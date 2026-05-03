They marched for peace, then voted for war. They burnt their bras, then clutched their pearls. They enjoyed free degrees, cheap homes, final-salary pensions and a planet not on fire, then pulled the ladder up, blamed us for falling, and called it wisdom. They are the generation who coined "don't trust anyone over 30," then became the least trusted over-30s in history.

Below, a comprehensive taxonomy of Boomer hypocrisy, from counterculture to the crematorium, from free love to NIMBY councils, from the hippie trail to the airport lounge.

Contents

Their 60s/70s Persona

Selective Service

The "Hard Work" Myth

Pulling the Ladder Up

Do As I Say…

The Household

The Analogue Superiority Complex

The Fun Police

The Entitled

Planet-Saving Hypocrites

Death & Denial

Their 60s/70s Persona

Politics: 60s radicals, now conservative establishment

Respect: hated authority, now demand it

Institutions: tore them down in the 60s, now sanctify them

Progress: coined "don't trust anyone over 30," became the establishment they warned about

Activism: marched for change, now call protesters snowflakes

History repeats: forgot their own youth rebellion, genuinely baffled by current youth movements

Anti-intellectualism: "school of hard knocks" pride, mock nuanced social theory as "useless degrees"

Work: "Turn on, tune in, drop out," now preach grind culture

Lifestyle: counterculture rebellion, became consumerists

DIY culture: punk's "do it yourself" ethic, now insist on expensive credentials for everything

Sex: celebrated free love, now clutch pearls at modern identities

Libido: invented free love and key parties, now demand we stop being "so overtly sexual" on TikTok

Homosexuality: applaud Stonewall in retrospect, stayed silent or worse during AIDS crisis

AIDS: joked about it, ignored it, let a generation die, now march at Pride with rainbow pins

Swearing: normalised casual profanity in the 70s, now clutch pearls at modern song lyrics

Music: rock 'n' roll rebels, panicked over rap & video games

Poetry: can recite The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, call rap "not real music"

Glastonbury: bragged about mud and trench foot in the 70s, now demand glamping pods and clean toilets

Hitchhiking: relied on strangers' kindness for travel, now see everyone as a potential threat

Gap years: bummed around the hippie trail cheaply, mock "finding yourself" as a modern luxury

Drugs: experimented freely, fueled the war on drugs

Alcohol: normalised liquid lunches and drink-driving, now call ketamine-assisted therapy "dangerous drug abuse"

Smoking: chain-smoked through pregnancy and in cars, now cough dramatically at a vape cloud 50 metres away

Cigarettes: had a dog on the packet and smoked anyway, now terrified of 5G and aspartame

Tanning: fried themselves with baby oil and reflectors, now lecture about SPF and skin cancer

Selective Service

Patriotism: dodged drafts or protested, now question others' loyalty and demand conscription

Vietnam: protested it, dodged it, now demand statues for every soldier and question why no one joins up

Conscription: dodged it via "bone spurs" or university, now furious 18-year-olds won't die for a cost-of-living crisis

Mandatory aervice: protested Vietnam, now suggest national service for "the youth of today"

War: bang on about Blitz spirit from a war they didn't fight, while waging a generational economic war they refuse to name

Nuclear threat: practiced duck-and-cover, now blame climate anxiety for being melodramatic

Remembrance: demand 2 minutes silence, silent on 40 years of wage stagnation

The "Hard Work" Myth

Economy: job-for-life security, preached free-market flexibility.

