The Calculus of Erasure
How France Engineered Hell in Algeria
In 1957, French paratroopers lowered an Algerian villager into a water well, not to drown him, but to leave him in darkness for days with the corpses of his own family. That was official French procedure, documented in declassified military archives. This documented technique was merely one thread in a 132-year tapestry of legalised extermination, nuclear indifference and living racial contempt, whose echoes still dictate who gets stopped, searched and buried in French soil today. Today is important, it's Algeria's independence day from the brutalising, criminal regime of their French colonial genocidaires.
In 1865, the French state issued the Senatus Consulte, their original sin, which made Algerians French subjects, while denying them citizenship, unless they renounced Islam and Sharia law. This created a permanent legal underclass, otherwise known as a caste system. The French Apartheid in Algeria, which predated the South African one by nearly a century, included the fact that violence against Algerians was deemed not illegal, instead it was determined to be legitimate and necessary. As the Senatus Consulte created a legal caste, it also zoned Algerians as permanently outside French citizenship, using legal starvation tactics. Between 1866-1870, as French settlers feasted on exported grain, French requisition teams stripped Algerian farms of their harvests. Over 800,000 Algerians died from famine and disease, a demographic blow comparable to the Irish Potato Famine, but deliberately omitted from French textbooks. This was a manmade disaster, the first draft of a starvation policy that would repeat in both World Wars.
On May 8, 1945, hundreds of thousands of Algerians took to the streets to demand independence. The FLN was still years away, but the demand was clear, liberation, not reform. On the very day France celebrated its liberation from Nazi terror, its army turned machine guns on unarmed demonstrators in Sétif, Guelma and Kherrata, with French pilots strafing fleeing women and children from the air, for hours and hours, leaving at least 45,000 civilians riddled with French bullets. The French army, not to be outdone by the Nazis, even used crematorium ovens for ten days to burn bodies, preventing families from identifying their dead. The Algerian poet Kateb Yacine would later write: "May 8 was our Hiroshima." France was exporting the genocidal impacts it had just escaped in Europe, proving that its liberty was always racially conditional, a gift for Europeans, a bullet for Arabs.
Torture was French values, electrocution of prisoners became routine. French troops brutalised, raped and abused women across Algeria. Helicopters hovered over the Mediterranean while Algerians with stones tied to their feet were thrown into the sea, a method French officers called "vertical deportation” naming the victims as “Bigeard's shrimps.” To prevent corpses from floating back to the surface, French troops began pouring concrete on the feet of victims before throwing them alive into the sea.
In remote areas, French Foreign Legion troops bricked up caves containing FLN guerrillas and civilians, leaving them to die of suffocation rather than using explosives. In Algiers, bodies of those who murdered under torture or simply executed were buried in quicklime in private gardens to ensure rapid decomposition to hide evidence. Decapitated heads were collected, photographed and displayed as trophies in regimental mess halls, not the excesses of rogue soldiers, but state-sanctioned techniques, codified in military manuals and defended in parliamentary debates.
French intellectuals protested, the French state prosecuted them anyway. And then there were the harkis, over 200,000 Algerians who fought for France as auxiliary soldiers. After independence, France abandoned them, with up to 150,000 massacred, Algerians killing Algerians, enabled by French abandonment. The Empire didn't just murder, it recruited, used and discarded.
During the Paris massacre in 1961, police under Maurice Papon threw thousands of detained Algerians into the Seine, often binding them or shooting them before dumping them. Their bodies surfaced for days afterward downstream
But the deadliest French crime in Algeria is also the least known. Between 1960-1966, France detonated 17 atomic bombs in the Sahara desert, four of them above ground at Reggane and In Eker. The yield of Gerboise Bleue, France's first nuclear test, was four times greater than the Hiroshima bomb. Radioactive plutonium scattered across Tuareg and Berber communities, contaminating water sources and grazing lands. France continued testing until 1966, two years after Algeria's independence, meaning it detonated nuclear devices on sovereign Algerian soil without permission. More than 42,000 Algerians are estimated to have died from radiation-related illnesses, with thousands more suffering from cancers that France has never cared to monitor. France never cleaned the craters, never compensated the victims, but it did manage to classify medical records of victims for decades. Under international humanitarian law, this constitutes ecological genocide, yet France didn't sign the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty until 1996, three decades after their last bombs were detonated on land they weren't even the colonial rulers of anymore.
Today, French citizens of Algerian descent are stopped by police three to four times more often than white citizens, a disparity documented in a 2017 report by France's own Défenseur des Droits. The 1955 emergency ordinances, designed for colonial counterinsurgency are still invoked during riots in the banlieues. The torture chambers are gone, the racial profiling remains, the colony was simply re-zoned. In 2005, the French parliament passed a law mandating school textbooks acknowledge the "positive role" of colonisation. In 2005. The clause was lobbied for by harki and pied-noir descendants, proof that colonial narratives persist even among the colonised's heirs. The law was later repealed, but the ideological architecture remains.
Algeria's liberation cost 1.5 million dead, out of a population of 10 million. The FLN's response, was urban bombs and rural guerrilla warfare, the only language the criminal French state understood. The Évian Accords of 1962 ended 132 years of imperial rule, and within weeks, one million European settlers, the pieds-noirs, fled to France. They left behind farms, businesses and homes. Their departure was not a tragedy, just a demographic consequence of decolonisation. Settler projects are political, not permanent, they are reversible.
France has never fully recognised its crimes, and is unlikely ever to do so. It took decades to even acknowledge the term war against Algeria. While it has "apologised" for some abuses, like the torture, the Sétif massacre, it never managed to apologise for the system it imposed to enrich itself.
