Ahmed stopped speaking in 1956. Not because his tongue was cut, but because what was there to say? The French had taken his land, then his father, then his name, renaming him "Ahmed" because "Abd el-Kader" was too long for the clerk. By the time he reached Frantz Fanon's clinic in Blida, he hadn't spoken in 11 months. He sat. He stared. He waited.

Fanon didn't give him medicine. He gave him a room with other men who had also stopped speaking. He gave them bandages to roll. He gave them each other's silence. And then, over weeks, something shifted. One man coughed, another muttered. Ahmed, one afternoon, asked for water, not because the therapy worked, but because the man beside him couldn't reach his cup.

The struggle didn't wait for them to be ready. The struggle made them ready.

The Wound That Won't Stop Speaking

Fanon was a psychiatrist from Martinique who worked in Algeria during the war of independence. He saw patients whose minds had been broken by colonialism, not just by violence, but by the daily, hourly assault of being told they were less, being lied to by propaganda they had believed.

The coloniser doesn't only take land. The coloniser takes the mind. Plants the settler inside you. Creates a voice that says you are worthless, your culture is nothing, your body is wrong. And dont fight us, you wont win.

Ahmed had absorbed that voice. It spoke in French. It told him he was crazy. It told him silence was the only dignity left.

Fanon watched this happen again and again. The paranoid began to trust, not because they did therapy, but because they had to rely on others in the dark. The self-hating began to value themselves, not because they read books, but because they were needed. The isolated found belonging, not because they were welcomed, but because they shared risk.

Healing didn't wait for them to be ready.

It happened in the space between people who had stopped pretending.

The Voice of Surrender

There's a voice you will hear. Maybe you've heard it already: why worry about what you can't change?

It comes from friends who love you. From family who want you to be okay. From your own mind, exhausted, after another night scrolling. It sounds like wisdom, like acceptance, like peace, like the serenity prayer.

It's a trap.

Because here's the question the platitude never answers: how do you know what you can't change?

You don't. None of us do. History is littered with things people "knew" couldn't change, from slavery, to empire, segregation, apartheid, until people who refused to accept that knowledge proved it wrong.

The person who tells you not to worry about what you can't change isn't giving you wisdom. They're giving you permission to stop before you've started. They are asking you to pre-emptively surrender to a future that hasn't happened yet.

Fanon's patients had been told their whole lives they couldn't change their condition. The colonial order told them: this is just how things are. This is how they've always been. This is how they'll always be. Why make yourself miserable fighting reality?

That voice, the voice of "realism," of "pragmatism," of "look after yourself", wasn't neutral. It'ss the settler speaking through them. It was surrender dressed up as maturity.

When people say "you can't change the world," they mean the big thing, the apparatus, the system, the whole machine. And maybe they're right. Maybe you won't topple it in your lifetime. But Fanon meant something else when he wrote: what matters isn't to know the world but to change it.

He meant your world. The world you actually inhabit. The street you live on. The neighbour who needs help. The friend who might stop laughing at the joke if you stop laughing first. The meeting you could attend. The camera you could turn off. The conversation you could stay in.

You change the world by changing the world you're in. And that world, the immediate, the local, the human, is always within reach.

The Fire That Remakes You

Here's what Fanon witnessed in that clinic. Patients who joined the resistance didn't wait to be healed. They acted. And in acting, they were healed. Not completely. Not forever. But really.

Fanon wrote "in the world through which I travel, I am endlessly creating myself".

Ahmed in that room, rolling bandages, reaching for water, speaking. He wasn't recovering a self that existed before colonialism. That self was gone. The French made sure of it. He was making something new, in the space between himself and the man beside him.

This is the insight that carries us forward. Because if the self is created in struggle, then the question becomes: created for what?

The answer cannot be "just keep struggling forever." That way lies burnout, despair, the slow death Kierkegaard named. The struggle must be for something. Not a future utopia, Camus taught us to be suspicious of futures that demand present sacrifice. But for something durable. Something that can hold the selves we are becoming.

This is where Antonio Gramsci enters.

The Air You Breathe

Antonio Gramsci spent the last 11 years of his life in Mussolini's prisons.

His body was broken. Tuberculosis. His teeth fell out. He couldn't sleep. In cramped cells with limited books, he filled notebook after notebook with reflections on how power actually works.

What he saw changed everything.

The ruling class doesn't rule by force alone, Gramsci argued. Force is expensive. Force creates resentment. Force cannot last. The real work of power is making itself invisible. Becoming the air you breathe. The common sense you never question. The assumptions that seem so natural you forget they were ever imposed.

He called this hegemony.

Hegemony is the reason people vote against their own interests. Hegemony is the reason workers defend the bosses who exploit them. Hegemony is the reason your neighbour films the family hiding downstairs and uploads it for likes, not because they are evil, but because they have absorbed the common sense that this is what good citizens do.

The apparatus doesn't need to police you if you already believe the system is natural, inevitable, or just. Hegemony is power that has become invisible.

The mask you forgot you were wearing.

Building Different Air

Kierkegaard called it the mask. Murdoch called it the illusion. Gramsci gave it a name that stuck.

If hegemony is common sense that serves the powerful, then the answer isn't to shout louder. The answer is to build different common sense. Gramsci called this counter-hegemony.

