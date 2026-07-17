The Middle Ground

I removed the middle of The Blaze’s track “Territory” because Fanon taught me that’s where the coloniser keeps us trapped. The middle is patience, assimilation, where we’re told to stay, to negotiate. The promise is if we wait long enough, work hard enough, earn enough, we’ll be accepted into systems built for our exclusion. We’re told liberation is gradual, evolutionary, and something to be earned. The middle is the coloniser’s favourite invention, making oppression feel like a process rather than the prison it puts us in.

Fanon called this the “zone of occult instability”, the psychic space where the colonised internalises their own taught inferiority.

I call it the territory between. So I cut it.

The Material Conditions

What remains is the intro and the climax, the known and the coming, wound and rupture, and the space left between them. The silence of the middle, which isn’t empty, for we are walking into the silence, the only territory that matters. Within that silence, I placed Nina Simone, the constant voice of the walk itself. She sings throughout, her indictment of Mr. Backlash not a moment in history, but representing the material conditions we’re all living in.

“You raise my taxes freeze my wages and send my son to Vietnam”

Vietnam, the country the Empire sent their sons to destroy, that defeated the settlers so thoroughly Empire never truly recovered.

Vietnam is both an analogy and the proof. The Quân Giải phóng (Liberation Army) didn’t negotiate, they outlasted, transformed the coloniser’s own logic of endless war into a weapon of exhaustion. The Vietnamese faced the B-52s, napalm, and the most sophisticated military in human history, buying time itself, not in patience or waiting, but with a different temporality entirely. They refused to fight on the coloniser’s schedule and fought on theirs.

Fanon knew this when he wrote the colonised “discovers his life, his breath, his beating heart are the same as those of the coloniser.” Vietnam showed this discovery, when acted upon, can break Empire. The settlers lost in Vietnam because of military failure, yes, but because Vietnam withdrew its recognition of Empire’s authority. It stopped believing in their opponents claimed exceptionalism or invincibility, and punched in slow and repeatedly in the face, in front of the whole world. Fanon understood decolonisation is a total rupture, not a negotiation. That’s the rupture Simone sings about, the rupture we’re walking toward.

The Necessary Rupture

The coloniser’s violence always contains its own undoing.

Algeria knew this.

Vietnam knew this.

Fanon knew this, as he wrote about Algeria’s war of independence, the necessity of revolutionary violence, and the impossibility of reform within colonial structures.

I sped-up the metronome from The Blaze’s Territory, the video of which was filmed in Algiers, as the heartbeat of this Fanonian truth. It quickens as we can’t wait, linear time belongs to the coloniser, it tries to convince us change is slow, gradual, patient. But Fanon knew decolonisation is “a program of complete disorder.” It has to be total rupture, not evolution, as the metronome accelerates towards the necessary rupture we’re approaching. I can feel it.

Simone’s lyrics are the rupture made audible.

“The world is big big and bright and round and it’s full of folks like me who are black, yellow, beige and brown”

She redraws the map, reclaiming our cartographic imagination, for the world isn’t the coloniser’s property, it’s our shared, abundant existence...populated by the majority. This is Fanon’s “new humanism”, recognising the colonised aren’t a minority to be absorbed, but the majority to walk to liberation all as one.

The Quick Goodbye

She doesn’t ask to be included, she announces her departure:

“Mr. Backlash I’m gonna leave you with the backlash blues”

She leaves him, not physically, but ontologically, withdrawing her recognition of his authority. She’s living the Fanonian moment, when the colonised ceases to see themselves through the coloniser’s eyes, stops seeking approval and starts accessing freedom.

The backlash becomes Empire’s burden now, for she is already elsewhere, free, liberated. It’s the moment when the departure is complete, when the colonised no longer needs the coloniser’s gaze. Fanon called this the “clearing” that follows the “nervous condition”, the birth of a self that exists outside the oppressor’s framework.

The Liberation Journey

But here’s what I want you to understand, the climax isn’t liberation. Liberation is our walk together, between the intro and the climax, into the removed middle, the journey that we will take together. Liberation starts with speeding up our own internal metronomes.

The middle can’t be captured in sound alone, we are going to live it together. That’s why I removed it, not because it doesn’t exist, but because it’s ours to make. Fanon wrote “the colonised’s liberation must be preceded by a total rejection of the coloniser’s values.” That rejection doesn’t happen in a single moment, it happens as we intentional walk, with our shared sped-up heartbeat, refusing to wait any longer.

The journey between knowing where we are and knowing where we’re going, that journey belongs to us. To Palestine, where Fanon’s analysis of settler colonialism remains devastatingly relevant. To the Mapuche, whose resistance to extraction echoes Algeria’s fight. To the Navajo, whose territory is still being stolen by the logic Fanon diagnosed.

The coloniser wants to narrate our journey, but who are they to tell us how or when to resist, or even what our resistance should look like. Our journey is unspeakable in their language, existing in the arrhythmia of the sped-up beat, existing in Simone’s voice, singing throughout, not to guide us, but to walk with us.

Because she already left, she is already free. Her freedom isn’t a destination, as she’s showing us the map, pointing towards liberation, away from Mr. Backlash, toward the world that’s big and bright and round.

Fanon gave us the direction, telling us decolonisation isn’t an imitation of the coloniser’s world, but the “creation of a new man”, a new human being, a new humanity. He told us violence isn’t just physical, it’s psychic, spiritual and part of our violent refusal to accept the coloniser’s version of reality.

The Walk Itself

The middle is where we are right now, you reading this, walking your own walk. The sped-up metronome is our refusal, the violence readying to accelerate beyond the coloniser’s tempo, the heartbeat of a people who have decided they will no longer wait.

That’s what I hoped to do, to create a sonic map of that refusal. The intro is where we are, the catalog of violences, the “second-class houses and second-class schools”, the sons and daughters sent to die in Empire’s wars. The climax is where we’re going, the departure, the withdrawal, the blues handed back to the one who created them.

The territory between is ours, and we will take it back, we’ll walk through it together, not waiting, no longer negotiating, not earning, just walking, faster and faster, until the metronome breaks and only rupture remains.

Free Palestine, where the settler colony is cracking.

Free Sudan, where the revolution was stolen, but not forgotten.

Free Yemen, where the bombs fall, but the people remain.

Free the Mapuche, whose forests aren’t resources.

Free the Navajo, whose land isn’t a sacrifice.

For once they are free,

we will all be free.

Vietnam showed the world what happens when you stop believing in your opponents claimed exceptionalism or invincibility, and instead, you punched it slowly and repeatedly in the face, in front of the whole world.

Free Palestine, from the River to the Sea