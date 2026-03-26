TV Producer, Tim: Are we ready to roll? Cue music...

Opening theme starts, a bombastic orchestral tune, sounds suspiciously like the Champions League anthem, but with the call to prayer mixed over the top and some air raid sirens faintly humming in the background.

The screen cuts to a shimmering golden trophy, a shining orb of a globe balanced precariously on a pedestal, almost looking as if it will topple over. A poorly generated AI eagle swoops in and picks up the trophy and holds it aloft.

Cut to studio. Coach Jeff and Samah sit behind their desks, individual ones of course. Coach Jeff adorned with a navy blue polo shirt, doesn't quite fit, slightly too tight. Samah is immaculately dressed, a knowing smile permanently hovering across her face, hair so firmly tucked in, she wouldn't make any habibi blush. Between them sits a bowl of her freshly made hummus and Arabic bread, resting atop the bag, on a small wooden table. Jeff leans in to take some, Samah shoos his hand away.

Jeff: Well hey there, welcome back folks, to another exciting week in the World War 3 Championship Trophy, brought to you by the fine people at Lockheed Martin, "they start wars, so you don't have to". I always say if you're going to take part, might as well have the best equipment, I am right? I'm Jeff, and that's Samah. Samah, how have you been this week?

Samah: Yatik al-afyeh habibti, I have been doing wonderfully. The hummus is fresh, the bread is freshly unwrapped from the bag, my warak enab are ready to be rolled, and the Persians have really been in form this week. What more could a woman ask for? [She moves the hummus bowl slightly further to her side]

Jeff: I was gonna have some of that.

Samah: You had some last week Jeff, you said it was "spicy", it is not spicy, Jeff. It is called flavour. You Americans think black pepper is spicy. You should try my Batata Harara.

Jeff: Black pepper is quite spicy if you put enough of it....

Samah: Jeff, habibti, we will discuss your palate later, lets get to the standings so far this week, as there has been a lot of action!

Jeff: Right, right, so uh, it's been another huge week in the trophy race. The Yankies have really been putting in some big numbers again, hitting those nuclear facilities was the sort of aggressive move which often wins championships, don't you think Samah?

Samah: Points? They bombed another school Jeff, that's a red card in any league I know of.

Jeff: Well, the official spokesman, and it is a man, so that's ok, for the Pentagon said, oh what did they call it, they said it was "a kinetic engagement within a secondary structure that may have been repurposed for anti-educational purposes", that's the kind of thing that shows you're really committed to controlling the midfield, it's a game of inches Samah. You've got to control the midfield in these championship games.

Samah: The midfield, inta shu hal 'a2ileh Habibti, while the all mighty Persians close the Strait of Hormuz, rain down missiles on Tel Aviv and you're talking about the midfield? Khalas Jeff, while ships are stuck in the Gulf all the Americans can do is kill children, again. That is not Trophy winning form, hayda 'eib. This is the World War 3 Championship Trophy Jeff, you're not in the Gary, Indiana Junior Hockey League anymore. This is the big time.

Jeff: [Nodding seriously] Exactly, exactly Samah, and on the big stage you gotta have a strong defence. Now, the Americans have been playing strong defence, aggressive all week. They've been three yards and a cloud of dust. The Navy has been saying they intercepted 87% of incoming drones, that's a great save percentage.

Samah: 87% Habibti, so 13% hit ratio, and you're boasting about the ones that missed, haram, shu halli 2am ta'mileh?

Jeff: In sports, you celebrate the wi....

Samah: Jeff, you are not celebrating the wins, you are celebrating that you did not lose that badly as you could have. That is like saying "I only burnt half the chicken." Congratulations, the chicken is still burnt habibi.

TV Producer, Tim via ear piece to Jeff: Jeff, move on to the stats, look at your tablet!

Jeff: [moves tablet closer] Right, so lets look at some stats, the US has deployed three carrier strike groups to the region, that's a lot of fire power for y'all, you look at Iran, they've got, they have got, some drones, well a lot of drones and the missiles of course. But they're not playing the same game, both sides seem to be playing for different outcomes this week.

Samah: The Persians are playing a game where they close Hormuz Habibti, 20% of world's oil goes through there. 20%! These aren't rookie numbers, Jeff. Do you know what these numbers mean?

Jeff: Well, it means energy independence is key?

Samah: It means Japan's form is slipping, and Occupied Korea could be next, Jeff.

Jeff: [puzzled look on his face] Occupied Kor....

Samah: It means gas prices go up, this is not a Trophy winning strategy Jeff. It is the strategy of a team who has forgotten how to play, and is just fouling everyone because they are angry they can't get the ball back. Yekhra2 'aynik.

Jeff: Well, sometimes you gotta play the physical game. You look at past great teams, they know how to play the physical, like The Patriots, they weren't afraid to...

Samah: Hands up, anyone, anyone hands up, if they want to hear Coach Jeff talk about how Tom Brady is going to come open the Strait of Hormuz, anyone? Habibti, we need to move on, we should go to the field for a live update.

Jeff: [laughs nervously, reaches over for some hummus, Samah shoos him away] Alright Samah, let's go to our man in the Sandpit from Hell, it's over to Ahmed. Ahmed, what's the scene looking like on the ground tonight?

