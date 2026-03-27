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7thSignSoul
Mar 27

🔥❗️🤣😂🤣😂🤣🔥🔥🔥😂🤣😂🤣❗️🔥

🎯🔥LUV The Graphic🔥🎯

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Paul
Mar 27

I would certainly hope so. But I think that Europe will take every opportunity to forgive the USA for starting a nuclear war.

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