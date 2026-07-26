I’ve been observing and actively engaging with some racists online, to trigger them and have fun, yes of course, but also to research them, like a modern day reverse ethnographer. I was studying these specimens in order to create the first White Dictionary, which I will without much further delay, publish today, on Sunday, 26 July 2026.

I have endeavoured to create a Whitesplanationary, a coloniser’s Thesaurus, a lexicon of “civilised” genocide, the oppressor’s Phrasebook (For Dummies), a book, nah, a field guide of pale-speak, the Whitewasher’s Dictionary of Newspeak 2.0: the Colonial Edition. Our Master’s vocabulary, we must bow down to him, and his little Book of White Lies.

Should you note any obvious errors, mistranslations or false inclusions, please notify by using your e-quill and notifying me forthwith ascended into the comments section, and I will endeavour to make the appropriate changes in a timely fashion, in due accordance with good grace and eligibility criteria we can invent together.

Good day, fellow wordsmiths.

Without much further a do, I will begin...when a white person says…

The Founding Lies

· “civilisation” they mean genocide

· “civilise” they mean murder

· “progress” they mean theft

· “development” they mean extraction

· “modernisation” they mean cultural erasure

· “reform” they mean conversion

· “discovery” they mean invasion

· “exploration” they mean reconnaissance for plunder

· “settlement” they mean theft

· “pioneers” they mean thieves

· “frontier” they mean land to steal

· “civilising mission” they mean genocide

· “white man’s burden” they mean they’re better than us

· “manifest destiny” they mean divine right to steal

The System of Manipulation & Control

· “order” they mean subjugation

· “stability” they mean control

· “rule of law” they mean laws to protect their power

· “law and order” they mean control of you

· “democracy” they mean ruled by a western dictator

· “freedom” they mean for themselves

· “justice” they mean theirs forced on you

· “liberty” they mean to dominate

· “governance” they mean neuterification

· “administration” they means management of you

· “reconciliation” they mean your acceptance of their lies

· “dialogue” they mean telling you what to do

· “negotiation” they mean dictating terms

· “compromise” they mean you give up everything

· “consensus” they mean agreement with them

· “education” they mean the western education

· “critical thinking” they mean thinking like us

· “academic freedom” they mean historical revisionism

· “balanced reporting” they mean their gaslighting

· “objective journalism” they mean propaganda

· “both sides” they mean avoid accountability

· “freedom of the press” they mean their Oligarch-controlled media

· “independent media” they mean controlled opposition

· “fact-checking” they mean to create an illusion

· “fake news” they mean news they don’t agree with

The Language of Race & Racism

· “colourblind” they mean ignore racism

· “meritocracy” they mean their white supremacy

· “reverse racism” they mean accountability for their racism

· “all lives matter” they mean your life doesn’t matter

· “savages” they mean anyone who doesn’t do as they say

· “backward” they mean you don’t look, act or think like them

· “barbaric” they are projecting

· “extremism” they mean resistance to their illegal violence

· “terrorism” they mean the violence they don’t commit

· “race relations” they mean you fitting in

· “racial harmony” they mean you not complaining

· “inclusion” they mean you being allowed in if you behave

· “belonging” they mean you fitting into their rules

· “community cohesion” they mean your compliance

· “integration” they mean becoming like them

· “urban renewal” they mean displacing you

· “gentrification” they mean taking your neighbourhood

· “regeneration” they mean making it more profitable for them

· “affordable housing” they mean housing they can profit from

· “slum clearance” they mean erasing your community

The Language of War & Violence

· “precision strikes” they mean bombing civilians

· “surgical strikes” they mean bombing hospitals

· “targeted killings” they mean assassination

· “decapitation strikes” they mean killing leaders

· “deconfliction” they mean we know you’re there, we don’t care

· “acceptable losses” they mean your body

· “kinetic action” they mean bombing you

· “failed states” they mean states they’ve bombed

· “rogue states” they mean states they will bomb

· “axis of evil” they mean states they want to bomb

The Language of Peace & Security

· “peace” they mean your surrender

· “security” they mean your insecurity

· “de-escalation” they mean your submission

· “ceasefire” they mean restocking

· “defence” they mean offensive illegal aggression

· “right to defend itself” they mean attack without impunity