Counter-hegemony isn't a revolution. It isn't a march. It isn't a single event that changes everything overnight. It's the slow, patient, unglamorous work of building alternative institutions, alternative culture, alternative common sense. It's creating the conditions where the apparatus's lies no longer make sense because people have experienced something real together.

In the 1960s, the Black Panthers started a free breakfast programme for children. The FBI watched, confused. It wasn't a protest or a riot. It was just children eating before school. But the programme did something the Panthers couldn't have done with speeches: it made the state's failure visible. It showed another way was possible. It built common sense, one child at a time.

This is what mutual aid networks do when they meet needs governments ignore. This is what reading groups do when they question what everyone "knows." This is what the parent does who teaches their child differently. This is what the teacher does who finds a way around the curriculum. This is what the neighbour does who watches out instead of filming.

None of this makes the news. None of it looks like resistance in the old sense. But over time, it becomes something the apparatus cannot fight because there's nothing to fight.

You can't arrest millions of people for meeting together.

You can't jail a new common sense.

The Long Ground

Gramsci called this the war of position. The war of manoeuvre is the direct assault. The storming of the palace. The revolution in a day. It's what fascism loves because it can see it, it can crush it, it can turn it into a reason for crackdowns.

The war of position is different. It's the long occupation of terrain. It's building, slowly, patiently, without guarantee, until one day the apparatus looks around and realises it no longer holds the ground.

This doesn't mean the war of manoeuvre never comes. Sometimes it must. But it can't come first, and it can't come alone. Every successful revolution in history was preceded by decades of position, of people building, organising, creating the conditions where the old order no longer made sense.

The Intellectuals We Already Are

There's one more piece Gramsci gives us. And it's the piece that ties everything back to Fanon. Gramsci wrote about organic intellectuals. Not academics. Not experts with university degrees. The word "intellectual" in Gramsci's sense means something simpler: anyone who thinks, who reflects, who tries to understand their condition and act on that understanding.

All men are intellectuals, Gramsci wrote. But not all men have the function of intellectuals in society. Everyone has the capacity. The question is whether the conditions exist for that capacity to be exercised. The factory worker who understands why their wages are stagnant is an intellectual. The mother who organises childcare with her neighbours is an intellectual. The person who reads one essay and discusses it with a friend is an intellectual.

The apparatus wants you to believe that thinking is for experts. That understanding is for people with credentials. That you should leave the big questions to those who know better. This is not an accident. This is hegemony at work, convincing you your own mind is not to be trusted.

Fanon saw the same thing in Algeria. The colonised were told they had no history, no culture, no capacity for self-governance. They internalised this lie. And then, in the struggle, they discovered it was false. They became intellectuals of their own liberation.

Ahmed, rolling bandages, reaching for water, speaking, he was becoming an intellectual. Not because he read books. Because he acted, and in acting, understood.

The Fire Becomes the Ground

This is the synthesis. Fanon gives us the fire that remakes the self. Gramsci gives us the understanding that this remade self has work to do.

You aren't just becoming free. You are becoming someone who can build freedom for others. You are becoming an organic intellectual of your own struggle.

The paranoid who learns to trust in the dark becomes someone who can hold space for others who are afraid. The self-hating who discovers their worth in the struggle becomes someone who can remind others they matter. The isolated who finds belonging becomes someone who can build the table where others will sit.

This isn't heroic. It isn't glamorous. It's the work of decades, of generations. It's building a new world in the shell of the old, not because you will see it finished, but because the building itself is the life worth living.

What This Asks of You

Not that you topple the apparatus tonight. Not that you have a plan. Not that you know where any of this is going.

Two things. And they are the same thing.

Find one other person who also refuses. Act with them. Let the acting change you.

And then make that acting durable. Meet again. Build something that can outlast tonight. A meal that becomes a habit. A conversation that becomes a reading group. A watch that becomes a neighbourhood network. A refusal that becomes a life.

Gramsci wrote from his prison cell, knowing he would never see the freedom he fought for. He kept writing anyway. Not because he would win. Because the writing itself, the thinking, the building, the passing on, was the victory.

Fanon wrote from a hospital bed, dying of leukaemia, knowing Algeria would win independence but not knowing what would come after. He kept writing anyway. Not because he had answers. Because the questions mattered.

You aren't alone in this. You are not the first. You will not be the last. The struggle is a home, not a safe home, not a finished home. But a home where you are real, where your wounds are carried together, where your fear is faced together, where your hope isn't for victory but for the people beside you.

What Ahmed's Room Ask of you

One must imagine us building. Not because the building will be finished. Because the building, shared, patient, durable, is the only answer to the apparatus that wants you alone.

Kierkegaard gave us midnight. Murdoch gave us dawn. Camus gave us daylight. Fanon and Gramsci give us the ground. The ground we stand on together, that we tend, water, defend. The ground that shifts, that requires us to keep inventing, keep listening, keep building. But ground we stand on together.

Ahmed, in that room, rolling bandages, speaking. He wasn't waiting to be free. He was becoming free in the space between himself and the man beside him.

That space is still there.

It's waiting for you.

Find one person who also refuses. Sit with them. Ask them what they're afraid of. Tell them what you're afraid of.

That noticing. That asking. That acting.

In the world through which I travel, I am endlessly creating myself.

What will you create tonight?

Note to reader

This is the fourth in a series: Kierkegaard, to Murdoch, to Camus, arriving at Fanon and Gramsci.