‘Black Pete’ Parades are still held across the Netherlands without any hint of awareness to their vile racism.

For decades, the Netherlands has exported a carefully manicured image of itself to the world: windmills, bicycles, progressive social policies, and above all, tolerance. It's a branding exercise so successful the Dutch themselves have come to believe their own lie. But increasingly, people are seeing through this mask. What lies beneath isn't tolerance, it isn't honest with bluntness, but a deeply ingrained racist cultural mechanism that scholar Gloria Wekker calls "white innocence", a willful, aggressive refusal to acknowledge racism while continuing to practice it with a smile. This is the most insidious type of racism, attempting to gaslight people so blatantly. If you listen to a Dutch person, they'll say "oh you just don't get us Dutch" and laugh. Well people aren't laughing any more, and we do get you, you are white supremacist islamaphobic racists, and your gaslighting is beyond despicable.

White innocence isn't naivety or innocent at all, it's a structural psychological defense to allow a vile racist nation that gave the world the word "apartheid" because it invented that violent structure of harm, to position itself as a moral beacon. It enables a country whose colonial history in Indonesia, Suriname, and the Caribbean was marked by brutal racialised violence to attempt to lecture the world on human rights. It permits a society where the word "allochtoon" was invented to permanently mark citizens of migrant descent as foreign, while simultaneously insisting "we're not racist, we're direct, we're open." This isn't a contradiction the Dutch struggle with, it's a contradiction the Dutch have weaponised.

The mask operates through specific cultural scripts. When a politician calls Moroccans "scum" or proposes stripping dual citizens of voting rights, it's framed as "honesty" and "common sense." When the state systematically targets families with migrant backgrounds in the childcare benefits scandal, destroying thousands of lives through false fraud accusations based on racial profiling, the response is institutional foot-dragging rather than soul-searching. When anti-Islam rhetoric becomes mainstream political currency, with bans on headscarves, minarets, and even the call to prayer, it's packaged not as bigotry but as "protecting liberal values." The irony is staggeringly violent: the Netherlands claims to defend freedom by restricting the religious expression of its Muslim citizens.

Islamophobia has become perhaps the most revealing crack in the facade. Anti-Muslim sentiment isn't fringe in the Netherlands; it's presented as and considered respectable, patriotic and logical. It's broadcast on TV, debated in parliament, and printed in newspapers with little more than a shrug. Muslims are discussed as a problem to be managed, a threat to be neutralised, a culture to be overcome, like the 75% of Dutch Jews who were shipped off to the Nazi death camps, the highest percentage of any country. The subtext is racialised: Muslims aren't really Dutch, not European, not really human in the full sense. And all of this is done with Dutch "directness", that cherished national trait that doubles as a license to dispense with empathy while congratulating oneself on one's honesty, covering for their white supremacist protestant racism.

The mask is slipping because its contradictions have become too glaring to sustain. The generation of Dutch citizens with migrant backgrounds is no longer accepting the bargain their parents were offered: assimilation in exchange for conditional tolerance, which never fully arrives, because Dutch society doesn't even see them as fully human. They're naming what they see. Activists, artists, and intellectuals are documenting the gap between Dutch self-regard and Dutch reality. International attention, particularly around Gaza, has exposed the chasm between the Netherlands' human rights rhetoric and its political and military support for Israeli actions that many view as genocidal. The cognitive dissonance is becoming unsustainable for more people. The gaslighting is becoming clear to more. Yet the Dutch remain unable to see or admit their own vile racism. This makes for a dangerous mix for a society.

The Dutch will tell you they aren't racist. They will say it with a smile, and they will believe it. But the smile is part of the violence. It's the face of a culture that has perfected the art of hurting you while insisting it's helping you, excluding you while claiming to welcome you, and demanding gratitude for its tolerance while denying your full humanity. More and more people are no longer smiling back. They are looking past the mask, and what they see isn't tolerance at all. It never was.