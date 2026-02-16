This is the third piece in a series on philosophy for the present moment. The first, on Kierkegaard's Midnight Hour, outlines the need to see the lie. The second, talks about Iris Murdoch's need to pay attention and clearly see reality. This one takes Camus' Rebel and gives it a 2026 template.

The Question That Remains

Kierkegaard gave us the Midnight Hour, the moment the mask suffocates and you can no longer carry on with the lies. Murdoch gave us the work that follows, learning to see clearly, to attend, to let the weight of reality change you. But a question lingers: what now?

You see your neighbour disappearing, your language shifting, your feed flattening atrocity into content. You attend the meeting. You stay in the conversation. You refuse to look away. And then what? The machinery keeps grinding. The windows keep closing.

This is where Albert Camus enters. A French-Algerian philosopher who lived through Nazi occupation, who watched friends die, who knew the odds were long and victory uncertain. He asked the same question: in a world that offers no guarantees, why resist? Why not just curl up and wait for it to pass? His answer was neither hope nor optimism. It was something stranger and stronger: the discovery that the struggle itself is where freedom lives.

But here's what Camus also understood, and what resistance movements of the past century have proven again and again: fascism loves a fight it can see. It loves violence, because violence justifies crackdowns, it can be used by propagandists to turn the public against you, it gives the apparatus an enemy it can name, and attack. It loves one-day protests, because they exhaust you, they create the illusion of action while changing nothing, and everyone goes home while the apparatus eases back into the status quo. You have been put back in your place, and the systemic machinery goes on humming.

What fascism cannot fight is millions of people simply refusing to play.

What This Essay Is Really About

Before going further, I need to be honest with you about what this essay is not. It's not a strategy document or a five-point plan to bring down regimes. It's not something whose success can be measured in elections won or laws changed.

This essay is an invitation. An invitation to see something that most people miss: that the shackles binding you aren't primarily locked by distant powers. They are locked by your own hand, every time you reach for what hurts you, every time you tell yourself you need what's slowly killing you.

The person who feels they cannot live without Amazon Prime. The person who checks Twitter before kissing their children good morning. The person who scrolls footage of atrocity while their dinner goes cold. The person who votes year after year in elections that change nothing, because "what else can we do?"

The shackles are being put on by ourselves.

And if that's true, if the deepest form of unfreedom is the one we administer to ourselves, then the deepest form of resistance isn't attacking the shackles. It's realising you no longer need to keep putting them on.

The Myth of Sisyphus

Camus is famous for the myth of Sisyphus, the figure condemned by the gods to push a boulder up a hill, only to watch it roll down, forever repeating the task. It is, on its face, a portrait of futility.

But Camus asked a different question: what if Sisyphus is happy? Not because he'll ever reach the top. Not because the task has meaning in some cosmic sense. But because he himself has chosen it. Because the struggle itself, the push, the effort, the refusal to surrender, is where dignity lives.

Camus wrote: "One must imagine Sisyphus happy."

This isn't a consolation prize, it's a declaration. Meaning isn't found in outcomes, it's found in the quality of your refusal. Most people misread this. They think Camus is saying "make the best of a bad situation." He's actually saying something far more radical: the situation is not the point. The point is whether you claim your own life, your own effort, your own refusal, as yours. No god, no regime, no algorithm can take that from you, but they can trick you into giving it away.

They trick you by making you believe that freedom is something that happens later, after the election, after the revolution, after the app is fixed, after the right people are in charge. They trick you by making your commitment conditional on outcomes. I will resist if I think we can win. I will stop complying if others do it first. I will change my life when the system changes.

Camus says: no. The freedom is now. The freedom is in the refusal itself. Not what it achieves. The refusal.

What You've Been Taught to Believe

You have been taught that freedom is something you get from outside. From the right government, the right shopping platform, the right social media network, the right leader. You have been taught that your life depends on systems you cannot control, and that your only choices are to participate or to lose.

This is the lie. Not because the systems aren't powerful, they are, but because your participation is what powers them. Your attention, your money, your data, your compliance, your exhaustion, your despair. The apparatus runs on you. It has no other fuel.

And here's the deeper truth the apparatus can't afford for you to see: you don't actually need most of what it sells. Not the subscriptions. Not the notifications. Not the constant connectivity. Not the products that arrive in boxes and sit in corners. Not the performative outrage. Not the endless scroll.

You have been taught to feel that you need these things. That is the shackle. The shackle is not the Amazon warehouse or the data centre or the voting booth. The shackle is the belief, living in your own mind, that you can't live without them.

Remove that belief, and the shackle is gone. The apparatus still exists, but it no longer exists for you. You have stopped putting on the shackle. You have become, in the most literal sense, free.

