The Business of Bill Withers

I remixed Bill Withers' 'Who Is He?' into Tiësto's 'Business', two tracks that on the surface couldn't be further apart, but both are about suspicion, power, and the transaction of relationships.

I chose 'Who Is He?' because its paranoia feels timeless, dropping it over Tiësto's driving beat wasn't ironic, it was an attempt to make that unease danceable. Bill Withers succeeded in music by treating it like a trade, not a fame game.

His was a decidedly regular guy who started late, after 9 years in the Navy as a mechanic, he was in his early 30s, making toilets for 747s at an aircraft factory, when he decided to buy a guitar and teach himself to play between shifts. His 1971 debut album cover shows him on his lunch break holding a lunch pail. When "Ain't No Sunshine" hit, he received two letters the same day, one recalling him to the factory, one inviting him to the Johnny Carson Show. He walked away in 1985 because the industry's "fame game" wasn't for him. Frustrated by executives' "goofy suggestions" and racial stereotyping, like suggesting he cover Elvis's "In the Ghetto", he realised he could make a good living without the spotlight, as he put it, "I'd rather spend the time home with my kids and snuggled up under my wife. It’s warm in there."

This juxtaposition is striking in his songs too, as his "Lean on Me" is a universal ode to community and support, inspired by his coal-mining hometown, whereas "Who Is He" is its emotional opposite, a dark, suspicious narrative about a love triangle, born from a DJ's unsolicited lyrics sent to his label. It shows Withers could master both communal hope and personal suspicion, becoming a musical bridge between emotional worlds. Stan McKenny, a DJ from Kentucky, mailed the lyrics. Withers' secretary read them to him over the phone, and he "could 'see' it", the imagery felt real and complete to him. This was the only unsolicited lyric he ever used because it painted a vivid story he immediately connected with.

Here are the iconic lines.

"A man we passed just tried to stare me down / And when I looked at you, you looked at the ground. When I add the sum of you and me / I get confused and keep coming up with three. You're too much for one man but not enough for two. Before you wreck your old home, be certain of the new."

Withers was a fiercely private man who married later in life and was devoted to his family. The song, like a short story, allowed him to step into a character's shoes, while his personal life was scandal-free. The power came from his ability to inhabit the emotion of jealousy, not from living it.

His relationship with business is a fascinating story of a working man who treated his music career like a trade, maintained strict financial discipline and ultimately walked away from the industry on his own terms. In the business of songwriting and publishing, he viewed himself as an entrepreneur, not a sellout, co-owning his publishing (Golden Withers Music) and insisted on owning his masters, which ensured royalties for life. His bad business experience later, caused in part by racism, meant he justifiably soured on the industry after his label, Sussex, went bankrupt. At Columbia, a label exec notoriously said: "I don't like your music or any black music, period". This led to him retiring in 1985.

Despite the music industry's racism, his long-term financial security was ensured as his business-first mindset paid off. He retired comfortably on royalties, with his wife Marcia Withers running the publishing companies and licensing songs for films and commercials.

He treated his career practically, self-funding his first demo, never hiring a manager and kept hi factory job until royalties deemed it unnecessary. Ultimately, he mastered the business of music to escape it, saying, "Music is one thing. The music business is another thing".

My dedication to Bill Withers and his family, a remix that tries to bridge his suspicion with modern pulse, is below.

This remix is my small attempt to honour a man who refused to be owned, by a label, by a genre or by anyone else's expectations.

Press play.