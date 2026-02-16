MattAboutTown

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
4h

Yes, the art of action and 'inaction'! I think of it as 'gumming up the works'. I participate in actions, like a weekly curbside protest in my small community every week, and provide free political art to whoever wants to put it to use, call the Congress cretins, donate to good causes and selectively vote ... leaving more and more boxes on the ballot unchecked.

And for the last several years I have deactivated and activated in different directions, like stepping away from Starbucks to my locally-owned neighborhood coffee shop. I order books from the local bookstore down the street. I go to the local grocery store that still has real-life cashiers (neighbors) instead of self check-out. I use my credit card as little as possible.

I live in a small town so I still have to use Amazon, but only after checking to see if what I need is available locally. It felt great recently to not order anything from Amazon for 4 or 5 months. One of the best opportunities I have is with a local 'seed library' which distributes free flower and vegetable seeds and I provide vegetable seedlings from my backyard greenhouse to local food banks for backyard gardeners. Every homegrown tomato or green pepper is less money to the insecticide-soaked corporate farms.

I think local support mutual aid networks will become more and more important. Such programs were so efficient in certain communities during the Great Depression the FDR administration purposely chose not to develop a federal model because it was a threat to the entire corporate economic vampire system.

Here's a clip from a Chris Hedges interview earlier today on resistance that has some good observations: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxyJLgNmmWE

Love the art in the post, Matt!!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture