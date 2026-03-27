First…

Let us dispense with the notion Iran will sign anything the American Empire puts in front of them. They will not. Would you? After their negotiator was removed from the table via Hellfire missile. After their Supreme Leader was murdered. After being ringed by fascist bases across the Gulf like a patient who has woken up to find the surgeon is Mengele and has drawn on every organ with a marker pen ready for extraction. After another illegal war launched by an administration that campaigned as anti-war with the sincerity of a man reading a eulogy for someone he poisoned. It would be like agreeing terms with a rabid dog after it already bite you, rather than going to A&E for some immediate rabies treatment.

Colonel Trump

This leaves Donald Trump in a position he finds genuinely unbearable: Cowardy Cowardy Custard, the Kentucky Fake-news Chicken, more Colonel Mustard though than Colonel Sanders. The man spent seventy years perfecting the art of walking away, from failed casino businesses, from lawsuits with pornstars, from the survivors of his sexual predation and assault, from wives, from the Vietnam War draft, from any situation where the bill was about to arrive. His entire life has been a masterclass in leaving before the consequences catch up. But consequences, like the East India Company, eventully come for what they think they are owed, and they don't accept payment in publicity and PR BS.

Pussy grabber

The Epstein Files did what they were always going to do: provided enough smoke to choke on, no photograph of the fire. What they confirmed was what anyone paying attention already understood. A man who spent decades orbiting beauty pageants like a shark that has discovered it can survive on land provided there are enough teenage girls around did not do so out of a passion for sash wearing technique. Whether the material exists or not is almost irrelevant at this point. The point is that everyone involved knows the shape of the silence. He is a self-proclaimed pussy grabber after all.

Woking

So here we are. Trump, the dealmaker who never pays, has walked into a negotiation where the other side would rather die than flinch. Iran has spent years watching the US Empire murder its generals, assassinate its scientists, and bomb its allies resisting illegal occupation and genocide in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen and elsewhere. The idea that they will now sit down with a man whose foreign policy experience before office consisted of once staying at a Trump-branded hotel in Baku is not just optimistic. It is the delusion of a man who believes the leopard will change its spots if he offer him a private tour of the Woking Pizza Express on a hot humid summer day in August. No sweat.

Liberation of the Uterus

The anti-war administration keeps changing its stated war objectives with the frequency of a pathological liar trying to remember which lie they told to which person last. First it was freeing Iranian women, a mission statement delivered by the anti-war administration whose idea of women's liberation includes taking away their right to bodily autonomy and whose closest ally in the region treats women as chattel. The cognitive dissonance required to hold this position would be impressive if it weren't so clearly the delusion of a man who has spent so long staring at his own reflection he has forgotten there is nothing behind it.

Taliban for Taliban

Then it was regime change, which worked beautifully in Afghanistan, where the Fascist Regime successfully replaced one Taliban government with exactly the same Taliban government after a twenty-year interlude that cost trillions of dollars and achieved nothing except a very thorough demonstration of what imperial overreach looks like when performed by people who think PowerPoint presentations count as strategy.

Noclear plan

Now it is about preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, which they do not currently possess. This is like announcing a pre-emptive war against a neighbour because they might one day buy a kitchen knife, while you yourself are standing in a room full of machetes and have already used several of them on previous neighbours, with the bodies buried in your own garden.

G.I. Morgan

Into this steps Pete Hegseth. Let us be precise about Pete. He is a man who was selected to run the Pentagon because he was on television. That is not a metaphor. That is the actual selection criteria now. The world's largest military apparatus, with a budget larger than the next ten countries combined, is currently being overseen by a man whose previous experience of armed conflict consisted of shouting about it from a desk designed to look like a kitchen table. He is the Secretary of War in the anti-war administration, not a misnomer or a contradiction, just evidence of the hypocrisy. It's like saying any man who has eaten a sandwich is a chef. He is the Secretary of War in the way that a man who has sat in a plane is a pilot. A backseat lunatic. It would be like having Piers Morgan as the UK's Defence Secretary.

Jazz Hands

Pete is sending more troops to the Middle East. There are already 50,000 fascist troops scattered across the region like the pattern on a Wetherspoons carpet, impossible to tell where one ends and another begins, stained in ways nobody wants to investigate, and everyone has learned to simply walk around them without making eye contact. What these additional troops will do is unclear. Possibly they are there to provide moral support, but sending up to 7,000 more war criminals would be the largest military band deployment in history, surely? Possibly they are there to admire the scenery before it is turned into a parking lot for more oil tankers currently parked up due to the Strait of Hormuz being closed due to Trump's raging incompetence and white supremacist beliefs. Possibly even the people sending them have not decided, which is the kind of improvisation one expects from a jazz ensemble, not from a military command structure whose decisions have a tendency to end up as Wikipedia articles with the word "controversy" in the title.

