MattAboutTown

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Acana Imperii's avatar
Acana Imperii
4h

Nice work, Matt.

Nothing like butt-hurt ‘whitey’ bitching about having to study history and have their rabid-white-supremacist-imperial-colonial noses rubbed in it.

White fragility is off the charts under Trumpenstein.

The standard white supremacist tactic is to avert their eyes to the truth and deny deny deny. That way they can feel better about themselves.

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