Unions: relied on them for rights, voted to crush them

Wages: rode the productivity wave, decoupled pay from growth

Globalisation: offshored the industries, blame immigrants for the job losses

Fraud: ran the mis-selling scandal, the LIBOR rigging, and the pensions raid, call us scam-savvy for selling trainers online

Asbestos: installed it everywhere they worked, now sue the same companies they ran

Rotary club: ran the town into the ground from a back room, retired, expected an OBE, got a letter from HMRC about a tax discrepancy

Prime Ministers: voted for Thatcher thrice and Blair thrice, now complain no politicians represent them anymore

Pulling the Ladder Up

Education: free degrees, voted to defund

Housing: cheap homes, became NIMBYs

Rent: lived in cheap housing association homes, became private landlords

Pensions: final-salary security, replaced with risky schemes

Pensions (again): collect triple-lock increases, complain about inflation those increases help fuel

Benefits: "earned" theirs, call others entitled

Tax: cut for themselves, expect services

Debt: created it, blame the inheritors

Inflation: held assets that soared, blame avocado toast for stagnation

Intergenerational Wealth: inherited post-war stability, call inheritances for the young "unearned luck"

Credit Cards: enjoyed the easy credit boom, sneer at Klarna and buy-now-pay-later

Methuselah: outlived every financial projection, call us irresponsible for not saving enough

Mobility: climbed the ladder easily, blame the ladderless for falling

Do As I Say...

Family: could support one on a single income, ask why youth delay marriage

Childcare: had grandparents nearby or a stay-at-home parent, call childcare subsidies handouts

Parenting: left us as latchkey kids, now wonder why we want therapy instead of children

Discipline: "a good slap never did me any harm," and it absolutely, demonstrably did

Child abuse: stayed silent about priests, scoutmasters, and "Uncle Terry," now lecture about safeguarding with zero irony

Divorce: normalised it, judge younger generations' relationships

Courting: met at the church social, married at 21, now tell young singletons on apps they're "too picky"

Grief: told us to stiff-upper-lip through every loss, now expect months of compassionate leave and casserole deliveries when a second cousin dies

Menopause: suffered in silence "as you do," now furious we've named it and want workplace adjustments

The Household

Frozen food: raised kids on Findus Crispy Pancakes, now lecture about organic and farm-to-table

Casserole: invented a cuisine of boiled meat and regret, now call avocado toast "bland"

Soup: consider Heinz tomato a health food, add a block of cheddar and three slices of white bread, call veganism "extreme"

Gentlemen's relish: ate a paste of fermented anchovies and despair, now say plant-based food is "too processed"

Sprouts: boiled to a grey mush every Christmas, one brave millennial roasted them with bacon, got accused of "ruining tradition"

Yorkshire pudding: insist only their dead mother's recipe works, served with every roast, essentially a bowl of beige crisp filled with Bisto despair

Bread: complain sourdough is £5, bought a Panasonic bread maker in 1994 and used it once

Biscuits: hid the chocolate digestives, called us sneaky for having a Deliveroo

Beer: warm, flat, and proud of it, now drink a pint of Estrella in Spain every night, come home and complain the pub doesn't do "a proper bitter"

Wine: a bottle of Blue Nun or Black Tower was the height of sophistication, now lecture on terroir from their WSET evening class

Health: drank, smoked and ate unhealthy food all their lives, now complain about diabetes they have

Homeopathy: dismissed doctors for "big pharma," drank water that once knew an onion, died of treatable condition

Furniture: sat on plastic-covered sofas, now call minimalist IKEA aesthetic soulless

The Good China: kept it in a cabinet for 40 years unused, call our minimalism wasteful throwaway culture

Carpets: have the original Axminster from 1978, make guests remove shoes, the cat has shat on it 200 times

Curtains: net curtains that turn daylight into a yellow nicotine haze, twitch them suspiciously when a Deliveroo driver pulls up

Pyrex: own one dish from their wedding, bring it to every potluck, will correctly identify it in any charity shop within 50 miles

Tupperware: kept margarine tubs until brittle, threw out Pokémon cards worth a deposit

Batteries: have a drawer of dead Duracells from 1987, call us wasteful for wireless earbuds

Receipts: keep every single one in a shoebox since 1973, can't find the deed to the house

Hoarding: death cleaning, refuse to do it, leaving us a 3-bedroom house full of brass rubbings and musty encyclopedias to clear when they go

Coat hangers: have 47 wire ones tangled in the wardrobe, bought us a "How to Adult" book for Christmas