Cuts to split screen, Coach Jeff on the left, Ahmed on the right. Ahmed is standing on a dusty street in Doha, flames burning in the distance background. He is wearing a beige flannel suit jacket over a t-shirt that says "I heart Doha", he looks slightly wilted. Behind him, a man is sweeping sand from a doorstep, pointlessly.]

Ahmed: Well Jeff, thanks for having me, it's hot here I'm Qatar as always. But the news is, at least people know where this Sandpit is now, which to be honest, is the last thing anyone here really wanted. The US Central Command is still operating out of Al Udeid, the base is operational. The host government is....collaborating, I mean cooperating with the Axis, I mean the Americans. As you can see over my left shoulder, flames are rising, we've been told more Iranian drones are due, and for the moment, we're all just waiting with anticipation at what the night might bring.

Samah: Kifak Ahmed, habibi, are the people ok, do you have enough msahaba?

Ahmed: the msahaba is fine Samah, not as good as your Lebanese hummus, but we're making do. They can't sanction chickpeas. But the atmosphere, well look, I've been reporting on Trophy games for at least three whole weeks now, and to be fair, I've never seen anything like this match. The form of the home team has been dreadful. The whole Gulf is holding it's breath, and to be fair, I can't blame them. The strange thing is, the Americans still think they're in pole position to win this thing, likes there's a trophy to be won at all.

Jeff: [coughs slightly] Well, Ahmed, there is a trophy, that's what we're all playing for, isn't it?

Ahmed: [long pause, stares blankly into the camera with dead eyes] Yes, Jeff, the trophy. How can I forget. That's the real, and most important reason we're all here.

Samah: Ahmed, is there any sense the Americans can boost there position in the table, do they have a halftime adjustment, substitutions perhaps?

Ahmed: Have you seen their form, Samah? The Americans haven't won a war in a very long time, although when they transferred in the player from ISIS, al Jolani, to be their main striker in Syria, they really changed the qualifying game dynamics that day.

Samah: [nodding slowly] Ok, thank you Ahmed, stay safe, and for Allah's sake, drink some water, you look like a shrivelled Persian date, just not as juicy.

Cut back to studio. Jeff is laughing, Samah is shaking her head smiling, just about.

Jeff: Interesting update from Ahmed, although I think he was a little negative about the American position in the official standings. Look at the star players they've taken out, the Supreme Leader is off the field.

Samah: C'est fini? There is always another Supreme Leader, Jeff. You might take one star player out, but the team is still playing, and now they're playing harder than ever. The Americans have just made the mighty Persians want to hurt them more.

Jeff: Well, in sports that what we call rivalry...let's look at a difficult away fixture for the Israelis, southern Lebanon.

Samah: the Zionist have moved into the south, calling it a 'limited operation', it's certainly a tough away fixture, and it looks like their place in the table is being affected. The Zionists have the air power, no question, but Hezbollah has the home advantage, they know the ground, the Zionists have the form, but can they do it on a rainy night in Stoke, Jeff?

Jeff: I've never been to Stoke, but I hear it is a whole different animal. Let's talk about those casualty figures, over 1,000 dead so far?

Samah: Yes, indeed Jeff, including women and children, innocent people, that's why we're nominating it for Own Goal of the Week, which the Zionists in Occupied Palestine have been winning each week for some years now. Though calling mass death a 'goal' is exactly the problem with this Trophy isn't it, Jeff?

Jeff: That's tough, yeah, a tough one, it's not how, it's how many.

Samah: It's not tough to abide by international law Jeff, the Iranians managed it all week, what's tough is to understand the strategy of some of the teams playing in the Trophy sometimes, habibti.

Producer Tim in Jeff's earpiece: time to wrap it up for this episode, Coach Jeff.

Jeff: Alrighty, and that brings us to the end of this weeks episode, next week's fixtures we're anticipating involve more on the Caribbean teams, including Panama and Cuba, with maybe some intervention from Denmark and the almighty Greenlanders. But before we go, over to Samah for her moment of the week, Samah.

Samah: Habibti, allah yehdik. This week my moment of the week came when the Iranians sat on the ball, shut the straits and demanded payment in Yuan. They're basically playing the possessional game, holding the ball in the corner of the pitch and running down the clock. That clock being the global economy, and the longer they hold it, the more the other teams are having to adjust. They're playing the only game that matters right now. You can bomb all you want, you can launch the missiles, but if you can't get on the ball, you can't win.

Jeff: [nodding and tapping earpiece] Tim says that's a great point and the Americans are working on a new strategy to get on the ball.

Samah: [raises eyebrow] What's the strategy, Jeff?

Jeff: Tim say's he can't tell me, it's classified.

Samah: Tim doesn't know, just like Trump, Jeff.

Jeff: Well folks, we've run down the clock on our own programme for today, join us next time to see who has gathered momentum, who has bolstered their position in the table, and let's see who can win the World War 3 Championship Trophy, as sponsored this week by Lockheed Martin, because they start wars, so you can stay Liberal, good night!

Samah: [waving to camera] And don't forget to hydrate habibis, 2am tikhribi beyti, good night!

As the air raid sirens hum, the call to prayer rises and the orchestral music booms out. The Trophy rotates, AI eagle circling it, hundreds of oil tankers stand motionless in the background scene of the studio screens. Jeff reaches for more hummus. Fade to black.

*This is a work of satire, critiquing the western media's treatment of those affected and murdered by the illegal actions and war crimes of the American and Zionist fascist regimes, not an endorsement of violence.