Tiny Hands for Tiny Button

One possible plan, if one can dignify it with that word, is a ground assault on the facilities at Isfahan and Natanz. The Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a bomb so euphemistically named it sounds like something designed to fix Trump's erectile dysfunction, cannot reach the deepest Iranian tunnels, no matter how small the hands are on the nuclear button. So the thinking will go: use something tactical, clean, the kind of nuclear weapon that is meant to make people feel better about the concept of nuclear weapons because it is described as "low-yield". You know, in the same way that a car crash is described as "low-speed" when you are still picking glass out of your face. And when this catastrophically poor idea of a ground incursion fails, like a history repeating Bay of Pigs in the Gulf, Trump will turn to one final solution for his woes, he will drop a nuclear weapon to try to achieve what his war criminal ground troops couldn't achieve.

Donald's Big Show

Trump will convince himself this is the answer. He will convince himself in the way he convinces himself of everything: by refusing to look at the evidence, by surrounding himself with people who tell him what he wants to hear, by assuming that everyone else in the world is as stupid as he is. In the same way Michael McIntyre must convince himself he is funny.

He will not consider that Iran's defensive doctrine is called the Mosaic model for a reason. If you remove one tile from a mosaic, you still have a mosaic. If you remove a hundred tiles, you still have a mosaic. You can bomb the leader, bomb the command structure, bomb every facility you know about, and the thing keeps functioning because it was designed by people who assumed you would do exactly what you are doing. The Iranians have spent forty years watching the fascist regime of the US depose legitimate governments, fund coups, bomb anyone who refuses to comply with it's worldview of American white supremacism. Their entire national security strategy is built on the assumption that America will do the worst possible thing at the worst possible time. Because this is what they do, history speaks volumes for those that actually understand it. This is not paranoia. This is pattern recognition.

A nuclear strike will not disrupt this structure. It will confirm it. Every Iranian commander will receive confirmation that the US Empire is fighting an existential war while in its death throes, and the response to an existential war is not measured diplomacy. It is doing everything possible to ensure that the other side loses more than you do.

Hotel California

The retaliation will be immediate and it will be escalatory. It will target the Gulf regimes that currently host these fascistic military bases like hotels that cannot refuse a guest who arrives with the deeds to the hotel, a can of petrol and a history of burning down other hotels in the neighbourhood. Those regimes, propped up for decades by American money and weaponry, as well as British nostalgia for an empire that no longer exists, will find their power grids, water supplies, and economic infrastructure all becoming suddenly and dramatically 'unreliable'. Their populations, who have spent those same decades being policed, imprisoned, and denied any meaningful political voice, may decide that the moment of maximum chaos is also the moment of maximum opportunity.

The Zionist entity will discover that its northern and southern borders have become considerably more active. The resistance movements in Lebanon and Yemen, which have spent years being described as "Iranian proxies" by people who have lapped up western propaganda and who cannot conceive of political agency existing outside the permission of a larger power, will do exactly what they have always said they would do. The region will burn, and the fire will not respect the borders drawn by Sykes and Picot after lunch one afternoon in 1916.

Trump will have achieved precisely nothing except the crossing of a threshold that every American president since 1945 has understood should never be crossed. He will have used nuclear weapons for the first time in eighty years because he could not figure out how to leave a room without looking as weak as he is. He will have turned American Fascism into the pariah it already is, which people with open eyes have seen for a long time, destabilising its own allies, and demonstrated to every other nation on earth that the only way to guarantee your survival is to acquire your own nuclear deterrent, a la Korea. The reason Iran is being attacked is because it does not have nuclear weapons, if it did, the American Fascists would not be attacking it.

The Mosaic model was designed for this exact moment. It was designed by people who understood that the American Empire, for all its power, is ultimately run by pathetic feeble men whose strategic depth does not extend beyond the next election cycle. It was designed by people who watched the US and it's NATO Axis destroy Iraq, destroy Libya, destroy Afghanistan, destroy Syria, and then express genuine confusion about why things did not work out. It was designed by people who looked at Donald Trump, a man who treats the truth as a suggestion and the law as a speed bump, and concluded that the only sane response was to build a system that could survive any idiot in charge of the other side. Well, here we are. The lunatics are well and truly in charge.

And Lastly…

History will record whatever the victors decide to write. But history will also note, for those who care to look, that the American Empire did not fall because it was defeated by a superior power. It fell because it was run by people who genuinely believed that putting two television presenters in charge of the world's most destructive military was a reasonable thing to do, right up until the moment it very obviously was not.