Imagine

Imagine if millions and millions of people stopped taking part in the system that abuses them. Not marching. Not fighting. Not signing petitions that disappear into databases. Just...stopping.

But here is what makes this different from every protest you've ever seen: the goal isn't to make the system change. The goal is to stop needing it.

Imagine if people stopped filming each other, the Ring doorbell videos, the helmet cams, the phone footage uploaded for likes. Not as a boycott, not as a statement to the company. Just because you've realised that recording your neighbours isn't making you safer. It is making you a watcher, a surveillor, a small agent complicit with the very apparatus that abuses you too. And you don't want to be that person anymore.

Imagine if workers stopped giving unpaid overtime, the extra hour, the weekend email, the emotional labour of pretending everything is fine. Not as a strike with demands. Just because you've realised your life is leaking away in moments you'll never get back, and the company wont remember your sacrifice. It doesn't even thank you now in the present: stop giving your power away for nothing.

Imagine if consumers stopped buying from companies that fund the apparatus. Not organised boycotts with hashtags. Just millions of individual decisions, made quietly, without announcement, because you've realised you don't actually need another thing, and the thing you were going to buy was funding something you hate.

Imagine if parents stopped teaching their children to obey without question. If teachers stopped following curricula that lie. If neighbours stopped reporting the family hiding downstairs. If friends stopped laughing at the joke.

Imagine if citizens stopped voting

Not as a protest with demands. Not as a boycott with conditions. Just...stopping. Because you've finally realised voting in a broken system doesn't fix it. It only makes you feel you've done something, so you can go back to not doing anything else. It legitimises the system that's broken. It fixes nothing except enabling your own continued patience with abuse.

Imagine an election where 85% of people stay home. Not because they're apathetic, but precisely because they've woken up. The polling stations stand empty. The TV pundits babble into the void. The politicians give victory speeches to empty rooms.

And then what?

For the first time in generations, the people would finally be holding the levers. Not by taking power. By withdrawing the consent that creates power in the first place. The politicians would suddenly find themselves addressing an empty room, pretending to lead a people who have simply...gone.

Imagine if, on the day after that election, instead of staying home and seething, everyone simply walked outside and stood there. Not marching. Not chanting. Not holding signs. Just standing. On their streets. Outside their houses. Millions of people, silently, visibly, refusing to go back inside and pretend the lies they're being spoonfed through social media and mainstream is palatable any longer.

What would they do? Arrest everyone? There aren't enough cells. Shoot into crowds? Every bullet fired into a silent crowd names the shooter as the aggressor. The cameras would be rolling, not by the people who used to film for likes, but by the ones who finally stopped performing and started witnessing.

The apparatus has no answer for millions of people standing quietly in the places they live, refusing any longer to be complicit in their own abuse.

But Here's What You Must Understand

The examples above, the election, the standing outside, they are not the point. They are illustrations of the point. The point is not the big dramatic moment. The point is the millions of small moments that come before.

The point is the person who, tonight, does not laugh at the joke.

The point is the purchase you don't make.

The point is the hour of work you don't give for free.

The point is the lie you don't repeat.

The point is the neighbour you don't pretend not to see.

The point is the video you don't upload.

The point is the camera you turn off.

The point is the moment where you stop and say: I am done. I will not. I am not taking this any more.

The point is you have awoken, your eyes are open, you have paid attention and you can not for your own sanity go along with this madness any longer.

None of this will stop the apparatus tonight. But it will stop you from becoming someone who accepts it. And over time, millions of people refusing to accept it becomes something the apparatus can't ignore.

But even that, "becomes something the apparatus can't ignore", is not the reason to do it. The reason to do it is that not doing it makes you someone else. Someone who laughs at the joke. Someone who films the suffering. Someone who teaches their children to obey. Someone who keeps putting on the shackles and calling it freedom.

And you know something? You will start to feel better. You will be living more in tune with your values, ethics and morals and feel more aligned, more free.

The Question You're Probably Asking

If you're reading this and thinking: "This sounds like I'm supposed to give things up, to make my life harder, to risk something, and for what? So I can feel pure while the world burns?"

That question comes from the shackle. The shackle says: your comfort is the most important thing. Your safety is the most important thing. Your convenience is the most important thing. The shackle says: don't change anything unless you're guaranteed a reward.

The shackle lies.

What if giving up the thing you think you need isn't a sacrifice but a liberation? What if the subscription you cancel, the notification you silence, the platform you leave, what if these aren't losses but unbindings? What if the life on the other side of them is lighter, quieter, more yours?

This isn't about purity. It's not about being morally better than the person still scrolling. It's about discovering that the thing you were clutching was actually clutching you. And when you let go, you float.