Algeria paid 1.5 million dead for its liberation, and fought for every inch of it. The question is therefore not whether Palestine will be decolonised, it's what Europeans will do when it is. The pieds-noirs left in weeks, and zionist settlers are no more permanent.
As the world watched French helicopters drop people into the sea alive to drown, the same world now watches bombs fall on Gaza. The well in Algeria is still there, so is the plutonium. The zionists are still in Palestine, so, still, is the resistance.
Free Palestine.
𝗔𝗟𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗔 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗧𝗡𝗔𝗠: 𝗖𝗿𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗺
—May 8, 1945, France massacres 45,000 Algerians in Sétif and Guelma
https://substack.com/@aaronruby/note/p-196941238?r=7jhui4
On May 8, 1945, Europeans celebrated “Victory Over Fascism Day.” Nazi Germany had been defeated by the workers and peasants of the USSR.
On that very same May 8, 1945, in the areas of Guelma and Sètif, the Algerian people peacefully demonstrated in favor of democracy and independence, amidst all the solemn imperialist proclamations regarding “freedom.” The Algerians called for an “End to occupation” and “We want equality.”
“𝘝𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘭𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘵é!” the Algerians proclaimed.
But for the peoples under the boot of European colonialism, there was no difference between “democratic” or “fascist” colonialism.
The bloody response to the call for freedom in Guelma and Sètif by the racist French occupiers was one of the most savage massacres in modern history.
Some 30-45,000 Algerian civilians were estimated to have been slaughtered over the following weeks with the full support of “democratic” Europe and the United States, who supported teaching the colonial subjects a “lesson.”
The French Communist Party, following Stalin’s dictates, cheered the slaughter of the Algerians, and called for harsh repression and executions of the Algerians, describing the Algerian nationalists as “𝙥𝙖𝙞𝙙 𝙉𝙖𝙯𝙞 𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙨” and demanding “𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙗𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙩.”
The French Minister for the Air Force, Fernand Grenier, responsible for ordering the aerial bombardment of the Algerian protesters, was a leader of the Communist Party of France.
This act of unimaginable betrayal by the French CP earned it the deserved eternal hatred of the Algerian people, with devastating consequences to this very day.
The Cuban ambassador to Algeria from 1962 to the overthrow of the Algerian Revolution in 1965, Jorge “Papito” Serguera, described in his book, “𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘰𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘭 𝘊𝘩𝘦,” how the deep hatred among the Algerian masses towards the Communist Parties of France and Algeria, impeded the formation of a revolutionary socialist party in Algeria. This gravely weakened the Algerian revolution, and facilitated its overthrow in 1965, robbing the Muslim peoples of their first Revolutionary Workers and Farmers government (and opening the way for Islamists to occupy the void throughout the Muslim world, another of the endless tragedies caused by the betrayals of Stalinism.)
In compliance with the orders from Stalin, who sought to ingratiate himself with the imperialists, all national liberation and socialist struggles were to be opposed, no independence should be granted. Thus the French CP betrayed the colonial peoples, which it would do again and again, dripping in the blood of the exploited and oppressed.
The support for the French massacre in Guelma and Sètif is particularly grotesque given the fact that it was in fact Africans (Senegalese and Algerians) who did most of the fighting to free France from the Nazis, and the French CP did next to nothing. Out of some 200,000 troops in the Free French Army of de Gaulle an estimated 185,000 were Africans, mostly Algerians.
Some 17,000 Senegalese alone were killed fighting to ‘liberate’ France, out of some 80,000 French colonial casualties. Colonial troops had been doing most of the fighting and dying for France since the landings in Italy. The British Army also had dragooned some 2.5 million Indian soldiers to fight for their colonial masters, nearly 90,000 of whom were killed in battle.
𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲 - “𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗢𝗻𝗹𝘆”
A few months before the 𝗚𝘂𝗲𝗹𝗺𝗮 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦è𝘁𝗶𝗳 massacre, on August 26, 1944, the famous 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 parade was held. We’ve all seen the films.
Organized by the imperialist and colonialist victors, it was an explicitly “𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗢𝗻𝗹𝘆” parade by secret agreement of the high commands of the United States, UK, France and Canada.
All the more than 200,000 non-white soldiers were excluded from this parade of the “Master Race.” Hitler would have been proud. Neither Moscow nor the Communist Party of France expressed any objections.
.....
Inspired by the historic Vietnamese victory in 1954, the Algerians founded the National Liberation Front that same year and began their freedom struggle.
And again, following the orders of the Kremlin and the French bourgeoisie, the Communist Party of France adamantly opposed Algerian independence just as it had in 1945, and it would continue to serve French imperialism.
Once the Algerian national liberation struggle began, the French Communist Party expelled all Algerian members as ipso facto “disloyal,” as well as all French members who spoke in favor of independence for Algeria. Likewise the Communist Party of Algeria, under the suzerainty of the French CP opposed the independence struggle.
The French CP opposed all solidarity initiatives in the French trade unions movement, and all acts of solidarity, and called for police repression against Algerians in France.
In March 1956, the French Communist Party boss, Maurice Thorez supported the call by Socialist Party Premier Guy Mollet for Emergency Powers to unleash brutal repression against supporters of the Algerians and the French working class. This law was used to horrifically torture hundreds of thousands of Algerians, not even to extract information but simply as “punishment.” And the Communist Party of France was happy to support the torturers.
Jaques Duclos, a deputy for the French CP treacherously argued in favor of the Emergency Powers and French colonialism:
“We declare ourselves to be in favor of the existence of political, economic and cultural ties between France and Algeria.”