· “self-defence” they mean their impunity

· “counter-terrorism” they mean collective punishment

· “deterrence” they mean their brutality

· “self-determination” they mean their right to determine your fate

· “two-state solution” they mean Bantustan

· “stability” they mean your compliance

· “normalisation” they mean your surrender

· “de-radicalisation” they mean erasing your resistance

· “reintegration” they mean you accept your place

· “conflict resolution” they mean you stop fighting

· “peace process” they mean no accountability for their crimes

The Language of Benevolence & Aid

· “humanitarian” they mean PR campaign for their crimes

· “aid” they mean debt

· “help” they mean entrapment

· “rescue” they mean forced dependence

· “relief” they mean theatrical performance

· “protection” they mean occupation

· “benevolence” they mean conditional charity not reparations

· “charity” they mean control

· “philanthropy” they mean tax evasion with a smile

· “capacity building” they mean making you dependent

· “technical assistance” they mean telling you what to do

· “development assistance” they mean extraction

· “international community” they mean the West

· “global south” they mean the rest of us

· “third world” they mean we’re backward

· “developing countries” they mean the country they want to exploit next

· “healthcare” they mean medicine you can’t afford

· “humanitarian aid” they mean we decide who lives

· “global health” they mean they decide what’s healthy

· “faith-based” they mean their faith

· “food aid” they mean your food is their profit

· “food security” they mean we control your food

· “agricultural development” they mean monoculture

The Language of Economics & Extraction

· “free market” they mean capitalist monopolies

· “investment” they mean plunder

· “foreign direct investment” they mean stealing your wealth

· “infrastructure” they mean to extract your resources

· “global economy” they mean their profit, your labour

· “trade” they mean your resources, their profit

· “economic growth” they mean destroying the planet

· “structural adjustment” they mean starvation

· “debt relief” they mean bribe to their puppet

· “privatisation” they mean your public goods become theirs

· “good governance” they mean that serves Empire

· “national interest” they mean theirs

· “globalisation” they mean you lose, they profit

· “competitiveness” they mean your cheap labour

· “efficiency” they mean job cuts

· “productivity” they mean your exploitation

· “innovation” they mean taking credit for other’s work

· “knowledge transfer” they mean stealing ideas

· “entrepreneurship” they mean oligarchy

· “shareholder value” they mean their profit, not your welfare

· “digital divide” they mean they’ve priced you out of technology

· “tech innovation” they mean their profit off your resources

· “AI” they mean digital propaganda machine

· “algorithms” they mean their biases

· “data” they mean your data, their profit

· “cybersecurity” they mean their security

The Language of Culture & Identity

· “culture” they mean their supremacy

· “tradition” they mean their rules

· “heritage” they mean their entitlement

· “values” they mean western values forced on you

· “integration” they mean assimilation

· “assimilation” they mean you disappear into them

· “multiculturalism” they mean they will tolerate us if we behave

· “diversity” they mean tokenism

· “civilised world” they mean themselves and whoever agrees with them

· “cultural exchange” they mean they tell us

· “cultural preservation” they mean preserving what they like

· “ethnic cleansing” they mean they’re stealing your land

· “missionary work” they mean conversion

The Language of Law & Justice

· “international law” they mean that applies to you, not them

· “human rights” they mean rights they invent and ignore

· “war crimes” they mean legal resistance from those opposing them

· “genocide” they mean their crimes that happened in the past, so forget it

· “proportionality” they mean we killed fewer of you than we could’ve

· “collateral damage” they mean your dead children

· “accountability” they mean not of them

· “truth commission” they mean delay justice

· “justice” they mean you aren’t getting any

The Language of Morality & Self-Justification

· “morality” they mean their lack of morality

· “ethics” they mean their ethical illogic

· “civilised behaviour” they mean your obedience

· “humanity” they mean their lack of it

· “superiority” they mean which is “proven” by their violent domination

· “burden” they mean the cost of ruling over you

· “destiny” they mean their destiny to rule you

· “shared values” they mean your compliance

· “better future” they mean without you

· “legacy” they mean their existence only

· “historical significance” they mean a serious crime they committed

· “future” they mean without you

· “hope” they mean they hope you die quietly and soon