What About the Person Who Stops and Then Suffers?

This is the hardest question. The person who stops complying, who stops using Amazon, who stops working unpaid overtime, who stops voting, and then finds themselves isolated, materially precarious, still subject to a system that hasn't noticed their absence. What do we say to them?

We say: you aren't alone, the stopping isn't the end, it is the beginning. But we also say something harder: your dignity is not conditional on the system noticing. The freedom you have claimed, the freedom of no longer putting on the shackles, is real whether anyone sees it or not. You have stopped being someone who accepts. That isn't nothing. That is everything.

The person who stops using Amazon and then struggles to afford things is living the truth that Amazon's prices were subsidised by something inhuman. The person who stops working unpaid overtime and then faces discipline is living the truth that the company was stealing their life. The person who stops voting and then feels powerless is living the truth that voting was never power, only the appearance of it.

The suffering is real. But the suffering of stopping is the suffering of withdrawal from an addiction. The suffering of continuing is the suffering of a life slowly, quietly destroyed while being told you're free.

Choose your suffering. But know that one of them leads somewhere.

The Violence Trap

This is why violence isn't just wrong, it's strategically inept. But more than that, it's philosophically confused.

Violence tries to attack the shackles from the outside. It assumes the problem is the people holding the keys, not the fact that we keep reaching for the shackles. Violence makes you into the thing you're fighting. It fills you with the same certainty, the same willingness to sacrifice others for your cause, the same belief that victory justifies means.

Mass noncooperation offers no such target. You cannot shoot millions of people for refusing to laugh. You cannot jail everyone who stops pretending. You cannot deport the idea of stopping.

But more importantly: noncooperation is not a weapon pointed outward. It's a hand opening, releasing what it was clutching. The violence is in the clutching. The freedom is in the release.

From Murdoch's Attention to Camus's Rebellion

Murdoch showed us that attention is the foundation, you can't refuse what you can't see. But attention without action curdles into despair. You see clearly, and then you must do something with that seeing.

Camus provides the bridge: you refuse not because you will win, but because refusal is the only response that keeps you human. The quality of your refusal is the quality of your freedom.

This isn't heroic. It's mundane. It's showing up, again and again, without guarantee. It's Sisyphus pushing the boulder, knowing it will fall, pushing anyway.

But here's the secret Sisyphus knows: the boulder is lighter when millions push together. Not because the hill changes. Because the weight is shared. And because each person pushing has realised that the push is theirs, that no god or regime can take it from them, that the freedom is in the push itself.

What You Can Do Tonight

You don't need to win tonight. You need to refuse tonight. That might mean:

· One conversation where you don't laugh at the joke

· One purchase you don't make

· One hour of work you don't give for free

· One lie you don't repeat

· One neighbour you don't pretend not to see

· One video you don't upload

· One camera you turn off

· One subscription you cancel

· One platform you leave

· One notification you silence forever

· One election you sit out

· One moment where you stop and say: I am done. I will not.

· One day when you walk outside and simply stand there

None of this will stop the apparatus tonight. But it will stop you from becoming someone who accepts it. And over time, millions of people refusing to accept it becomes something the apparatus can't ignore, because your willing participation in the system is the very fuel that enables it to continue.

But even that isn't the reason. The reason is that you, tonight, can choose not to put on the shackle. And that choice is yours. No one can make it for you. No one can take it from you.

The Invincible Summer

Camus wrote: "In the depths of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer."

That summer isn't hope for victory. It's the refusal to be defeated internally even when the external world is dark. It's the decision that your compliance is no longer for sale. It's the discovery that the shackles were in your hand all along, and you can simply stop putting them on.

Kierkegaard gave us the midnight, the moment we can no longer carry on with the lies.

Murdoch gave us the dawn, the slow, unbearable work of learning to see.

Camus gives us the daylight, the stubborn, unglamorous, daily refusal to comply.

One must imagine us happy.

Not because of what we will achieve. Because of what we refuse to become.

A Final Invitation

If you're reading this and feel the weight of futility, Camus wouldn't offer you hope. He would offer you something better: company.

You aren't alone in the refusal. The boulder is heavy for all of us. But together, on our separate hills, we stop. We push. We refuse.

That stopping, that refusal, is the light in the dark. And when you stand tomorrow, you stand because you stopped. You stopped complying, stopped performing, stopped pretending. Now you simply are, present, visible, undeniable.

The shackles are in your hand. You have always been the one putting them on.

Tonight, you can start to stop.

What will you stop doing tonight?

Part four of this series will address what comes next: how we find each other, how we build something new, how the space created by refusal becomes the foundation for a life worth living.