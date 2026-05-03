MattAboutTown

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Karen Burton's avatar
Karen Burton
3h

As much nuance as a reform racist rant with an adjusted script and target. No boomer could have voted their way out of this. Votes have long not mattered to the trajectory.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
May 3

I avoid pitting generations against each other, since I think we need solidarity right now, and not finger pointing at ordinary people regardless of age, gender, race, religion, etc.

The boomers didn’t cause today’s problems. Many to this day do all they can to make the world a better place and assist younger generations in a horrible economy.

Our economic problems were caused mostly by a class of very rich people who over decades manipulated the economy to benefit themselves at the expense of everyone and everything else.

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