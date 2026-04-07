The Mirror of 1848 and 1961

After traveling around the UK for three months, what I heard was people fed up with being told their concerns were parochial, their culture problematic, and their economic interests somehow served by the same globalised financial service sector that stripped the nation of its wealth and abandoned its communities decades ago. But yet, many of these communities are failing to see the facade in front of them, which I understand, as it has been carefully constructed for generations to conceal and lie. And it is working all too well.

From London to the Midlands, from the North to Scotland and Wales, people know they are being lied to, they just do not know where to turn next. I do not blame anyone who put their faith in the established parties: I understand why they did. But it is time for a change, that people aren't seemingly willing to step towards. All too often I heard the old phrases: "what can we do about it though, it's the best we have"; "we've just got to hope things improve"; and "it is what it is, there's no use in worrying about what we can't change". These are the phrases of defeatism, and will lead to the continued decay and decline experienced in the collapsing British imperial core. It's time for class consciousness to prevail over this false consciousness, this hypernormalisation I witnessed, before it's too late.

Since then, I have been re-reading Frantz Fanon's The Wretched of the Earth, written in 1961 during the Algerian fight for independence from France. It contains observations that apply to Britain in 2026, but I have also been re-reading Marx and Engels, because Fanon learned from them, and because the British working class isn't a colonised peasantry but a deindustrialised proletariat. The tools for analysing the class dynamics are Marx's, the tools for understanding the psychology of this class abandonment are Fanon's.

This series of articles is a synthesis.

Fanon's method, his understanding that elites construct a portion of the population as backward, reactionary, and disposable travels and has morphed into my understanding on modern Britain. And Marx's method, that historical materialism, class analysis, and the critique of false consciousness provides the engine that Fanon's psychological insights need to become revolutionary strategy.

What follows is an exercise in structural translation: taking both thinkers' analytical tools and applying them to a Britain that has spent forty years deciding that some communities are no longer needed.

The Collapse of the Colonial Bribe and British Exceptionalism

In the 19th century, Engels noticed something strange, while the rest of Europe's workers were becoming revolutionary, Britain's workers weren't. In a letter to Marx, Engels wrote "The ultimate aim of this most bourgeois of all nations would appear to be the possession, alongside the bourgeoisie, of a bourgeois aristocracy and a bourgeois proletariat."

Engels is saying because Britain was the "workshop of the world", the first industrialised nation, holding vast colonial territories, it could, and did, bribe its proletariat. By siphoning stolen wealth from India, Ireland, Africa and the Caribbean, the British bourgeoisie offered just enough concessions to the domestic working class to win their loyalty to appease them in their own suffering and exploitation. These creeping reluctant concessions, hard fought for by organisers, came eventually in the form of mildly improved wages, housing, sanitation, public parks and later the NHS, council housing and the welfare state.

This was not charity, it was a considered political strategy of trade offs, and it worked. It created what Engels called the bourgeois proletariat, workers who don't own the means of production but think like capitalists. Workers who see themselves not as exploited, but as "temporarily embarrassed millionaires." Workers who side with their nation's ruling class against workers elsewhere. Not because they are stupid, but because they are duped into believing they are closer to being a billionaire than homeless.

That era is coming to an end.

Between 1979 and 1985, Britain lost 3 million manufacturing jobs. This wasn’t automation or some accident, it was intentional policy. The Thatcher governments deliberately broke the unions, closed the mines, and allowed the industrial base to collapse while simultaneously deregulating the City of London. The 1986 Big Bang wasn't a market correction, it was a political choice to remake Britain as a financial services economy. Every government since, Major, Blair, Brown, Cameron, May, Johnson, Starmer, has maintained that choice and retained the status quo in favour of capital accumulation, feeding the population a series of lies that people have believed.

The colonial super-profits from wealth theft are gone. The welfare state has been, and continues to be, dismantled. Real wages have stagnated for 15 years, or gone down due to inflation, inflation which only benefits capital accumulation upwards. Life expectancy and birth rates are stagnating and falling in some areas. The NHS is crumbling. Housing, whether to buy or rent, is unaffordable. The British bourgeoisie, ruling elites, or parasitic capitalist class, however you wish to term them, can no longer afford to buy you off. That is why standards of living are falling. It's time to acknowledge reality, so we can fix things.

Stripped of that bribe, they are revealing their true face, the same face Marx saw in 1848, one of violence, repression and a willingness to use fascist mobilisations to protect their wealth and the constant sucking upwards of capital from the 99% to the 1%.

Class in 2026 Britain

Before we go further, I want to clarify terms. Marx distinguished several classes and here's how they map onto Britain today.

The Bourgeoisie – The ruling class, own the means of production. In 2026 Britain, this is the top 1%, hedge fund managers, media owners, major shareholders, finance capitalists. They have used their ideological leadership to dismantle pension systems, redistribute income upward, and capture the state.

The Proletariat – The working class, own nothing but their capacity to work, that's probably you reading this. They must sell their labour power to the bourgeoisie to survive. In 2026 Britain, this is the majority: warehouse workers, care workers, retail staff, gig economy drivers, nurses, teachers, rail workers. Crucially, it also includes many who call themselves "middle class", salaried professionals who don't own the means of production.

The Petty Bourgeoisie – Small business owners, independent creatives, self-employed contractors, including gig economy workers. In theory they own their means of production but also work alongside any employees, but also operate within the rules of the Bourgeoisie and are subservient to them. In 2026 Britain, this layer is being proletarianised: the Uber driver who owns their car, the Deliveroo rider who owns their phone. They are not the ruling class, but they are often convinced they are "temporarily embarrassed millionaires" in waiting.

