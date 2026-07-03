Jean-Marie Le Pen decorated by General Massu at Sésini villa in Algiers, end of March 1957.

In 1957, French paratroopers lowered an Algerian villager into a water well, not to drown him, but to leave him in darkness for days with the corpses of his own family. That was official French procedure, documented in declassified military archives. This documented technique was merely one thread in a 132-year tapestry of legalised extermination, nuclear indifference and living racial contempt, whose echoes still dictate who gets stopped, searched and buried in French soil today. Today is important, it's Algeria's independence day from the brutalising, criminal regime of their French colonial genocidaires.

In 1865, the French state issued the Senatus Consulte, their original sin, which made Algerians French subjects, while denying them citizenship, unless they renounced Islam and Sharia law. This created a permanent legal underclass, otherwise known as a caste system. The French Apartheid in Algeria, which predated the South African one by nearly a century, included the fact that violence against Algerians was deemed not illegal, instead it was determined to be legitimate and necessary. As the Senatus Consulte created a legal caste, it also zoned Algerians as permanently outside French citizenship, using legal starvation tactics. Between 1866-1870, as French settlers feasted on exported grain, French requisition teams stripped Algerian farms of their harvests. Over 800,000 Algerians died from famine and disease, a demographic blow comparable to the Irish Potato Famine, but deliberately omitted from French textbooks. This was a manmade disaster, the first draft of a starvation policy that would repeat in both World Wars.

On May 8, 1945, hundreds of thousands of Algerians took to the streets to demand independence. The FLN was still years away, but the demand was clear, liberation, not reform. On the very day France celebrated its liberation from Nazi terror, its army turned machine guns on unarmed demonstrators in Sétif, Guelma and Kherrata, with French pilots strafing fleeing women and children from the air, for hours and hours, leaving at least 45,000 civilians riddled with French bullets. The French army, not to be outdone by the Nazis, even used crematorium ovens for ten days to burn bodies, preventing families from identifying their dead. The Algerian poet Kateb Yacine would later write: "May 8 was our Hiroshima." France was exporting the genocidal impacts it had just escaped in Europe, proving that its liberty was always racially conditional, a gift for Europeans, a bullet for Arabs.

Torture was French values, electrocution of prisoners became routine. French troops brutalised, raped and abused women across Algeria. Helicopters hovered over the Mediterranean while Algerians with stones tied to their feet were thrown into the sea, a method French officers called "vertical deportation” naming the victims as “Bigeard's shrimps.” To prevent corpses from floating back to the surface, French troops began pouring concrete on the feet of victims before throwing them alive into the sea.

In remote areas, French Foreign Legion troops bricked up caves containing FLN guerrillas and civilians, leaving them to die of suffocation rather than using explosives. In Algiers, bodies of those who murdered under torture or simply executed were buried in quicklime in private gardens to ensure rapid decomposition to hide evidence. Decapitated heads were collected, photographed and displayed as trophies in regimental mess halls, not the excesses of rogue soldiers, but state-sanctioned techniques, codified in military manuals and defended in parliamentary debates.

French intellectuals protested, the French state prosecuted them anyway. And then there were the harkis, over 200,000 Algerians who fought for France as auxiliary soldiers. After independence, France abandoned them, with up to 150,000 massacred, Algerians killing Algerians, enabled by French abandonment. The Empire didn't just murder, it recruited, used and discarded.

During the Paris massacre in 1961, police under Maurice Papon threw thousands of detained Algerians into the Seine, often binding them or shooting them before dumping them. Their bodies surfaced for days afterward downstream

But the deadliest French crime in Algeria is also the least known. Between 1960-1966, France detonated 17 atomic bombs in the Sahara desert, four of them above ground at Reggane and In Eker. The yield of Gerboise Bleue, France's first nuclear test, was four times greater than the Hiroshima bomb. Radioactive plutonium scattered across Tuareg and Berber communities, contaminating water sources and grazing lands. France continued testing until 1966, two years after Algeria's independence, meaning it detonated nuclear devices on sovereign Algerian soil without permission. More than 42,000 Algerians are estimated to have died from radiation-related illnesses, with thousands more suffering from cancers that France has never cared to monitor. France never cleaned the craters, never compensated the victims, but it did manage to classify medical records of victims for decades. Under international humanitarian law, this constitutes ecological genocide, yet France didn't sign the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty until 1996, three decades after their last bombs were detonated on land they weren't even the colonial rulers of anymore.

Today, French citizens of Algerian descent are stopped by police three to four times more often than white citizens, a disparity documented in a 2017 report by France's own Défenseur des Droits. The 1955 emergency ordinances, designed for colonial counterinsurgency are still invoked during riots in the banlieues. The torture chambers are gone, the racial profiling remains, the colony was simply re-zoned. In 2005, the French parliament passed a law mandating school textbooks acknowledge the "positive role" of colonisation. In 2005. The clause was lobbied for by harki and pied-noir descendants, proof that colonial narratives persist even among the colonised's heirs. The law was later repealed, but the ideological architecture remains.

Algeria's liberation cost 1.5 million dead, out of a population of 10 million. The FLN's response, was urban bombs and rural guerrilla warfare, the only language the criminal French state understood. The Évian Accords of 1962 ended 132 years of imperial rule, and within weeks, one million European settlers, the pieds-noirs, fled to France. They left behind farms, businesses and homes. Their departure was not a tragedy, just a demographic consequence of decolonisation. Settler projects are political, not permanent, they are reversible.

France has never fully recognised its crimes, and is unlikely ever to do so. It took decades to even acknowledge the term war against Algeria. While it has "apologised" for some abuses, like the torture, the Sétif massacre, it never managed to apologise for the system it imposed to enrich itself.

Algeria paid 1.5 million dead for its liberation, and fought for every inch of it. The question is therefore not whether Palestine will be decolonised, it's what Europeans will do when it is. The pieds-noirs left in weeks, and zionist settlers are no more permanent.

As the world watched French helicopters drop people into the sea alive to drown, the same world now watches bombs fall on Gaza. The well in Algeria is still there, so is the plutonium. The zionists are still in Palestine, so, still, is the resistance.

Free Palestine.