underfunding now
NHS: gave birth to us in it, will die in it, voted to starve it in between
Infrastructure: used it, let it crumble, oppose the taxes to fix it
Littering: remember the "Keep Britain Tidy" era they needed, shame kids online for climate strikes
Wheelie Bins: lost their minds over bi-weekly collections, leave a trail of litter from bin to pavement, blame the council
Queues: will wait 3 hours for a breakfast deal, won't wait 5 minutes for a GP appointment without phoning their MP
Stamps: hoarded books of them, now furious the system they resented is digital
Milk: left it on the doorstep in summer, now blame Gen Z for food poisoning culture
Olympics: remember 1966 and 2012 as peak British achievement, forgot they voted against the funding for school playing fields
Volunteering: had leisure for community roles, now complain no one volunteers when they retire from them
Voting: demographics win every election, call the young politically apathetic
Boomersplaining: dismiss contemporary expertise, insist lived experience trumps data & evidence
Racism: used slurs as common vocabulary, now insist they "didn't mean it like that" and hate woke revisionism
Lead poisoning: spent decades breathing leaded petrol fumes, and it shows
Tattoos: got discreet ink in their youth, now call full sleeves "unemployable"
Blood pressure: scream at news all day, blame youth for being anxious
Mental health: dismissed it then, dismiss it now as "fragility"
Logic: "I walked to school uphill both ways, barefoot in snow," bought a mobility scooter to get to the post box
Punctuality: insisted on arriving an hour early everywhere, now miss flights because of airport lounges
Clocks: change the car clock twice a year perfectly, turn up an hour late to everything else
Christmas cards: send 200, each with a 4-page newsletter, forget to put stamps on half, blame Royal Mail for the undelivered ones
Planet-Saving Hypocrites
Environment: invented Earth Day, embraced SUVs and cheap flights in retirement
Climate: caused the crisis, lecture the young
Resources: consumed peak abundance, call the young wasteful
Death & Denial
Longevity: benefit from medical advances they voted minimal tax for, strain systems for the young
Dementia: mocked forgetful old relatives, now weaponise it to avoid any accountability of their own
DNR: want everything done for their hip, signed a do-not-resuscitate for the planet
Care homes: put their parents in them, now weep at the thought, expect free live-in nursing from their daughters
Suicide: told struggling youth "it's a permanent solution to a temporary problem," now demand assisted dying for themselves
Will writing: "I'll do it next year," said annually since 1994, now the original solicitor is also dead and the document is written on a napkin
Inheritance: "you'll get it all when we're gone," spent it on cruises, left a reverse-mortgaged house and a timeshare in Tenerife
Funerals: demand elaborate send-offs, left no will because talking about death is "morbid"
Cemetery plot: bought it in 1985 for £50, overlooking a lovely view that's now a Tesco Express, complain about the quality of eternity
Cremation: will be the final generation to have a coal-powered exit, having burned everything including themselves
Obituaries: will be eulogised for "living life to the fullest," while the bill for that life lands on the next generation's doorstep
The Rapture: secretly hope they're right, partly to see the look on our faces, partly because their pension wont vest in the afterlife
Afterlife: certain they're going upstairs, left behind a basement full of asbestos tiles and a blocked septic tanks
Epitaph: "At least I got mine," chiselled in marble, paid for by downsizing to a bungalow that could have housed a family
Final Words: "In my day..." followed by something factually incorrect, followed by a flatline, followed by a housing crash
Legacy: planted trees they'll never sit under? No, fracked the ground, sold the shade, and called it progress
Final irony: will leave behind a planet on fire, will die claiming they made it great.
As much nuance as a reform racist rant with an adjusted script and target. No boomer could have voted their way out of this. Votes have long not mattered to the trajectory.
I avoid pitting generations against each other, since I think we need solidarity right now, and not finger pointing at ordinary people regardless of age, gender, race, religion, etc.
The boomers didn’t cause today’s problems. Many to this day do all they can to make the world a better place and assist younger generations in a horrible economy.
Our economic problems were caused mostly by a class of very rich people who over decades manipulated the economy to benefit themselves at the expense of everyone and everything else.