Lawns: obsessed over striped grass monocultures, call vegans the preachy ones

Thermostats: kept the house at "put on a jumper" temperatures, now cruise to Benidorm for heat

Radiators: bleed them religiously, run the heating from September to May with the windows open "for fresh air"

Kettles: fill it to the brim for one cup, boil it three times, lecture Greta on wasted energy

Tumble dryers: line-dried everything until 2010, now run it 4 times a day, complain about the electric bill

Defrosting: remember the great winter of '63, refuse to defrost their own freezer until it's a solid ice tomb

Microwaves: thought they'd cause cancer in 1987, now cook a full Sunday roast in one, still don't understand the defrost setting

Bath vs Shower: had one bath a week, whether they needed it or not, call our daily showers "environmental vandalism," fly to Florida 3 times a year

Toothpaste: squeezed from the middle their whole lives, will die on the hill that we're "obsessed with the end"

Shoes: wore Clark's sensible lace-ups for decades, now buy Skechers with velcro, call Crocs the death of civilisation

Dress code: wore a suit to fly in the 70s, wore a suit to court for a parking fine in the 90s, now fly in pyjama-like linen, call hoodies "disrespectful"

Fashion: wore mini skirts to outrage, now demand "professional" dress codes in offices

Lipstick: still wearing Coral Reef from 1982, apply it at traffic lights, wonder why young women don't make an effort

Lynx Africa: bought us our first deodorant kit, wore it themselves to the pub, choked out the barmaid

Sewing: mum could run up a dress on a Singer, now demand we learn "life skills" while they can't reset the router

Handkerchiefs: blow nose into cloth square, stuff it back in pocket, offer it to a weeping grandchild, call hand sanitiser "paranoid"

Thermal underwear: swore by itchy long johns, now mock technical fleece layering

The Analogue Superiority Complex

Tech support: made us program the VCR, now ask what the cloud is and why their printer won't work

Morse code: think it was a vital life skill, now can't work a smart metre but insist we're the soft ones

Maps: got lost constantly, now smugly tell us GPS has ruined spatial awareness

Phone calls: taught us to never answer the landline, now complain we only text

Landlines: insisted on keeping one "for emergencies," unplug it when scammers ring, miss the emergency

Ringtones: paid £4.50 for the Crazy Frog, now keep their phone on full-volume in the quiet coach

Emails: forwarded every chain letter in the 90s, now warn us about misinformation online

Scams: fell for Nigerian prince emails, now forward Facebook posts warning we're being trafficked via AirDrop

Passwords: wrote them on sticky notes, now mock us for using password managers

Diaries: had Filofaxes bursting with contacts, now phone us because they can't find an email

Spelling: learned cursive and copperplate, now type in all caps with random ellipses

Photographs: took 6 blurry pictures per holiday, now forward WhatsApp images of the same sunset 47 times

Holiday slides: subjected guests to endless projector nights, now won't look at a single Instagram story

Sky TV: paid £80 a month since 1993, complain about our £6.99 Netflix subscription, but want the password

Selling Sunset: watched Dallas and Dynasty for the property porn, now tell us Netflix reality shows are rotting our brains

Bingo: sat in silence for 3 hours staring at numbers, called our video games antisocial

QAnon: called us gullible for believing in climate graphs, now convinced JFK Jr. is about to reappear and run the Fed

The Fun Police

Sundays: fought to open shops and pubs, now lament the loss of the quiet day of rest

Hobbies: made fun of trainspotters, now dominate golf courses and cruise ships without irony

Birdwatching: spend £300 on binoculars to spot a reed warbler, call therapy a waste of money

Cricket: watch it for 5 days straight to a draw, can't sit through a 15-minute film without asking "what's happening"

Crosswords: complete The Times cryptic in pen daily, can't remember their own mobile number

Jigsaws: completed a 5000-piece of a lighthouse, left one piece missing for 30 years, blame a grandchild they rarely see

Ice cream: scream at the van for playing music, buy a 99 with a fiver and tell the driver to keep the change, then phone the council about the noise

Car boot sales: turned a profit on literal rubbish, call Depop sellers "delusional capitalists"