The Lumpenproletariat – The excluded, chronically unemployed, the criminalised, the homeless, those entirely outside wage labour. In 2026 Britain, this is the layer Farage attempts to mobilise as shock troops: the street violence, the intimidation, the fascist edge of a movement that otherwise pretends to speak for "ordinary people."

The Professional-Managerial Class – A layer of the petty bourgeoisie that has been integrated into the financialised economy as its day-to-day operators. Civil servants, journalists, HR managers, university administrators, NGO directors. They enjoy relative security and cultural capital. Their contempt for deindustrialised workers is not personal failure, it's the ideology of a liberal class fraction that has made peace with capital by abandoning the proletariat.

The Arc of Betrayal: Thatcher, Blair, Starmer, from Ernest Jones Beginnings

To understand how these communities arrived at this moment, you have to name what was done to them, and who did it. This betrayal has a historical precedent. In 1858, Karl Marx watched a Chartist leader named Ernest Jones, once a revolutionary, preach "union of the middle and working classes" for a handful of coins. Marx wrote to Engels, "Our friend Jones has decidedly sold himself (at the lowest possible price) to the bright coterie." Engels replied, explaining that Britain's colonial super-profits had created a "bourgeois proletariat" willing to betray its own class.

The Labour Party was built on that foundation. From its founding, Labour was never a revolutionary party. It was a bourgeois workers' party, an institution designed to capture working-class votes, while preserving capitalism, and therefore workers own exploitation. The rightward shift and eventual full capture of the Labour Party by capitalists started with Blair, morphing into whatever this Starmer government is cosplaying as was intentional. It's the logic of the party revealing itself when the colonial bribe collapsed.

Consider the record.

1979–1997 (Thatcher, Major) – Neoliberalism takes hold, deliberate deindustrialisation, union destruction, and the creation of a low-wage, precarious labour market ripe for exploitation.

1997–2009 (Blair, Brown) – "New Labour", aka Thatcherism with a 'human' face. Privatisation, PFI, the Iraq War, benefits cuts. Aspirationalism as a weapon against solidarity. Morphing into the disastrous premiership of Brown's collapsing government of managed decline following the 2008 financial crisis.

2010–2019 (Cameron, May) – Austerity, the deliberate starvation of public services. The framing of benefit claimants as scroungers. The creation of the hostile environment, the 'othering' stepped up apace to blame non-white faces for the woes of the British people, rather than look at the capitalists who are to blame. People going along with policies that were against their own interests, sold a concoction of lies to swallow and believe.

2019–2024 (Johnson, Truss, Sunak) – Mis-managed chaos and the period of Tory insanity that fuelled racism, leading to Brexit as a smokescreen for continued extractive parasitic financialisation of the British economy. COVID profiteering. The Rwanda scheme. The 'Global Britain' agenda, pumped around like the Empire never died. All these bizarre policies built on the othering seen in the past decade, fuelling the decline in obscurity.

2024–present (Starmer) – The restoration of the Labour right. The expulsion of anyone deemed left. Anti-strike laws embraced. Austerity 2.0, building on a decade and a half failure to further decay and decline the UK into it's continuing sink into the abyss. NATO pomped, genocide funding, American fascist enabling and appeasement abound. Nuclear weapons continuation. A Labour Party that has abandoned even the pretence of representing workers.

Starmer is not a failure of socialism. He’s the logical conclusion of a party that was never socialist to begin with. Starmer is the end result of capital capture, a grey man of nothingness, plodding the country into its demise.

Section 5 - False Consciousness: Why People Support Farage

The centrist case against deindustrialised communities, whispered in Westminster corridors, published in think-piece columns, implicit in every condescending "levelling up" white paper, is they vote against their own interests. I should know, I worked alongside these sort of people for years and heard their intolerable idiocy. Their argument runs: these places were offered investment, opportunity, social programmes, but they returned again and again to a false cultural grievance based on immigration, sovereignty, and the politics of resentment. The implication is that they aren't rational political actors but captives of delusion. This is not political analysis, it's a false alibi.

It allows centrists (or centre right politicians like Starmer and his government in the UK's Overton Window of 2026) to avoid asking the question it can't answer: what if these communities have been voting rationally all along? What if they have correctly perceived every party offering them "investment" and "opportunity" delivered the same thing, precarity, wage suppression, and the slow liquidation of what little economic security remained? The turn to Farage isn't a mystery. It's the logic of a population that has been offered nothing else. The tragedy is that Farage offers nothing either, but at least he performs contempt for the elites who betrayed them.

Marx called this false consciousness: ideas that don't reflect material reality, systematically generated by the institutions the ruling class controls. The press, the pulpit, the algorithms, the curriculum, all of them reproduce on the daily the idea that the migrant caused the wage cut, that the EU caused deindustrialisation, that the "woke" caused the housing crisis. This isn't a mystery, it's a designed false information environment, otherwise known as propaganda. Lies to ensure obedience.

As Michael Parenti wrote, the media's "power to determine the issue agenda, the information flow, and the parameters of political debate so that it extends from ultra-right to no further than moderate centre, is if not total, still totally awesome."

In 2026 Britain, a worker can live their entire life without ever encountering a coherent, positive explanation of communism. They will, however hear false information concerning countries where socialism is being enacted, or has been tried in the past, only to be obliterated by American fascism. That isn't an accident. It's this designed false information environment that holds captive it's audience who rarely question it's validity. Until the left builds institutions capable of competing with it, people will continue to be mobilised against their own class and interest under false consciousness.

Next article will cover the fascist logic of the Farage phenomenon and beyond to how the capitalist class will use him as a form of fire brigade.