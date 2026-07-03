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Aaron Ruby
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𝗔𝗟𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗔 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗧𝗡𝗔𝗠: 𝗖𝗿𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗺

—May 8, 1945, France massacres 45,000 Algerians in Sétif and Guelma

https://substack.com/@aaronruby/note/p-196941238?r=7jhui4

On May 8, 1945, Europeans celebrated “Victory Over Fascism Day.” Nazi Germany had been defeated by the workers and peasants of the USSR.

On that very same May 8, 1945, in the areas of Guelma and Sètif, the Algerian people peacefully demonstrated in favor of democracy and independence, amidst all the solemn imperialist proclamations regarding “freedom.” The Algerians called for an “End to occupation” and “We want equality.”

“𝘝𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘭𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘵é!” the Algerians proclaimed.

But for the peoples under the boot of European colonialism, there was no difference between “democratic” or “fascist” colonialism.

The bloody response to the call for freedom in Guelma and Sètif by the racist French occupiers was one of the most savage massacres in modern history.

Some 30-45,000 Algerian civilians were estimated to have been slaughtered over the following weeks with the full support of “democratic” Europe and the United States, who supported teaching the colonial subjects a “lesson.”

The French Communist Party, following Stalin’s dictates, cheered the slaughter of the Algerians, and called for harsh repression and executions of the Algerians, describing the Algerian nationalists as “𝙥𝙖𝙞𝙙 𝙉𝙖𝙯𝙞 𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙨” and demanding “𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙗𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙩.”

The French Minister for the Air Force, Fernand Grenier, responsible for ordering the aerial bombardment of the Algerian protesters, was a leader of the Communist Party of France.

This act of unimaginable betrayal by the French CP earned it the deserved eternal hatred of the Algerian people, with devastating consequences to this very day.

The Cuban ambassador to Algeria from 1962 to the overthrow of the Algerian Revolution in 1965, Jorge “Papito” Serguera, described in his book, “𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘰𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘭 𝘊𝘩𝘦,” how the deep hatred among the Algerian masses towards the Communist Parties of France and Algeria, impeded the formation of a revolutionary socialist party in Algeria. This gravely weakened the Algerian revolution, and facilitated its overthrow in 1965, robbing the Muslim peoples of their first Revolutionary Workers and Farmers government (and opening the way for Islamists to occupy the void throughout the Muslim world, another of the endless tragedies caused by the betrayals of Stalinism.)

In compliance with the orders from Stalin, who sought to ingratiate himself with the imperialists, all national liberation and socialist struggles were to be opposed, no independence should be granted. Thus the French CP betrayed the colonial peoples, which it would do again and again, dripping in the blood of the exploited and oppressed.

The support for the French massacre in Guelma and Sètif is particularly grotesque given the fact that it was in fact Africans (Senegalese and Algerians) who did most of the fighting to free France from the Nazis, and the French CP did next to nothing. Out of some 200,000 troops in the Free French Army of de Gaulle an estimated 185,000 were Africans, mostly Algerians.

Some 17,000 Senegalese alone were killed fighting to ‘liberate’ France, out of some 80,000 French colonial casualties. Colonial troops had been doing most of the fighting and dying for France since the landings in Italy. The British Army also had dragooned some 2.5 million Indian soldiers to fight for their colonial masters, nearly 90,000 of whom were killed in battle.

𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲 - “𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗢𝗻𝗹𝘆”

A few months before the 𝗚𝘂𝗲𝗹𝗺𝗮 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦è𝘁𝗶𝗳 massacre, on August 26, 1944, the famous 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 parade was held. We’ve all seen the films.

Organized by the imperialist and colonialist victors, it was an explicitly “𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗢𝗻𝗹𝘆” parade by secret agreement of the high commands of the United States, UK, France and Canada.

All the more than 200,000 non-white soldiers were excluded from this parade of the “Master Race.” Hitler would have been proud. Neither Moscow nor the Communist Party of France expressed any objections.

.....

Inspired by the historic Vietnamese victory in 1954, the Algerians founded the National Liberation Front that same year and began their freedom struggle.

And again, following the orders of the Kremlin and the French bourgeoisie, the Communist Party of France adamantly opposed Algerian independence just as it had in 1945, and it would continue to serve French imperialism.

Once the Algerian national liberation struggle began, the French Communist Party expelled all Algerian members as ipso facto “disloyal,” as well as all French members who spoke in favor of independence for Algeria. Likewise the Communist Party of Algeria, under the suzerainty of the French CP opposed the independence struggle.

The French CP opposed all solidarity initiatives in the French trade unions movement, and all acts of solidarity, and called for police repression against Algerians in France.

In March 1956, the French Communist Party boss, Maurice Thorez supported the call by Socialist Party Premier Guy Mollet for Emergency Powers to unleash brutal repression against supporters of the Algerians and the French working class. This law was used to horrifically torture hundreds of thousands of Algerians, not even to extract information but simply as “punishment.” And the Communist Party of France was happy to support the torturers.

Jaques Duclos, a deputy for the French CP treacherously argued in favor of the Emergency Powers and French colonialism:

“We declare ourselves to be in favor of the existence of political, economic and cultural ties between France and Algeria.”

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