National Trust: joined to stop anything being built near them, complain about the tea room prices

Holiday souvenirs: brought us a straw donkey from Torremolinos, expect it to be displayed at our wedding as a centrepiece

Farewell Tour: every holiday billed as "probably our last," been on 14 farewell cruises, will haunt the buffet

The Entitled Citizen

Healthcare: built the NHS for themselves, tolerate its underfunding now

NHS: gave birth to us in it, will die in it, voted to starve it in between

Infrastructure: used it, let it crumble, oppose the taxes to fix it

Littering: remember the "Keep Britain Tidy" era they needed, shame kids online for climate strikes

Wheelie Bins: lost their minds over bi-weekly collections, leave a trail of litter from bin to pavement, blame the council

Queues: will wait 3 hours for a breakfast deal, won't wait 5 minutes for a GP appointment without phoning their MP

Stamps: hoarded books of them, now furious the system they resented is digital

Milk: left it on the doorstep in summer, now blame Gen Z for food poisoning culture

Olympics: remember 1966 and 2012 as peak British achievement, forgot they voted against the funding for school playing fields

Volunteering: had leisure for community roles, now complain no one volunteers when they retire from them

Voting: demographics win every election, call the young politically apathetic

Boomersplaining: dismiss contemporary expertise, insist lived experience trumps data & evidence

Racism: used slurs as common vocabulary, now insist they "didn't mean it like that" and hate woke revisionism

Lead poisoning: spent decades breathing leaded petrol fumes, and it shows

Tattoos: got discreet ink in their youth, now call full sleeves "unemployable"

Blood pressure: scream at news all day, blame youth for being anxious

Mental health: dismissed it then, dismiss it now as "fragility"

Logic: "I walked to school uphill both ways, barefoot in snow," bought a mobility scooter to get to the post box

Punctuality: insisted on arriving an hour early everywhere, now miss flights because of airport lounges

Clocks: change the car clock twice a year perfectly, turn up an hour late to everything else

Christmas cards: send 200, each with a 4-page newsletter, forget to put stamps on half, blame Royal Mail for the undelivered ones

Planet-Saving Hypocrites

Environment: invented Earth Day, embraced SUVs and cheap flights in retirement

Climate: caused the crisis, lecture the young

Resources: consumed peak abundance, call the young wasteful

Death & Denial

Longevity: benefit from medical advances they voted minimal tax for, strain systems for the young

Dementia: mocked forgetful old relatives, now weaponise it to avoid any accountability of their own

DNR: want everything done for their hip, signed a do-not-resuscitate for the planet

Care homes: put their parents in them, now weep at the thought, expect free live-in nursing from their daughters

Suicide: told struggling youth "it's a permanent solution to a temporary problem," now demand assisted dying for themselves

Will writing: "I'll do it next year," said annually since 1994, now the original solicitor is also dead and the document is written on a napkin

Inheritance: "you'll get it all when we're gone," spent it on cruises, left a reverse-mortgaged house and a timeshare in Tenerife

Funerals: demand elaborate send-offs, left no will because talking about death is "morbid"

Cemetery plot: bought it in 1985 for £50, overlooking a lovely view that's now a Tesco Express, complain about the quality of eternity

Cremation: will be the final generation to have a coal-powered exit, having burned everything including themselves

Obituaries: will be eulogised for "living life to the fullest," while the bill for that life lands on the next generation's doorstep

The Rapture: secretly hope they're right, partly to see the look on our faces, partly because their pension wont vest in the afterlife

Afterlife: certain they're going upstairs, left behind a basement full of asbestos tiles and a blocked septic tanks

Epitaph: "At least I got mine," chiselled in marble, paid for by downsizing to a bungalow that could have housed a family

Final Words: "In my day..." followed by something factually incorrect, followed by a flatline, followed by a housing crash

Legacy: planted trees they'll never sit under? No, fracked the ground, sold the shade, and called it progress

Final irony: will leave behind a planet on fire, will die claiming they made it great.